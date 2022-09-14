Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
1 dead, 1 in custody following Boardman shooting
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting inside a Boardman home on Saturday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 1800 block of Lealand Avenue, where they found the victim. According to Sgt. Glenn Patton,...
WYTV.com
Memorandum details man’s history with violence
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Willie Daniel Jr. has been shot, been shot at, and served prison time for being involved in a shooting. His attorney this week asked a federal judge to take that into account when he is sentenced on a weapons charge. Daniel, 26, is set to...
WYTV.com
Man charged after filming himself with Youngstown Police Department’s body camera
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Boardman man who filmed himself Saturday with a stolen body camera has been cited on a theft charge. Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited Thursday after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.
WYTV.com
Update: Deputies ID suspects in Dollar General wallet theft
BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office have identified the two people they said were involved in the theft of a wallet. According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.
WYTV.com
Man sentenced in OVI crash that hurt passenger
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say hit a bridge, left the scene, and took his passenger to the hospital was sentenced Thursday. Michael Perry, 31, of Middlefield, was sentenced to five years probation on charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI. Perry was the driver of...
WYTV.com
Two arrested after man on bike says he was shot at in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Wednesday after reports of shots being fired at someone. It happened Wednesday afternoon on Olive Avenue off Elm Road. It was just a half-mile from Warren Harding High School. School was out. It was around 4 p.m.
WYTV.com
Driver charged in Ohio Turnpike crash that killed service worker
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicular homicide charge has been filed against a driver involved in a crash that killed a service repair worker on the Ohio Turnpike last month. According to court records, a warrant had been issued earlier this week for the arrest of Nikolas Gable, 24,...
WYTV.com
Local car dealership victim of check forgery
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to police, a local car dealership received bad checks this past summer. Boardman Police were called to Boardman Subaru on South Avenue on Tuesday around 11:15 a.m. The general manager told police that they issued a bank check to a customer on June 22 that was...
WYTV.com
Multiple dead in Mercer County farmhouse fire
DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple people are dead after a farmhouse fire in Mercer County. Sources told WKBN that four bodies were recovered and that crews were working to locate a fifth body. No identifying information is being released at this time. Friday evening, investigators dug through the...
WYTV.com
Concerns raised over local detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of citizens is calling attention to complaints made against a Columbiana County Sheriff’s detective sergeant. First News received reports from a group calling itself the “Concerned Citizens of Columbiana County” about complaints and disciplinary action taken against Detective Sgt. Steve Walker.
WYTV.com
Semi flips over in Lowellville
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a semi-truck was not injured after the truck flipped over in Lowellville on Friday afternoon. It happened Friday afternoon on S. Hubbard Road near Youngstown Lowellville Road. Investigators at the scene said the driver told them that his brakes stopped working as...
WYTV.com
Report: Warren home hit by bullets in crossfire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police believe a home in Warren was hit by crossfire after they received a call for shots fired. Police were called to the 1100 block of Pearl Street, SW. around 7:45 p.m. Monday. A resident of the home told police she noticed a small hole on the interior wall of her family room. She also said some drywall dust was on the carpet, according to a police report.
WYTV.com
Community to gather in honor of fallen officer
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The community will come together this weekend to honor the life of fallen police officer Justin Leo. This year’s Officer Justin Leo Memorial Walk/Run will take place Sunday. The free event kicks off around 4:30 p.m. near the American Legion in Girard. The race will start at 5 p.m.
WYTV.com
Firefighters respond to home after blown transformer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a Youngstown home after a transformer blew Friday morning. Firefighters were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Ferndale Avenue. Firefighters said that this could have caused a surge in a nearby home. Officials said an electrical surge may have...
WYTV.com
Increased traffic at Austintown Sheetz to be directed
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We recently reported on a traffic backup from the Sheetz near the intersection of Canfield Niles Road and Clarkins Road in Austintown. This is due to a diesel promotion the company is running for the month of September. On Thursday, the Austintown Zoning Department provided...
WYTV.com
Vehicle delays could impact county services
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shortages of new vehicles are affecting local governments and others with large fleets. Mahoning County Commissioners had to rescind a purchase order Thursday made more than a year ago for a new pickup truck for the Sanitary Engineer after the contract to produce the vehicle was canceled.
WYTV.com
Local roundtable involves business leaders looking to land government contracts
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman and Senate candidate Tim Ryan spent the morning listening to local business leaders interested in landing government contracts. Ryan held a roundtable discussion Friday morning at the Youngstown Business Incubator. A number of local executives described the products they make and looked for...
WYTV.com
Youngstown schools encouraged by report card
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -Ohio School Report cards look different this year. Schools are no longer rated with a letter grade. This year’s reports used a star-based system, rating the schools on a scale of one to five: Achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy. One star means a...
WYTV.com
New Sheetz opens in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The newest Sheetz location has officially opened in Warren. It’s located at the Corner of East Market Street and North Road. The gas station and convenience store officially opened for business Thursday. Construction began back in March. Customers stopped by Thursday to check it...
WYTV.com
Hot Dog Shoppe feeling at home in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hot Dog Shoppe is progressing at its new location in Boardman. There is no resemblance now to the building that was originally a gas station, or more recently, Denny’s. And the excitement is building. “The question is how excited are you? I think...
