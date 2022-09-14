Concert series winding down: Victor Wainwright and the Train highlight second-to-last performance of ’22

Read full article on original website
Black Gold Festival brings fun and fellowship to downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 41st Black Gold Festival kicked off in Hazard Thursday, bringing fun and fellowship to downtown. Hundreds of people took to Main Street for funnel cakes, games and live music. Victor Gainer, the owner of Big Daddy’s Barbecue, said the festival is exactly what the community...
Levitt manager says Middlesboro event has bright future
As programs officer for the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation in charge of managing nearly 20 Levitt AMP sites across the country, Amber Withers spends a lot of time on the road. Recently, she was in Middlesboro to check up on things here and said the local concert series that...
Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman gives preview on festival
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Gold Festival committee members and others involved in festival prep were out setting up in downtown Hazard on Wednesday. “This year its just a different feeling because there are so many people that are hurting, that have lost so much this year,” said Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman Terry Feltner. “We’re hoping that we can give everybody an opportunity to have some fun for a few days and get their minds off of what’s been going on.”
Fall Rod Run opens in Pigeon Forge with cast from Happy Days
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A popular car show, Rod Run, in Pigeon Forge opened up Thursday with some familiar faces from a popular 1970′s TV show. Potsie and Ralph are on hand signing autographs and meeting with fans of the show at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge.
Wing and a prayer: Teams compete for cash prizes in annual cookoff competition
Saturday should be heaven on earth for chicken wing fans anywhere near Middlesboro as the annual Wing Fling returns. The event, which began in 2015, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Cumberland Avenue in downtown. The festival allows local restaurants and backyard chefs to prove once and...
One day, three festivals in Cumberland Gap
Frequent visitors to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee will know that, over the past several years, there has been a growing number of high-quality community events and festivals taking place in the historic town. The last Saturday in September is shaping up to be no exception to that pattern. These three favorite events have teamed-up to create a triple-threat festival weekend for the entire family. For the first time, Cumberland Gap will host The Mountain Fiesta, The Last Saturday Antique Event and The Harvest Moon Festival – all on the same day.
Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
Flood survivors in temporary trailers fighting hardship with community
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Trailers are getting set up across the region to house flood survivors. Some survivors in the Letcher County area are staying in trailers right off Highway 931. Within a few weeks, they have already named their community “Eddieville” after flood survivor Eddie Garrett, who has also...
Local church celebrates 102 years
Harlan County has many churches, but few have the lengthy history of Liggett Baptist Church, located on KY 72 in an area formerly Liggett Coal Camp. The church recently celebrated 102 years since its founding, with folks coming in from places such as Alabama, Tennessee, and other parts of the country to take part in the celebration of a place that has meant a lot to each of them.
Miracle leads Bell County cross country
Bell County cross country coach Jason Stewart began his 12th season at Bell County this year. Numbers aren’t too high for the school this season, but Stewart has high hopes. “We have 10 boys varsity runners and nine girls,” said Stewart. “We have five middle school boys, two elementary boys, and an elementary girl.”
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Officials find one kilo of meth in Laurel County, two people arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing several charges after a drug investigation early Friday morning. Officials searched a motel room in southern Laurel County shortly after 3:00 a.m. During the search, they found approximately one kilo of meth, digital scales, glass pipes, a handgun and other drug...
Fight turns deadly, Kentucky State Police search for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a murder suspect after a fight between two mean turned to deadly gunfire late Wednesday night. At approximately 11:45 PM, Kentucky State Police said they were notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
One injured in paragliding accident in Morristown
The Morristown Police Department is responding to a report a paragliding accident Thursday morning.
KSP investigating murder in Whitley County, looking for suspect
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly shooting in Whitley County. The shooting happened at a home on Patrick Hollow Road Wednesday night. Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell. During the fight,...
Bell wrestlers ready to hit the mat
The wrestling season doesn’t start for a couple more months, but Bell County High School has four among Kentucky’s rankings. Bobcats coach Ovie Canady has some outstanding members ranked among the state’s best. Hayden Canady is ranked 13th, Daniel Thomas comes in at No. 18 while Matthew...
