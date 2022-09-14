ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Machias, ME

wabi.tv

Lubec man arrested after threatening to kill neighbors, law enforcement

LUBEC, Maine (WABI) - A man from Lubec is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill neighbors and law enforcement Tuesday night. 37-year-old Jacob Elliott is charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing, and failure to submit to arrest. Police say Elliott approached a neighbor and threatened to assault and...
LUBEC, ME
cnyhomepage.com

Lee man charged with Felony Weapon Possession & Unlawful Imprisonment

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a man from the Town of Lee has been charged with felony weapon possession and unlawful imprisonment after a domestic dispute that occurred on September 12th. According to the Sherriff, a woman claims that...
LEE, NY
wbiw.com

Father arrested on felony charge for neglect of a dependant causing death

POSEY CO. – A death investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Mt. Vernon Police has resulted in the arrest of a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon father. On Thursday, September 8th, at approximately 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 405 East 5th Street in Mt. Vernon requesting an ambulance for an unresponsive ten-month-old child.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Lite 98.7

Police: Two Men Charged After Allegedly Being Found with Ghost Guns

Two men are facing charges after police say they were in possession of multiple illegal firearms. New York State Police investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) say that two men, identified as 19-year-old Alec D. Hollenbek of Lincklaen, New York and 53-year-old Duane G. Hollenbeck of Moravia, New York allegedly had "numerous ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices that are not NY SAFE Act compliant."
MORAVIA, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman arrested on rape charges

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a rape arrest. On September 14, the Sheriff’s Office arrested 23-year-old Paige E. Woods of Ogdensburg on the charges of Rape in the Third Degree for having sexual contact with a juvenile under 17 years old.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of September 15

ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
ELLSWORTH, ME
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts nurse charged with stealing fentanyl, including from a patient, from two different hospitals

BOSTON – A former Massachusetts nurse has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty in connection with the diversion of opioids from two different hospitals. 33-year-old Lisa Tarr, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was charged and has agreed to plead guilty to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. A plea hearing has not yet been scheduled by the Court.
BOSTON, MA
informnny.com

State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was arrested following an incident at Walmart in Watertown. According to State Police, 36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13. State Police alleged that Oskay purchased a child’s riding...
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man tosses guns from stolen vehicle as police chase him, officials say

Sullivan, N.Y. — A Sullivan man who was chased by police threw guns out a stolen car’s window as deputies closed in on him Saturday, county officials said. Police were called at about 9:15 a.m. to a Black Creek Road address for a stolen vehicle complaint, Madison County spokeswoman Samantha Field said. The caller told police Donald C. Brown, 49, stole the car and said he would grab a gun from his home and shoot someone, Field said.
SULLIVAN, NY
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Sheriff’s log week of September 15

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a vehicle from a Tremont business Sept. 4. Deputy Kamren Jennings is handling the case. Deputy Rob Morang is investigating a report of a man spitting in another man’s face. The alleged incident occurred Sept. 1.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Turnto10.com

State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal

(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

