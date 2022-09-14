ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina

Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
FORT WORTH, TX
Award-winning Texas teacher allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend in her home

AMARILLO, Texas (TCD) -- A 36-year-old teacher and mother was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in her home. According to WFAA-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 18, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Athens Street to a report of a woman shot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Shereena Ann Webster dead from gunshot wounds.
AMARILLO, TX
Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
People

Texas Doctor Died After Using Contaminated IV Bag. Her Colleague Was Just Arrested

Authorities believe Dr. Melanie Kaspar, one of Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr.'s colleagues, died because of a tainted IV bag An anesthesiologist is facing federal charges in Texas, where investigators allege he tampered with intravenous bags, causing the death of a Dallas physician. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., 59, stands accused of tampering with an IV at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare at North Dallas, PEOPLE confirms with local authorities. On Wednesday, Ortiz was arrested in Plano on suspicion of allegedly contaminating IV bags, according to WFAA. He remains in custody, and it...
DALLAS, TX
Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report

Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane

Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
HOUSTON, TX
Missing dog reunites with family after deputies find pet with drone

Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office found a dog that had been missing for months. It happened earlier this week during a training mission with one of the agency's drones.The deputies searched an area where Farah, the golden retriever, was lost several months ago after a car crash.Within minutes, deputies spotted the dog using the drone's infrared camera.Farah was then reunited with her family and returned home, and the sheriff's office team got some valuable search and rescue training done with the drone. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office posted the rescue on Facebook, "Today the FCSO UAS team took part in a training mission with a humanitarian twist. Farah the Golden Retrever was lost several months ago when the car she was in was involved in an accident. Today, the FCSO drone was deployed in the area where she was last seen. Within minutes, Deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farah was reunited with her family. She is safely on her way home, and the UAS team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone!"
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate. They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
TYLER, TX

