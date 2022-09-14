Libraries are a thread that connects all of us to the community and the world. Each of us has had our own rich journey through them. For Mayor Brockett, the books in the library were a way to learn about the world beyond his small town. For Councilmember Joseph, the library was a way to learn about the American experience as a recent immigrant. And we know that for many others, libraries provide an opportunity to journey beyond the limits of their daily lives and circumstances.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO