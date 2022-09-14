ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week

Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Earl Forms in the Western Tropical Atlantic

New: The season's fifth tropical storm has formed. Where Earl could head and when: North of the Lesser Antilles through Sunday. Impacts: It's unlikely this system will threaten the Southeast U.S. Danielle continues to spin over the far northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the western tropical Atlantic...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Fiona A Flood Threat To The Caribbean Islands

Tropical Storm Fiona is tracking through the western Atlantic Ocean. It will produce flooding rain and strong wind gusts in the northeast Caribbean islands. It's far too soon to tell if this system will ever become a mainland U.S. threat. Tropical Storm Fiona is tracking through the western Atlantic and...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Hurricane warning issued in Puerto Rico for Tropical Storm Fiona

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic after Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Storm Fiona a little farther south. The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions would continue to affect parts of the Leeward Islands and reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Depression#Leeward Islands#Hurricanes#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health#National Hurricane Center
AccuWeather

Tropical depression forms over Atlantic, poised to be next named storm

The seventh tropical depression of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). AccuWeather forecasters had been watching a disturbance in the area this week due to its potential for development, and on Wednesday, the system became more organized.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Watch Over the Caribbean as Fiona Brings Gusty Winds, Heavy Rains

Following hurricanes Danielle and Earl last week, Tropical Storm Fiona shaped up in the Atlantic on Wednesday night. It is currently moving toward Puerto Rico and the northeastern Caribbean islands, where some areas are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Between Friday and Sunday, Fiona's wind and rain effects are anticipated...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy