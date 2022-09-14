Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Dell’s best business laptop is over 50% off today
If you’ve been keeping an eye on the best laptop deals in a bid to find a great business laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, you can buy a Dell Vostro 3510 laptop for $549 direct from Dell, saving you $564 off the usual price of $1,113. A well-made laptop for anyone who needs to be consistently productive on the move, the Dell Vostro 3510 is a great choice for many people. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time or hit the button below to get on with buying it.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
Digital Trends
Get this Dell all-in-one desktop PC while it’s $200 off
If you’re looking for a convenient desktop computer to place in your home for the rest of the family to use, we think you’re going to love the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch All-in-One. Designed to look great while taking up the minimum amount of room, it’s available at Dell for $1,000 right now, saving you $200 off the usual price of $1,200. Additionally, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle included with the offer so you can save $84 here and gain Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ alongside your new computer purchase. One of the more tempting desktop computer deals right now, let’s take a look at why it’s worth paying attention to.
The Verge
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are 10 percent off exclusively for Verge readers
Today marks a lot of things: it’s hump day, it’s iPhone 14 and 14 Pro review day, it’s the second day of our newly redesigned Verge site (don’t worry, I won’t keep counting in every post), and it’s also a day we can bring an exclusive deal just for you, our valued readers.
The Verge
Turtle Beach’s cloud-first controller is wired for your Xbox, wireless for your phone and PC
Turtle Beach has a new Xbox controller coming out next month, and it’s adding wireless functionality — though not in the way you might expect. The Recon Cloud is a new version of the Turtle Beach Recon wired USB-C controller, and in addition to a new “blue magma” colorway, it has Bluetooth connectivity for use with Android devices and Windows PCs.
The Verge
Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $499
The recent Discover Samsung deals — happening totally coincidentally during iPhone 14 release week — are actually pretty stellar. Whether you’ve been looking for discounts on Samsung’s last-gen Galaxy Watch 4 or price cuts on its latest foldable phones, the sale event continues to perk up our ears. One of today’s discounts is great if you’ve been waiting on a price cut on the interesting M8 Smart Monitor.
Newegg is bundling gaming monitors with GPUs to clear out inventory
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. In a nutshell: From one extreme to the other – that is the best way to describe the GPU market over the past couple of years. The 180 has seemingly happened so quickly that Newegg is now bundling additional hardware with GPUs to move inventory ASAP.
Newegg Exclusively Offering First ASRock Gaming Monitors
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the ASRock Phantom Gaming monitors, ASRock’s first gaming monitors, are exclusively available in North America from Newegg.com. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005077/en/ Newegg video host Devyn Howard appears on-set with (from left) the ASRock Phantom Gaming 27-inch Gaming Monitor and ASRock Phantom Gaming 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor. The first gaming monitors from ASRock, the 34-inch curved monitor is the first monitor to include an integrated Wi-Fi antenna, which connects to the PC system’s Wi-FI signal to reduce latency. (Note: Monitors’ screen quality in photo is not representative of monitors’ actual screen quality.) (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge
Intel’s DLSS rival, XeSS, seems to be a succeSS
Digital Foundry has released an in-depth look at the upscaling tech that’ll be included with Intel’s upcoming Arc GPUs and compared its performance to Nvidia’s offering, Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Based on the tests they’ve run so far, Intel’s Xe Super Sampling, or XeSS for short, seems to do a reasonable job of holding its own against more mature technologies — though it’s worth noting that Digital Foundry only ran tests with Intel’s highest-end card, the Arc A770, and mostly in a single game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
The Verge
TP-Link’s latest smart light strip goes with everything
TP-Link’s newest light strip, the Tapo L930-5, is a great addition to any smart lighting setup. The full-color gradient LED strip has almost everything you could want in a lighting strip — from tunable white light and dimming to music sync and some neat lighting effects, all for under $50. It’s the first lighting product from TP-Link to work with Apple Home, it also works with Alexa and Google Home, and it uses Wi-Fi, so it doesn’t need a hub.
For $200 you can grab this 1440p Asus monitor rated to 165Hz
Asus TUF Gaming VG27WQ | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | 165Hz | $289.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $90 after rebate) (opens in new tab) To get this sort of gaming monitor spec for less than $200 is unprecedented. The TUF screens have always been good value, but to be able to bag a decent VA panel, with a 1440p native res and a 165Hz max refresh rate is something else. At 400cd/m² you're not going to get an amazing HDR experience, but it's still brighter than most affordable screens.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA teases AD102 GPU performance and Ada Lovelace architecture name
NVIDIA continues to tease the launch of its next-generation graphics cards on social media, having teased a September 20 arrival earlier this week. Subsequently, the company appears to have confirmed the name of the architecture powering what are thought to be RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as what VideoCardz believes are three specifications for a specific SKU.
ROG X670E Crosshair Extreme Rocks All-New Gen 5 M.2 SSD Riser Card
We have our first look at Asus's new proprietary Gen-Z.2 riser card, which can support upcoming Gen 5 M.2 SSDs.
The Verge
Here come high-powered USB-C chargers that can fully power a 16-inch MacBook Pro
When Apple released the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros last year, the 16-inch models came with a new kind of USB-C charger — one that can deliver up to 140W of power to the MagSafe 3 port. That’s because Apple’s biggest MacBook Pro charger supports the latest USB Power Delivery specification: USB PD 3.1, which goes beyond the previous 100W limitation for a single USB-C port.
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X leak suggests an impressive 12-core CPU
AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X processor has been sighted in a benchmark where it shows a clean pair of heels to the model it will soon succeed. The 12-core CPU which will debut in just over a week replaces the 5900X and it has turned up in a Geekbench 5 result as flagged by @BenchLeaks on Twitter (via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)).
Engadget
EVGA is exiting the GPU market and parting ways with NVIDIA
The next time you build a gaming PC, you probably won't be adding an EVGA GPU to your list of possible components. The company, which is best known for manufacturing NVIDIA GeForce-based video cards, is getting out of the GPU-making business. As Tom's Hardware and Ars Technica report, company CEO Andrew Han sat down with YouTubers JayZTwoCents and Gamers Nexus in a closed-door interview to reveal EVGA's decision. He also talked about his grievances with NVIDIA.
IGN
Dell Deal Alert: 10% Off Alienware AW2521HFL 25" 1080p 240Hz G-SYNC IPS Gaming Monitor and Bonus $100 Gift Card
Today, Dell is offering triple savings on its popular Alienware AW2521HFL 25" gaming monitor. The MSRP is $524.99, but there's a $175 instant discount that drops the price to $349.99. Use Dell coupon code "Monitor10" take take another 10% off, bringing it down to $314.99. Finally, Dell is throwing in a $100 promo gift card with the purchase. Once you receive the gift card, you can use it on anything at Dell.com, but it does carry a 90-day expiration date.
The Verge
DIY replacement screens and batteries for iPhones and Pixels are 20 percent off at iFixit
You know, just because it’s new phone season doesn’t mean you actually need to buy a new phone. It’s easy to get wrapped up in the new hotness, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s unique experience or the iPhone 14 Pro’s quirky new dynamic island, but maybe your current phone is perfectly fine if it just gets some overdue TLC (or perhaps some DIY love).
Engadget
Intel drops the Celeron and Pentium names for its low-end laptop CPUs (updated)
Get ready for the catchy 'Intel Processor' badge instead. Intel has used the Celeron and Pentium brands for CPUs since the 1990s, but they're finally fading away — if not quite in the way you'd expect. The company is replacing both brand names for low-end laptop chips in favor of the simpler (if not exactly creative) "Intel Processor" badge starting in 2023. The move will help "simplify" the lineup, Intel VP Josh Newman said.
Digital Trends
Alienware x17 R2 review: The absurdity of a 480Hz gaming laptop
“The Alienware x17 R2 is one of the fastest gaming laptops you can buy, but you might want to skip the 480Hz screen.”. 480Hz on a gaming laptop sounds crazy, and in fairness, it is. But Alienware pushed ahead anyway, and we now have the Alienware x17 R2 — the first laptop ever with a 480Hz display. It’s built with hardware worthy of our best gaming laptops roundup, and the screen is configured for the most competitive players.
