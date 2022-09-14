Read full article on original website
kgoradio.com
California Passes Nation-Leading Social Media Transparency Measure
California has passed a law requiring social media companies to publish their policies on removing hate speech and other harmful content. Governor Gavin Newsom said the state “will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation”. “Californians deserve to know how these platforms...
kgoradio.com
California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon
As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
