Sedgwick County, KS

KWCH.com

Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County leaders are trying to understand their responsibility and added costs after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to ditch marijuana prosecution from the city’s code. The council voted not to prosecute marijuana possession cases in municipal court and remove fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The move shifts the cases to Sedgwick County and the district attorney’s office.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Gov. Kelly Appoints New District Court Position in the 9th Judicial District 

Governor Laura Kelly today appointed Michael X. Llamas of Newton, Kansas, to the 9th Judicial District judgeship position. Llamas is a Municipal Court Judge in the Cities of Walton, Burrton, and Florence, Kansas. He also serves the City of Hesston as its City Prosecutor, and is the owner of Llamas Law, LLC. Llamas is active in the legal community as a member of the Harvey County Bar Association, the Marion County Bar Association, the Harvey/McPherson Counties Community Corrections Advisory Board, and the Harvey County Bench Bar Committee. He earned his juris doctor from the University of Kansas School of Law.
NEWTON, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Sedgwick County reports first case of monkeypox

The Sedgwick County Health Department has identified the county’s first presumptive positive case of monkeypox. The case was identified with the help of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The case involves an adult resident who recently traveled out of state. No other information has been released. This...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick Co. commissioner defends social media post claiming corruption

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County Commission Commissioner on Wednesday said she stands by a Facebook post she wrote accusing the county of corruption. In the lengthy Facebook post last week, Commissioner Lacey Cruse said there was corruption as the county was looking to sell a county-owned parking lot in downtown Wichita to a developer that is also contracted by the county as an on-call real estate agent.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Local group building affordable housing across Wichita

In the effort between the Kansas Food Bank, and Bank of America, participants handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce. Rising Star: Wichita Trinity tennis star overcomes odds, returns from injury. Updated: 13 hours ago. A season ago, Wichita Trinity senior Isabella Sebits was told she would not...
WICHITA, KS
News Break
Politics
kmuw.org

The state of Kansas wants your feedback on a plan to clean up a toxic site in northeast Wichita

The state of Kansas is asking residents to share feedback on a $13.9 million plan to clean up a contaminated rail yard in northeast Wichita by Oct. 16. The 29th and Grove site, which is owned by Union Pacific, has a chemical known as trichloroethene in its soil and groundwater that is strongly linked to kidney cancer. In 2007, groundwater concentrations of the chemical at the site reached 86,000 times the standards set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Concentrations in the soil reached over 8,000 times the standard.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita suburb warns of coyotes in residential areas

MAIZE, Kan. (KAKE) - Officials in suburban Wichita are warning residents about an uptick in coyote sightings. The Maize Police Department said Thursday that there have been several coyote sightings in various residential neighborhoods. "We want to remind residence [sic] to be mindful when letting or leaving pets outside, especially...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Trying to beat a train could get you a ticket or worse

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Sept. 20, law enforcement will keep a closer eye than usual at railroad crossings in Kansas. They will be looking for crossing violators and giving out tickets or warnings. It is part of Operation Clear Track. The Kansas Highway Patrol and the Wichita Police Department will join more than […]
WICHITA, KS
republic-online.com

Judge denies request to modify bond for former state hospital employee

New court dates have been set for the teenage patient and former employee of Osawatomie State Hospital who are facing multiple charges after leaving the grounds of the psychiatric treatment facility together early on the morning of Aug. 29. The 18-year-old patient is Salvador Reyes III of Wichita, and he...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
classiccountry1070.com

