wabi.tv
Lubec man arrested after threatening to kill neighbors, law enforcement
LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A man from Lubec is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill neighbors and law enforcement Tuesday night. 37-year-old Jacob Elliott is charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing, and failure to submit to arrest. Police say Elliott approached a neighbor and threatened to assault and...
cnyhomepage.com
Lee man charged with Felony Weapon Possession & Unlawful Imprisonment
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a man from the Town of Lee has been charged with felony weapon possession and unlawful imprisonment after a domestic dispute that occurred on September 12th. According to the Sherriff, a woman claims that...
wabi.tv
Massachusetts man arrested after distributing cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo Counties
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man is facing charges after authorities say he distributed cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo Counties. 29-year-old Bernard Holmes-Fox is charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine. Authorities say agents conducted several undercover purchases of cocaine within Knox County from Holmes-Fox over the past two...
wbiw.com
Father arrested on felony charge for neglect of a dependant causing death
POSEY CO. – A death investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon father. On Thursday, September 8th, at approximately 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 405 East 5th Street in Mt. Vernon requesting an ambulance for an unresponsive ten-month-old child.
Police: Two Men Charged After Allegedly Being Found with Ghost Guns
Two men are facing charges after police say they were in possession of multiple illegal firearms. New York State Police investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that two men, identified as 19-year-old Alec D. Hollenbek of Lincklaen, New York and 53-year-old Duane G. Hollenbeck of Moravia, New York allegedly had "numerous ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices that are not NY SAFE Act compliant."
NYS trooper arrested for attempting to scam Walmart with bogus return
A New York State Police trooper was arrested on Tuesday for trying to return a newly-purchased children’s toy after replacing the contents of the box with an older and heavily-used model.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
fallriverreporter.com
Drug distributor within Massachusetts drug trafficking organization facing up to 20 years in prison
BOSTON – A drug distributor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). Terrence Daye, 33, of Boston, pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to...
NYS Troopers arrest two men in domestic dispute
New York State Troopers arrest two men after a domestic dispute involving a gun. The Investigation found Cody A. Sample, 34, of Saranac, and Richard L. Baillargeon, 30 of Chazy, to be involved in the incident.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
Arson, DWI, incest, escape: 257 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Aug. 16 and Sept. 11, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those arrested were ages 17 to 81.
Former nurse pleads guilty to drug theft from hospitals
A former nurse has pled guilty to charges stemming from drug thefts at two Boston area hospitals.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts nurse charged with stealing fentanyl, including from a patient, from two different hospitals
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts nurse has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the diversion of opioids from two different hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
informnny.com
State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13. State Police alleged that Oskay purchased a child’s riding...
CNY man tosses guns from stolen vehicle as police chase him, officials say
Sullivan, N.Y. — A Sullivan man who was chased by police threw guns out a stolen car’s window as deputies closed in on him Saturday, county officials said. Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a Black Creek Road address for a stolen vehicle complaint, Madison County spokeswoman Samantha Field said. The caller told police Donald C. Brown, 49, stole the car and said he would grab a gun from his home and shoot someone, Field said.
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a vehicle from a Tremont business Sept. 4. Deputy Kamren Jennings is handling the case. Deputy Rob Morang is investigating a report of a man spitting in another man’s face. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 1.
Turnto10.com
State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal
(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
Solvay man robbed gas station and bank two days apart, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Solvay man was arrested Monday after police identified him as the suspect in two robberies in DeWitt. Isaiah Richardson, 25, was walking on Park Avenue in Syracuse with a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun when he was arrested Monday, according to a news release from DeWitt police.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man facing other similar federal charges, sentenced to prison for molesting 14-year-old known to him
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions after being found guilty after trial of first-degree child molestation against a female victim under the age of 14 between 2015 and 2020.
Northumberland man accused of raping child in Moreau
On September 12, State Troopers arrested Siatar K. Creech, 36, of Northumberland after he allegedly had sex with a child under the age of 17 on multiple occasions.
