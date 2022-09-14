ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman to Step Down

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTXT4_0hvCOMjl00

Keshet International (KI) CEO Alon Shtruzman is stepping down from the company at the end of the year, he confirmed today.

KI is the content production and distribution arm of Israel-based Keshet Media Group (KMG). The company first attracted international attention with its drama series “Prisoners of War,” which was adapted by Showtime to become the hit show “Homeland,” before cementing its presence in 2012 as KI.

Shtruzman has been with the company since 2012 and it is under his watch that KI established a global distribution and production infrastructure that has seen its shows, including “Suspicion,” “A Small Light” and “LA Brea,” picked up by networks from HBO and BBC to Netflix and Disney+.

The CEO also oversaw KI’s expansion to the U.S., U.K. and Germany with the establishment of Keshet U.K. and U.S.-based Keshet Studios (which has a first look deal with Universal Television) and the acquisition of German production company Tresor. KI also acquired Greenbird Media in 2018.

In addition to production, KI’s distribution output includes formats such as “Rising Star,” “Boom!” And “Singletown.”

Shtruzman’s replacement has not yet been announced.

“Probably for many years to come, there will be talk around the campfire and on Zoom in London, Los Angeles, New York, Munich, and Tel Aviv about Alon Shtruzman’s 10 years at KI,” said Keshet Media Group CEO Avi Nir. “Perhaps historians will rightly call it the ‘glorious decade.’ Keshet had a dream of a global Israeli content company – a realistic dream, which was based on the talent and ability of Israeli creators and the belief that this talent can reach anywhere in the world – and Alon is undoubtedly the dream maker who has created a one-of-a-kind world.”

“Today, KI is an international company in every way,” Nir continued. “And its content – Israeli, British, American, German and more – is broadcast all over the world. Wherever the company produces or co-produces, Keshet’s name and reputation proceed it as one of the most promising and creative companies in the global television landscape, and it optimistically looks forward to the future.”

“I have had the privilege of accompanying Alon and the people of KI throughout the last decades and have seen up close how this dream has been realized with the help of his tireless leadership and faith.  I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with Alon all over the globe, at all hours of the day and in all media, and experiencing his energy, humanity, and hopeless optimism. Thank you very much and good luck Alon.”

Shtruzman said: “The 10 years since KI was founded have been an amazing experience for me. So much has happened to our industry during this time and I’m beyond proud for how much KI has evolved and adapted during this last decade. I am grateful to Keshet and Avi Nir for the faith and support, to KI’s management and the entire team for conquering so many peaks and taking our content across the world, and to the buyers, producers and creators who were part of this exciting journey”.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Paramount Is Considering Shutting Down Showtime and Migrating Its Content to Paramount+

Is the show going to be over for Showtime? Paramount Global is having “early” discussions about shutting down Showtime as a standalone service and migrating Showtime’s slate of premium content into its flagship streamer, Paramount+, according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing anonymous sources. Paramount has “broached the idea” of shuttering Showtime in talks with “at least one major pay-TV partner,” per the report. According to company insiders, there are no imminent changes being contemplated for the Showtime brand. However, sources confirmed to Variety that the media conglomerate is floating the prospect of combining Paramount+ and Showtime as part of long-term...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Even With Disney+’s Looming Price Hike, Streamer Is ‘Way Underpriced,’ Says CEO Bob Chapek

Disney+ was first launched three years ago with the “pretty absurd” low price point of $6.99 per month, CEO Bob Chapek admitted. Now the company is gearing up to raise prices again on the flagship streamer — but Disney+ still offers a better price/value equation than competitors, he said. “I think we’re way underpriced relative to the value we provide,” Chapek said, noting that the core Disney+ service without ads will continue to be priced below several competitors. The CEO was speaking Wednesday at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022. Amid rising inflation, Disney has announced price increases coming in the...
BUSINESS
Variety

France’s New Oscar Committee Pre-Selects Five Films

France’s new Oscar committee has pre-selected five films to represent the country in the international feature film race. The five films are Alice Diop’s “Saint-Omer,” which just won Venice’s Silver Lion and Lion of the Future; Eric Gravel’s drama “Full Time” starring “Call My Agent!” star Laure Calamy; Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “The Worst Ones,” about the moral dilemma of shooting of a film with young non-professionals in a working-class town; Alice Winocour’s “Revoir Paris” starring Virginie Efira as a survivor of the Paris attacks in 2015; and Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” starring Lea Seydoux as a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish Confirms Talks About Fate Of Showtime Streaming: “If We Weren’t Having That Conversation, You Should Fire All Of Us”

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish confirmed the company has held preliminary discussions about possibly winding down Showtime’s stand-alone streaming service and shifting its programming to Paramount+. Asked about it during an appearance at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Tech Conference, Bakish did not hold back. He said the reports on Tuesday (including Deadline’s) stemmed from talks with a distribution partner amid renewal negotiations. Media distribution agreements now encompass streaming alongside linear carriage, making for a complex set of moving parts and fluctuation in fees, all at a sensitive time given the ongoing shrinkage of the traditional bundle. “It shouldn’t surprise you that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93

Irene Papas, the Greek actress known for such films as “Zorba the Greek,” “Z” and “The Guns of Navarone,” has died. She was 93. Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.” Born on Sept. 3, 1929, in the village of Chiliomodi near Corinth, Papas began her acting studies as a teenager and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keshet International#Business Industry#Linus Business#Keshet Media Group#Showtime#Hbo#Keshet Studios#Universal Television#German#Tresor#Greenbird Media
Variety

FilmTrack Enables Entertainment Enterprises to Manage Rights Effectively

It’s always been true that in show business, the piper must be paid. And not just the piper, but everyone involved in the making of a show.    Compensating the piper has never been more complicated than it is today, and the tools employed to allot the dollars properly are often behind the times.  Back in the day, the separation between East Coast-based bankers and West Coast-based filmmakers kept business processes opaque. Not so today. The changes that have taken place over the last 120 years have been both technological (television, cable, VHS, DVD, streaming) and legal (the busting-up of the studio/distribution marriages;...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
AdWeek

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Hints at Possible Price Hikes for HBO Max, Discovery+

Could price hikes be coming to HBO Max and Discovery+?. It’s certainly a possibility, said Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels during the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Tech Conference on Tuesday, as both streamers are “fundamentally underpriced.”. Right now, HBO Max costs $9.99 per month with ads...
BUSINESS
Variety

Timothy Olyphant Joins Steven Soderbergh, Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Timothy Olyphant is set to star in the upcoming HBO Max series “Full Circle” from Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, Variety has learned. Olyphant is the latest addition to the cast of the six-episode series alongside previously announced cast members Zazie Beetz and Claire Danes. The official logline for the show reads, “An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Character details are currently being kept under wraps. Olyphant recently wrapped filming on “Justified: City Primeval,” in which he revived the character of U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens...
TV SERIES
Variety

After Snaring ‘Thursday Night Football,’ Amazon Needs to Get Fans to Watch

There will be lots of teams worth following this NFL season, be they the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the returning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Even so, many people in the media business have their eyes on a very distinctive player: Amazon Prime Video. The streamer, which once shared “Thursday Night Football” games with Fox, now has exclusive rights to that action and must convince some pigskin Luddites to plug into broadband. Streaming “Thursday Night Football,” after all, will require a different kind of remote — and familiarity with a home screen, not a cable box. “It is going to be...
NFL
Variety

Ben Irving Joins Fifth Season (Formerly Endeavor Content) as Creative Director For U.K. Television

Film and TV studio Fifth Season (previously Endeavor Content) has appointed Ben Irving to the position of creative director for U.K. television. He will join in November. His remit will be to build on Fifth Season’s reputation for distributing series such as “Killing Eve” and “The Night Manager” and producing “Severance.” Irving will lead the production and development teams in the U.K. and work on U.K.-based developments as well as working with the U.K.’s creative community on new global series. Irving joins from the BBC, where he oversaw all primetime drama as the acting director of drama. Before then he worked as...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Roger Federer Retires From Tennis: Laver Cup Tournament Will Be His Last

A few weeks after Serena Williams played her last tennis match to move away from the sport, Roger Federer on Thursday announced he is also retiring. In a video posted on his social media, Federer, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles, said, ” Many of you know the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.” He continued: “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I’m 41-years-old. I’ve played more than 1500 matches over...
TENNIS
Variety

HBO Max Sets Hungarian Version of ‘The Bridge’ – Global Bulletin

FORMAT HBO Max in Hungary will stream a local version of hit survival reality format “The Bridge.” The competition sees participants tasked with building a 250-metre-long bridge to an island for the chance to win a large cash prize. Presented by Csaba Magyarósi, “The Bridge Hungary” is produced locally by Free Monkeys Production. This is the sixth adaptation of the format, which was created in Spain by Zeppelin, part of Banijay Iberia and has U.K., Brazil and Australia versions.. Banijay Rights struck multiple deals for the U.K. version with broadcasters in the Netherlands and across Africa and Latin America. The U.K. series...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ulrich Seidl Cancels Attendance at San Sebastian ‘Sparta’ Premiere

Austrian director Ulrich Seidl has cancelled his visit to San Sebastian for the Sept. 18 world premiere of “Sparta,” amid allegations of impropriety and child exploitation made against the director. The world premiere will still go ahead at San Sebastian with the film playing in main competition contending for San Sebastian’s Gold Shell. Seidl’s decision comes after the Toronto Film Festival pulled “Sparta” and on Sept. 14, FilmFest Hamburg announced that it would no longer be giving Seidl its Douglas Sirk Award, though it would be screening “Sparta.” “I am very grateful to [San Sebastian director] José Luis Rebordinos for supporting “Sparta” from...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy