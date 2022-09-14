ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackstone, VA

Police ID cyclist killed in Chesterfield

By Scott Wise
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOvcH_0hvCOoFz00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the bicyclist killed on Iron Bridge Road as 50-year-old Judson L. George, of Blackstone.

"George was traveling east on Iron Bridge Road when he was struck by a 2006 Ford F-150," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote about the Tuesday night crash. "Witnesses stated George was moving in and out of traffic on his bicycle before the crash occurred."

The crash was reported along the 8000 block of Iron Bridge Road at about 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Blackstone, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Accidents
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chesterfield Police
WRIC TV

Man injured after multiple gunshots reported in Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital in critical condition after multiple gunshots were reported in the Highland Springs area of eastern Henrico on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:29 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, first responders received reports of multiple gunshots on S. Ivy Avenue,...
HIGHLAND SPRINGS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NBC12

Chesterfield police identify man wanted in deadly hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash involving a dump truck and motorcycle. Officers were called to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 14. Police said the motorcyclist - 21-year-old Wade G. Bibey - died at the scene, while...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy