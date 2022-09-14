Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week
Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tropical Storm Earl Forms in the Western Tropical Atlantic
New: The season's fifth tropical storm has formed. Where Earl could head and when: North of the Lesser Antilles through Sunday. Impacts: It's unlikely this system will threaten the Southeast U.S. Danielle continues to spin over the far northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the western tropical Atlantic...
Tropical Storm Earl Threatens US Atlantic Coast, Caribbean Region After Hurricane Danielle Weakens
Tropical Storm Earl has been forecasted to pose a threat to the US Atlantic coast. This comes after Tropical Storm Danielle intensified into the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season in recent days. Hurricane Danielle, which is hovering over the North Atlantic Ocean and off the East Coast,...
Tropical Storm Fiona A Flood Threat To The Caribbean Islands
Tropical Storm Fiona is tracking through the western Atlantic Ocean. It will produce flooding rain and strong wind gusts in the northeast Caribbean islands. It's far too soon to tell if this system will ever become a mainland U.S. threat. Tropical Storm Fiona is tracking through the western Atlantic and...
Hurricane warning issued in Puerto Rico for Tropical Storm Fiona
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic after Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Storm Fiona a little farther south. The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions would continue to affect parts of the Leeward Islands and reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Saturday morning.
Depression forms in Atlantic, and it’s forecast to turn into Tropical Storm Fiona soon
A new tropical depression formed Wednesday morning east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic, and it’s expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Fiona in the next 24 hours. The forecast shows it turning into the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season by Wednesday night or...
Tropical depression forms over Atlantic, poised to be next named storm
The seventh tropical depression of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season formed about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands on Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). AccuWeather forecasters had been watching a disturbance in the area this week due to its potential for development, and on Wednesday, the system became more organized.
Tropical Storm Fiona heads to the Leeward Islands
Tropical Storm Fiona formed yesterday night and is now heading towards the Leeward Islands. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam breaks down the future impacts of this storm.
Tropical Storm Watch Over the Caribbean as Fiona Brings Gusty Winds, Heavy Rains
Following hurricanes Danielle and Earl last week, Tropical Storm Fiona shaped up in the Atlantic on Wednesday night. It is currently moving toward Puerto Rico and the northeastern Caribbean islands, where some areas are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Between Friday and Sunday, Fiona's wind and rain effects are anticipated...
