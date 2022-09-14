Read full article on original website
Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina
Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
A pregnant Texas woman who claimed her unborn baby counts as a passenger in the HOV lane is ticketed again
A pregnant Texas woman who claimed she was entitled to drive in a high occupancy vehicle lane because of her unborn child received another ticket for the same offense, authorities said Tuesday. Brandy Bottone, a 32-year-old Plano resident, became an unlikely focal point of the nation's post-Roe debate after she...
Award-winning Texas teacher allegedly shot to death by ex-boyfriend in her home
AMARILLO, Texas (TCD) -- A 36-year-old teacher and mother was allegedly shot to death by her 32-year-old ex-boyfriend in her home. According to WFAA-TV, on Thursday, Aug. 18, Amarillo Police Department officers responded to the 7200 block of Athens Street to a report of a woman shot. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Shereena Ann Webster dead from gunshot wounds.
Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
Texas Doctor Died After Using Contaminated IV Bag. Her Colleague Was Just Arrested
Authorities believe Dr. Melanie Kaspar, one of Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr.'s colleagues, died because of a tainted IV bag An anesthesiologist is facing federal charges in Texas, where investigators allege he tampered with intravenous bags, causing the death of a Dallas physician. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr., 59, stands accused of tampering with an IV at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare at North Dallas, PEOPLE confirms with local authorities. On Wednesday, Ortiz was arrested in Plano on suspicion of allegedly contaminating IV bags, according to WFAA. He remains in custody, and it...
The disappearance of a Texas river led to the reveal of 113 million-year-old tracks of a carnivorous dinosaur
Dinosaur tracks (generic image)Credit: edmondo gnerre; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Paluxy River in Texas is most famous for the presence of dinosaur footprints on its riverbed. The river flows through the Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas.
Florida Woman Dies After Suffering More Than 100 Dog Bites: Report
Normally, we don’t think of dogs as aggressors. However, in this tragic case that unfolded over the weekend, three dogs brutally attacked a woman and killed her. A Florida woman died recently after suffering over 100 dog bites in an attack from three different dogs. The 69-year-old woman was found on Sunday along a road, according to local authorities.
Coyote seen jumping up fence and onto shed in Texas neighborhood
RICHMOND, Texas — We know coyotes live among us in the Houston area. On Tuesday, one was captured on video running through a Fort Bend County backyard, even jumping a fence and onto a neighboring shed. The video in the window above is from Pecan Grove and shared on...
Massive Elk Herd Surrounds Home While Taking A Rest In Colorado Neighborhood
Imagine waking up and going out on the front porch for a morning coffee and seeing every elk that lives in your area sitting right on your front lawn. Seems crazy right?. Well, that’s pretty much what happened here. Elk in Colorado have the highest population in the world....
Texas Woman Poisoned By Napkin Wedged In Car Door In Alleged Kidnapping Attempt
A Texas woman found herself in a hospital after she touched a napkin wedged in her car door that was allegedly laced with poison. Erin Mims, a hair salon owner, was out celebrating her birthday with her husband on Aug. 16 at a Houston restaurant when she found a napkin on the door of their car, NY Post reported.
Mississippi water is so dirty residents shower with their mouths shut
Nearly 200,000 people in Jackson have no safe drinking water after a flood damaged a treatment centre. But locals say they have dealt with poor water access for years before this current crisis.
Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane
Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
Missing dog reunites with family after deputies find pet with drone
Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office found a dog that had been missing for months. It happened earlier this week during a training mission with one of the agency's drones.The deputies searched an area where Farah, the golden retriever, was lost several months ago after a car crash.Within minutes, deputies spotted the dog using the drone's infrared camera.Farah was then reunited with her family and returned home, and the sheriff's office team got some valuable search and rescue training done with the drone. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office posted the rescue on Facebook, "Today the FCSO UAS team took part in a training mission with a humanitarian twist. Farah the Golden Retrever was lost several months ago when the car she was in was involved in an accident. Today, the FCSO drone was deployed in the area where she was last seen. Within minutes, Deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farah was reunited with her family. She is safely on her way home, and the UAS team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone!"
27-Year-Old Destinie Greenwell Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that Destinie Greenwell was heading south in the outside lane in a 2007 Nissan passenger car. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge [..]
'Big Boy' Alligator Removed from Texas Neighborhood with Tow Truck After 'Morning Stroll'
It took some heavy machinery to remove a massive reptilian visitor from a peaceful Houston suburb on Monday morning. Police officers in Katy, Texas, relocated an alligator weighing at least 400 pounds and measuring close to 11 feet from the area's Cinco Ranch neighborhood with the help of a tow truck and some alligator wranglers, according to Fox Weather.
Henderson ISD moves middle school students to high school due to power outages
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson released a statement Wednesday notifying residents of power outages across several city blocks. Due to Power Outages at Henderson Middle School students had to be moved to the High School for lunch and the rest of the day. Montgomery Achievement Center students had to be moved to […]
Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate. They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.
This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX
Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond. So,...
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
Wood County Pct. 2 Constable K9 team receives congressional honor
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith and K9 Mata have undergone countless hours of training in law enforcement procedures. They have also shared their knowledge with other K9 teams outside of East Texas in an effort to help more safely and efficiently work to fight crime.
