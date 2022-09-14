Read full article on original website
Sedgwick County needs to mellow out in fight with Wichita over marijuana | Editorial
A disarrayed county government wants to bill Wichita City Hall for pot prosecutions. Good luck with that.
Tension building between city and county leaders over marijuana ordinance
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Tension is building between some leaders in the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday not to prosecute people who are caught with marijuana. While the City Council still has one more reading before these kinds of misdemeanors are no longer prosecuted in municipal court, […]
Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County leaders are trying to understand their responsibility and added costs after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to ditch marijuana prosecution from the city’s code. The council voted not to prosecute marijuana possession cases in municipal court and remove fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The move shifts the cases to Sedgwick County and the district attorney’s office.
Gov. Kelly Appoints New District Court Position in the 9th Judicial District
Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Michael X. Llamas of Newton, Kansas, to the 9th Judicial District judgeship position. Llamas is a Municipal Court Judge in the Cities of Walton, Burrton, and Florence, Kansas. He also serves the City of Hesston as its City Prosecutor, and is the owner of Llamas Law, LLC. Llamas is active in the legal community as a member of the Harvey County Bar Association, the Marion County Bar Association, the Harvey/McPherson Counties Community Corrections Advisory Board, and the Harvey County Bench Bar Committee. He earned his juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.
Wichita names a new interim police chief
Troy Livingston has been appointed interim chief of the Wichita Police Department, effective Sept. 27.
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
Sedgwick County reports first case of monkeypox
The Sedgwick County Health Department has identified the county’s first presumptive positive case of monkeypox. The case was identified with the help of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The case involves an adult resident who recently traveled out of state. No other information has been released. This...
Dispatch confirms no threat at Wichita North High after false shooting call, FBI investigating
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A heavy police presence surrounded Wichita North High School on Thursday after a caller told police there was an active shooter at the school. The call was made around 2 p.m. Wichita police responded quickly and found no threats, and Sedgwick County Dispatch has confirmed there was no threat. The school […]
Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Commission Commissioner on Wednesday said she stands by a Facebook post she wrote accusing the county of corruption. In the lengthy Facebook post last week, Commissioner Lacey Cruse said there was corruption as the county was looking to sell a county-owned parking lot in downtown Wichita to a developer that is also contracted by the county as an on-call real estate agent.
Police investigating false reports of shootings at high schools in Wichita, Topeka, OKC
Police officers were called to reports of a shooting situation at high schools in Wichita and Topeka on Thursday, and the reports turned out to be false. Officers were called to North High School in Wichita early in the afternoon on the report of an active shooter situation. Nothing was found in the building and no one was hurt.
Local group building affordable housing across Wichita
In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury. Updated: 13 hours ago. A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
Wichita police investigate reports of man approaching children walking to and from school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) and Missing and Exploited Child Unit (EMCU) are investigating two incidents involving a man approaching juveniles as they were walking to or from school. The first incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 around 7:10 a.m. Police said a 14-year-old reported being...
The state of Kansas wants your feedback on a plan to clean up a toxic site in northeast Wichita
The state of Kansas is asking residents to share feedback on a $13.9 million plan to clean up a contaminated rail yard in northeast Wichita by Oct. 16. The 29th and Grove site, which is owned by Union Pacific, has a chemical known as trichloroethene in its soil and groundwater that is strongly linked to kidney cancer. In 2007, groundwater concentrations of the chemical at the site reached 86,000 times the standards set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Concentrations in the soil reached over 8,000 times the standard.
Reno County Sheriff’s Office looking for owner of found cattle
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) is looking for the owner of found cattle. “We were unable to locate the owner and would appreciate your help in finding where they belong,” the RCSO said in a Facebook post. According to the RCSO, on Monday, Sept. 12, two cattle were found […]
Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas
MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
Judge denies request to modify bond for former state hospital employee
New court dates have been set for the teenage patient and former employee of Osawatomie State Hospital who are facing multiple charges after leaving the grounds of the psychiatric treatment facility together early on the morning of Aug. 29. The 18-year-old patient is Salvador Reyes III of Wichita, and he...
Presumptive Positive Monkey Pox Case Identified in Sedgwick County
The Sedgwick County Health Department and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment have identified a presumptive positive case of monkeypox. This is the first presumptive positive case in Sedgwick County. The resident had recently traveled out of state. This is the eighth case of monkeypox reported in Kansas. The...
