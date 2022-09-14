Read full article on original website
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Indiana’s Haunted Purple Head Bridge Legend Will Make You Shiver with Fear
Old bridges just have a kind of creep factor that sends chills down your spine. Maybe, it's because of the way they look, rusty worn out, abandoned, and decayed. Or, maybe it's the things that happened to those on the bridge that gives it a dark, ominous aura. When I think about it, it's probably a little bit of both. I get chills just thing about it.
Kentucky Pup Named Tennessee Seeks All Your Puppy Love & Votes
We love all the pups. One Kentucky pup named Love "Tennessee" Woosley is asking you to help her win a super fun national contest. Love is an Old English Sheepdog with a big ole' personality. I have met her a few times out and about in Owensboro and she is absolutely precious. She loves people but even more so she loves her momma!
Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana
According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
A Massive Dinosaur Experience Will Take Over 2 Illinois Cities Next Month
Every time I watch one of the Jurassic Park movies I find myself wishing that I could actually visit a park like that, (minus the dinosaurs running around killing people). If you have ever wished the same thing, or have dinosaur-obsessed kids in your life, get ready for the next best thing coming to Illinois this October.
Exciting New Illinois Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze Opens This Week
When it comes to fall fun in Illinois, pumpkin patches and corn mazes are on the top of the must-do list for the season. I believe fall is the best season in Illinois. The weather is perfect with hoodie-wearing temperatures. The leaves are changing colors. Kids go back to school. There's plenty of football to enjoy. Don't forget about all the fall-related activities.
Meet Two Guys Traveling the Kentucky River on a Homemade Houseboat, or Shantyboat
If Mark Twain were alive today, he might just make a pilgrimage to Kentucky and hang out with Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel. They would seem to be right up his alley. Heck, he'd probably even ask if he could join them. And I bet another classic novel would be the result.
Why Did These 3 Indiana Restaurants Close After Appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?
Guy Fieri has been filming episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives since 2007. The Food Network show is now in its 36th season. That is a lot of restaurants featured, a lot of plates sampled, and a lot of pressure on chefs. Some call it the curse of Diners, Drive-Ins,...
Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success
Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats. WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?. Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking...
Watch Out, The 3 Best Hay Rides To Visit In Illinois Might Be Haunted
What I love about Illinois are the season changes. Once summer starts to come to an end, you know it's time for pumpkin patches and haunted houses. So many people are stuck on going to apple orchards to get apple cider donuts and sample all the delicious dips inside the barns. Has everybody forgotten one of the best things to do when visiting these popular fall attractions? Hay rides.
Ultimate Chicago Bears Fan Vehicle For Sale In Illinois For Under $10,000
As we get ready to give you plenty of chances to win $30,000, the question we've been asking the most is what would you do with the money? The responsible suggestion would be to cut down on whatever bills you may have, maybe pay off some of your mortgages, or do some home improvements. If you're a Chicago Bears fan this tailgating vehicle might be a solid option.
Are Electric Bikes Street Legal In The State Of Illinois?
If you're thinking about getting an electric bike, then you might want to check out the laws in Illinois. Strange Things You See In The Early Hours In Illinois. I'm up early and on the road for work. I've witnessed some pretty bizarre things through the years. This summer something interesting caught my eye. Each morning I saw a guy cruising down the road on an electric bike. Is that a "thing" now?
Florida Haunted Mansion Inspired Airbnb Is A Perfect Ghostly Retreat
Are you ready to sleep with one eye open all night? This Haunted Mansion Inspired Airbnb is perfect for helping scare you right to sleep or keep you up all night. If you're a Disney fan you've most likely watched The Haunted Mansion with Eddie Murphy. The movie is about a realtor, Eddie Murphy, and his wife who is also a realtor. They are going away for a family weekend when the wife gets a call to come and look at a mansion someone is interested in selling. They make the trip thinking they will swing by on their way out of town and it's not quite what any of them expected.
Top 10 Veterinarians in Western KY & Southern IN Based on Your Votes
On Friday we asked where you receive the highest level of veterinary services. Who has the most knowledgeable doctors, compassionate vet techs, and friendliest staff in the area? After close to 8,000 votes, here are the results. #myvetsthebest. Finding a vet that's knowledgable, compassionate, affordable, friendly, and offers high-quality medical...
Did You Know Stephen King Wrote a Creepy Kindle Story Set in Kentucky?
Okay, so I was nearly 51-years-old and thirteen years late to the party when I found out at that Stephen King wrote a Kindle story that's based right here in Kentucky. Honestly, I still wouldn't know about it if my friend Wesley Johnson, a Library Associate at the Daviess County Public Library, hadn't stumbled across it recently and read it.
Easy Way You Can Help Millions of Birds Migrate Safely Over IN, IL, & KY
Every spring and fall there is a massive migration as birds travel between the warmer and cooler climates of North America. The greatest migration period takes place in April, May, September, and October. Millions of Birds on the Move. Part of that migration is taking place right now with millions...
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
Here’s How to Make Delicious Blackberry Buttermilk Sorbet at Home
Lots of folks here in Kentucky spend time in the summer months churning homemade ice cream. Well, here's a delicious recipe for a sorbet that's going to knock your socks off and make your tongue roll out of your mouth. What's Cookin'? guest Patty Millay is serving up her recipe...
Kentucky Woman Achieved Her Dream By Walking Through An Open Door
When I considered my choice of career, radio personality was never something I saw myself doing. But, after listening to my brother on the radio for over 15 years, suddenly, a job in radio came knocking at my door. During high school, I fell in love with theatre and speech....
