Big Sandy, TX

CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Sid from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Sif — from the SPCA of East Texas. Sid is a 3-month-old Chihuahua that was rescued from an overcrowding situation. His little overbite shows his sweet character!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - You can almost hear them putting into town for the Fourth Annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show. Some will look brand new, while others will have more of a used appearance. When someone says “look at that old tractor,” most expect a rusty machine sitting in front...
JEFFERSON, TX
Gilmer Mirror

Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Yogi

Mr. Yogi is a senior Great Pyrenees who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. The Great Pyrenees is a calm, well-mannered, serious dog known for his great devotion to family, including well-behaved children. These dogs are generally trustworthy, affectionate, and gentle, but if the need arises, they will not hesitate to try to protect their family and their territory. Yogi is fully vetted and weighs about 100 pounds. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Yogi call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Fire damages Harrison County Stream-flo building

The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, after a tentative deal has been reached. Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot. Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene. Updated: 3 hours...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX

Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Smith County Animal Shelter to offer free adoptions Saturday

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees this Saturday for four hours. The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The location is 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler. People can contact the shelter at 903-266-4303, according to a Facebook post from the Smith County Animal Shelter.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Smith County moving to healthier housing market

As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Luxury apartment...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx

Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fire causes major damage to Longview home

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire in Longview caused and estimated $150,000 worth of damage to a house, but the occupant managed to escape uninjured. The fire was reported as a residential structure fire on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. at 307 Rowe Avenue. Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke and fire conditions coming out […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate. They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Housing Market

The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. Promoter Don Rainey and President of the Antique Tractor Engine Club Harry Hamilton discuss the tractor show, race, and parade this Saturday in downtown Jefferson.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Five Guys Burgers and Fries closing permanently in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview is set to permanently close next month just shy of 10 years in business at the location. “This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. read Wednesday. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 p.m. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”
LONGVIEW, TX

