Colorado Daily
Panelists call for ‘invested partners’ in preventing Boulder County hate crimes
A panel of community leaders gathered at the Longmont Museum on Thursday evening to discuss the impact of hate crimes on Boulder County’s diverse communities. “We want to not just talk about the issue, but look at the action … that we can create,” said panel moderator Carmen Ramirez, community and neighborhood resources manager for Longmont.
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: Aaron Brockett and Junie Joseph: A district will secure the future for Boulder’s public library
Libraries are a thread that connects all of us to the community and the world. Each of us has had our own rich journey through them. For Mayor Brockett, the books in the library were a way to learn about the world beyond his small town. For Councilmember Joseph, the library was a way to learn about the American experience as a recent immigrant. And we know that for many others, libraries provide an opportunity to journey beyond the limits of their daily lives and circumstances.
Colorado Daily
Memorial for King Soopers victim Teri Leiker to be unveiled
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the unveiling of this memorial is not open to the public. A memorial for King Soopers employee Teri Leiker will be unveiled Friday at Via Mobility Services, more than a year after the Table Mesa King Soopers shooting that claimed 10 lives, including Leiker’s.
Colorado Daily
Guest opinion: John Tayer and Steve Pomerance: United to keep our libraries
As president and CEO of the Boulder Chamber, John works to advance economic vitality. Steve is a former council member who is strongly supportive of limited growth. So you’d think we might not even be on speaking terms, let alone writing a joint op-ed. In fact, we’ve never let...
Colorado Daily
Jaipur Literature Festival returns to live format
For the first time since 2019, Jaipur Literature Festival Colorado will resume in-person events at Boulder Public Library this weekend. After the pandemic forced the international celebration of the written word to pivot to an online offering, organizers are ecstatic to once again be welcoming attendees and speakers back for inspired talks, activities and more.
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: District’s unelected board; lifelong friends; CU South’s limited benefits
Ellen Stark: Library District: Don’t put decisions into hands of unelected board. It is unfortunate that proponents of the Library District are categorizing those opposed to their proposal as library haters. This attitude inhibits discussion of the proposal itself, which I believe is flawed and leaves many questions unanswered.
Colorado Daily
Colorado football notes: Buffs aim to get RJ Sneed more involved
Following practice on Wednesday, Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell watched receiver RJ Sneed run up the hill from the field to the locker room. The senior transfer from Baylor looks and feels healthy, and the Buffaloes would like to get him more involved in the offense than he’s been through the first two weeks.
Colorado Daily
Former Colorado Buffs great John Stearns passes away
Former University of Colorado great and Major League Baseball All-Star John Stearns has died. Stearns had a long battle with cancer and died Thursday in Denver, according to reports. He was 71. Born and raised in Denver, Stearns was a multi-sport star at Thomas Jefferson High School. He then went...
