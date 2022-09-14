Read full article on original website
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IITour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Sid from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Sif — from the SPCA of East Texas. Sid is a 3-month-old Chihuahua that was rescued from an overcrowding situation. His little overbite shows his sweet character!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at...
KLTV
Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - You can almost hear them putting into town for the Fourth Annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show. Some will look brand new, while others will have more of a used appearance. When someone says “look at that old tractor,” most expect a rusty machine sitting in front...
Gilmer Mirror
Pets Fur People Pet of the Week – Yogi
Mr. Yogi is a senior Great Pyrenees who is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. The Great Pyrenees is a calm, well-mannered, serious dog known for his great devotion to family, including well-behaved children. These dogs are generally trustworthy, affectionate, and gentle, but if the need arises, they will not hesitate to try to protect their family and their territory. Yogi is fully vetted and weighs about 100 pounds. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Yogi call 903 597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm – closed for lunch 1-2 pm. Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner – spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX
Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond. So,...
KLTV
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
KLTV
WebXtra: Fire damages Harrison County Stream-flo building
The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, after a tentative deal has been reached. Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot. Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene. Updated: 3 hours...
Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX
Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
Smith County Animal Shelter to offer free adoptions Saturday
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees this Saturday for four hours. The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The location is 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler. People can contact the shelter at 903-266-4303, according to a Facebook post from the Smith County Animal Shelter.
6 horses ‘doing great’ after being rescued from Gladewater property
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas rescued six horses in Gladewater, and they are in great condition one month later, said the Gladewater Police Department. In August, an animal control officer, Safe Haven Equine Rescue and the SPCA of East Texas checked on the horses at a property and noticed they were […]
GoFundMe raising money for East Texas family who lost 'dream home' in massive fire
BULLARD, Texas — An East Texas family was almost done building their dream home near Bullard when lightning struck and within an instant the whole property was engulfed in flames. "It's been a dream we've been working on for 10 years," Randy Ramey said. It was a home the...
Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
KLTV
Smith County moving to healthier housing market
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Luxury apartment...
‘It’s a family business just like we were’: Hughes Plant Farm sells to California company
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — What started out as a hobby for Terry Hughes and his dad, led to a successful 38-year plant farm business in East Texas. Hughes and his dad built their farm in 1984 and it has come to be one of the biggest farms in Tyler. Recently Green Acres Nursery and Supply […]
Longview, TX Top 5 Most Liked Videos on TikTok With #Longviewtx
Earlier this morning I was working on a list of the 5 most liked TikTok videos for Tyler, Texas but quickly realized it would be rude to leave Longview, Texas out. So, for all my friends in Longview here is your list of the 5 most popular TikTok videos that all use the hashtag #LongviewTX. I'm all about showing love to both Tyler and Longview, it's important to support all of East Texas.
Fire causes major damage to Longview home
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire in Longview caused and estimated $150,000 worth of damage to a house, but the occupant managed to escape uninjured. The fire was reported as a residential structure fire on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. at 307 Rowe Avenue. Crews arrived to find “heavy smoke and fire conditions coming out […]
theeasttexasweekend.com
This historic post office has come back to life with coffee and smiles
Since the 1930s, an Art Deco style post office has called the heart of Jacksonville home. It is the first federal building built in Cherokee County and since 2021, has been bringing in the community in a fresh new way. Postmasters Coffee Company opened in July of 2021, with the...
KLTV
Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate. They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.
KLTV
Housing Market
The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. Promoter Don Rainey and President of the Antique Tractor Engine Club Harry Hamilton discuss the tractor show, race, and parade this Saturday in downtown Jefferson.
Five Guys Burgers and Fries closing permanently in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Longview is set to permanently close next month just shy of 10 years in business at the location. “This location will be permanently closing our doors,” a sign on the front door of the business at 3405 N. Fourth St. read Wednesday. “Our last day of business will be Sunday, October 2, 2022 8 p.m. We would like to thank our guests and the town of Longview, TX for a great ride.”
