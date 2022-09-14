ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Strike deadline nears for key freight railroads

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

The nation’s largest freight railroads are negotiating contracts with their 12 unions ahead of Friday’s looming strike deadline.

The 13 contracts being negotiated to cover roughly 115,000 workers at Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Kansas City Southern , and other railroads that carry thousands of carloads if imported goods, packages, chemicals, cars, coal, grain, and other raw materials across every state in the nation. A single carload can carry enough wheat to make 260,000 loaves of bread or enough fertilizer to treat 4,500 acres of farmland.

The Association of American Railroads trade group estimates a railroad strike would cost the economy some $2 billion a day and disrupt all kinds of businesses and passenger traffic nationwide.

If all the unions can’t agree on a new contract by Friday’s deadline, Congress is expected to intervene to block a strike or lockout. Lawmakers are likely to vote to impose contract terms on both sides based on the Presidential Emergency Board’s recommendations, but they could also order additional negotiations or arbitration or take some other action to resolve the stalemate.

A number of business groups have sent letters to Congress urging lawmakers to be ready to block a strike, but it’s not immediately clear how quickly Congress could act if it comes to that.

BACKGROUND

The federal Railway Labor Act that governs railroad contract talks won’t allow a strike or lockout to happen until after 12:01 a.m. this Friday because that’s when a 30-day cooling-off period ends.

The negotiations began in the fall of 2019 when both sides exchanged their initial proposals. The pandemic forced some of the contract talks to be held virtually and slowed contract talks, and the two sides were unable to reach agreements even with the help of government mediators. Workers haven’t had a raise since 2019 even as they kept working throughout the pandemic.

After mediation failed, President Joe Biden appointed a Presidential Emergency Board of experienced arbitrators who held hearings with the railroads and their unions before issuing a report on Aug. 16 with recommendations for a new contract .

The major freight railroads backed the recommendations in that report, and most of the railroad unions have reached tentative agreements based on them.

But two main unions that are still negotiating with the railroads are the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) which represents engineers and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) union represents conductors. Those unions have been holding out in the hope that railroads will go beyond what the Presidential Emergency Board recommended and address some of their concerns about working conditions.

Those unions say some railroads have adopted strict attendance policies that make it difficult to take any time off, but the railroads say those policies are needed to ensure they have the crews they need to operate their trains. Unpredictable railroad schedules also make it hard for workers to know when they will be off. The unions also complain that their workloads have become unbearable because the major railroads have eliminated nearly one-third of their jobs over the last six years as they overhauled their operations to rely on fewer, longer trains.

The railroads began curtailing shipments of hazardous materials and other commodities this week to prepare for a possible work stoppage. The railroads said that move was necessary to ensure that dangerous cargo isn’t stranded somewhere along the tracks if the trains do stop moving. Unions criticized that move .

