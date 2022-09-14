Deputies from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office found a dog that had been missing for months. It happened earlier this week during a training mission with one of the agency's drones.The deputies searched an area where Farah, the golden retriever, was lost several months ago after a car crash.Within minutes, deputies spotted the dog using the drone's infrared camera.Farah was then reunited with her family and returned home, and the sheriff's office team got some valuable search and rescue training done with the drone. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office posted the rescue on Facebook, "Today the FCSO UAS team took part in a training mission with a humanitarian twist. Farah the Golden Retrever was lost several months ago when the car she was in was involved in an accident. Today, the FCSO drone was deployed in the area where she was last seen. Within minutes, Deputies spotted her using the drone's infrared camera. A short time later, Farah was reunited with her family. She is safely on her way home, and the UAS team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone!"

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO