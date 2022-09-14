Read full article on original website
Court Records 9/16/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
Recent arrests in Early include charges of DWI, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
The Early Police Department posted the following information regarding recent arrests on its Facebook page Tuesday morning:. On Sept. 6, officers arrested Casanova Augustus Pressley for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the car when they approached the driver then searched the vehicle and located a baggie containing marijuana.
Wanda Lois Mobley, 82, of Brownwood
Wanda Lois (Teague) Mobley, 82, of Brownwood, Texas completed God’s mission on earth, September 12, 2022 and is reunited with her loving husband, Bill Mobley and our Lord, Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, September, 17, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood,...
Brown County Fair Association announces 2023 Queen candidates
(Pictured left to right are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans.) The Brown County Fair Association has announced candidates for 2023 Miss Brown County Youth Fair Queen. Candidates are Mylea Williams, Sharon Beth Bradley, Bailey Mendieta, Henslie Hohertz, and Jensyn Evans. The candidates will...
Local COVID Cases Decrease This Week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 90 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 90 positives this week, 10 were PCR, and 80 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 39 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Brady City Manager Responds to Recent Action Taken by McCulloch County Commissioners Regarding EMS Services
Editor's Note - Brady Today received this letter by City Manager Erin Corbell on Wednesday afternoon which is in response to the action taken at the most recent Commissioner's Court meeting on Monday regarding payment for EMS services. This letter also appears in this week's edition of the Brady Standard and is posted to the KNEL Radio website.
Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead
One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
‘I just shot Steve in the face’: Deputies find implicating text messages after Bell County man killed roommate, affidavit reveals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, on a murder charge after he shot his roommate in the face with a shotgun during an argument, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in...
Amon Benson, 94, of Brownwood
Amon Owen Benson, 94 of Brownwood passed away peacefully at his home on September 13, 2022, to rejoin the love of his life Joyce Benson who passed away July 15th, 2018. He was born March 15, 1928, to James Benson and Cora Rogers Benson in Gustine. Amon and Joyce met and fell in love then married on December 23,1948. Amon worked in road construction all over the state of Texas and at the Brick Yard in Brownwood until 1964 when he started his job as a heavy equipment operator at Whites Mines (now known as Vulcan Materials) for 30 years until he retired in April of 1994.
Big Country school makes National Blue Ribbon list, one of 31 in Texas, 297 in US
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Big Country school has made the National Blue Ribbon list and is one of only 31 schools in Texas and 297 schools in the United States to do-so. East Elementary School, located on Vincent Street in Brownwood, made the U.S. Department of Education’s annual list for being an Exemplary High […]
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh
Cynthia “Cindy” Yarborogh passed away September 12,2022 in Brownwood, Texas. She was born in 1955 in Kingsville, Texas to Andrew Benson and Annette Inglet Milam of Bishop, Texas. Cindy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and mommy to Pepper, a salt and pepper Schnauzer and Rascal, a Wheatin Schnauzer.
Charles Kelly, 54, formerly of Brady
Charles LaShawn Kelly, age 54, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Brady, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. Charles, a Brady native, was born August 31, 1968 in Texas to Charlie B. Kelly and Roberta Menefield. A homegoing service for...
Brownwood Airport Board to Meet Wednesday, Sept. 21
The Brownwood Regional Airport Board will meet Wednesday, September 21, at 2:00 pm at Brownwood City Hall, 501 Center Avenue, in the City Council meeting room. The agenda is below. 1. Call to order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approve the minutes from June 16, 2022. 5. Manager...
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
Early City Council approves application for Bullet Resistant Shield Grant Program
The meeting opened at 6 p.m. with an Invocation, and pledge of allegiance. As the meeting commenced, there were no citizen comments at the time, and the Council moved to other items on the agenda. Before attending to the matters of new business, the Early City Council gave a special...
Brian Geeslin, 49, of Goldthwaite
Brian Geeslin, 49 of Goldthwaite, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. There is no set time for visitation. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 17, at 1:00 pm at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are by Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.
BISD Board Receives Enrollment and Reading Assessment Reports
The Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees met for a regular session meeting on Monday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. BISD Deputy Superintendent, Liesa Land, provided the latest data from the reading assessments that are given to K-5 students during the year. When comparing the data collected from the beginning of the year with that of previous years, an impact on growth is revealed in some areas due to students that were out of school during COVID. Ms. Land noted that the Beginning of Year, Middle of Year, and End of Year data from last year along with the Beginning of Year data from this year show BISD is headed in the right direction with gains continuing in student progress moving from Tier 2 & 3 (additional help needed) towards Tier 1 (skill level for that grade).
Citizens National Bank holds grand reopening celebration
Citizens National Bank is holding its grand reopening celebration today, Thursday, Sept. 15, at the bank building in downtown Brownwood, located at 1 Carnegie Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. Thursday and speakers included CNB Chairman of the Board Calvin Fryar, Chief Executive Officer John P. Guest, and Brownwood City Manager Emily Crawford.
SALSA Observes Mexican Independence
SALSA, a local non-profit organization, founded in 2019, will join with thousands of local community-based organizations in hundreds of cities and communities throughout the nation to observe and celebrate Mexican Independence. Out of a population of 62 million Hispanics in the United States, over 40 million are of Mexican ancestry.
Lions Defeat Previously Unbeaten Glen Rose
The Class 4A Division I No. 12 Brownwood Lions notched their third consecutive victory, and first at home, with a 17-3 triumph over the Class 4A Division II No. 6 Glen Rose Tigers. Knotted at 3 at halftime, the Lions (3-1) tallied both of their touchdowns in the second half...
