3 Iranian nationals charged with engaging in computer intrusions, ransomware-style extortion against U.S. critical infrastructure providers

20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
NEW: Prosecutor Requests 78 Month Prison Sentence For Hale-Cusanelli, The New Jersey Man Convicted In January 6 Riot Case
Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the New Jersey man with alleged Nazi sympathies who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to 78 months in prison. Hale-Cusanelli, an Army contractor with security clearance who worked at Naval Weapons Station Earle, was found guilty in May...
Fact check: When will NJ ban the sale of gas-powered cars?
The state of California recently announced it will ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. While no announcement has been made so far, New Jersey may soon unveil a plan to do the exact same thing. According to Ray Cantor, the vice president of government affairs for the...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Gov. Murphy signs bill to increase annual payments from state to certain New Jersey veterans with disabilities
NEW JERSEY – In recognition of increases to the cost of living over the past few decades and in honor of New Jersey’s veterans, Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed bill A-1477 to increase annual payments from the State to veterans with certain disabilities resulting from their wartime service.
Governor Murphy Signs 7 New Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy signs 7 new bills into law, vetoes 5 (Sept. 15, 2022).Morristown Minute. Yesterday, September 15, Governor Murphy acted on several pieces of legislation, signing 7 new bills into law, and vetoing 5.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states linked to Hello Fresh E. coli outbreak
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A warning for anyone who receives Hello Fresh meal kits. According to the CDC, ground beer in some meals is linked to an E.coli outbreak in six states. Six people had been hospitalized. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among the states where the beef was sent. The...
DePhillips, Dunn want to shake up State Health Benefits Commission makeup
NEW JERSEY – Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips and Assemblywoman Aura Dunn are proposing to overhaul the makeup of the State Health Benefits Commission following the board’s vote approving health premium rate increases that disproportionately impact local governments and taxpayers. The State Health Benefits Commission on Wednesday approved rate hikes...
Third-party candidate could sway Pennsylvania Senate Race: poll
The participation of a third-party candidate could be the difference in November's Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a recently released poll by the Trafalgar Group.
Pennsylvania man in rainbow wig took loaded gun to Dairy Queen; Wanted to restore Trump to President King of the United States
A man in Pennsylvania was arrested after he reportedly brought a loaded gun into a Dairy Queen. WPXI reports that the Delmont Borough Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver. That driver, who was reportedly dressed in a rainbow wig and a bright yellow safety vest, allegedly got out of his vehicle […]
Here’s what Murphy said about latest deal on N.J. public worker health benefits
Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said he doesn’t want big health insurance premium increases for public workers to “become an annual event” and called a last-minute move to ease a bit of the pain for some of those workers “a fair deal.”. A New Jersey health...
Things everyone from New Jersey misses when they go out of state
As I’m writing this, I’m preparing to go on a trip out of the Garden State for a few days. Not long, but just enough to miss the good ol’ dirty Jerz. A few days away really puts into perspective what’s so great about New Jersey, other states just don’t function the way we do.
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection’s Fish and Wildlife has confirmed Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The disease is not a threat to public health, officials said. EHD is a common viral...
Bill allowing businesses to deduct food donations clears committee
NEW JERSEY – Aiming to help New Jerseyans facing food insecurity, the Assembly Consumer Affairs Committee passed Assemblyman Jay Webber’s legislation creating a state income tax deduction for businesses that make charitable food donations. “Food banks are struggling to meet the increase in demand as more and more...
Speed limiters being considered in NY, should never happen in NJ (Opinion)
The "Nanny state" is contemplating a "Big Brother" move. A bill that would mandate speed limiters on new vehicles set to the local maximum allowable limit is actually being considered in New York. The system is called Active Intelligence Speed Assistance and it uses GPS and traffic sign recognition to...
Child Psychologist Sues WKXW (New Jersey 101.5)/Trenton And Host Bill Spadea For Defamation
A psychologist who has served as a guest expert on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON has filed a defamation suit against TOWNSQUARE, the station, and morning host BILL SPADEA. The BERGEN RECORD/NORTHJERSEY.COM reports that child psychologist STEVEN TOBIAS of the CENTER FOR CHILD AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENT, who has...
People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion
Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
NJOEM, NJDEP mark hurricane preparedness month by urging the public to plan for increasing storm threats caused by climate change
NEW JERSEY – As the state marks Hurricane Preparedness month and the peak of hurricane season, New Jersey State Police Superintendent and State Director of Emergency Management Patrick J. Callahan and New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette Thursday reminded the public about the vital importance of being prepared as the risks from these powerful storms increase as a result of climate change.
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee
A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
National Cheeseburger Day is Sunday! Do you know New Jersey’s favorite chains?
NEW JERSEY – According to the Burger Index – a study on consumption preferences and trends in America conducted by market research firm Top Data – there has been a significant increase in demand for burgers in the country. With an increase of 10.6% compared to last...
