wymt.com
Black Gold Festival brings fun and fellowship to downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 41st Black Gold Festival kicked off in Hazard Thursday, bringing fun and fellowship to downtown. Hundreds of people took to Main Street for funnel cakes, games and live music. Victor Gainer, the owner of Big Daddy’s Barbecue, said the festival is exactly what the community...
middlesboronews.com
Levitt manager says Middlesboro event has bright future
As programs officer for the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation in charge of managing nearly 20 Levitt AMP sites across the country, Amber Withers spends a lot of time on the road. Recently, she was in Middlesboro to check up on things here and said the local concert series that...
wymt.com
Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman gives preview on festival
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Gold Festival committee members and others involved in festival prep were out setting up in downtown Hazard on Wednesday. “This year its just a different feeling because there are so many people that are hurting, that have lost so much this year,” said Black Gold Festival Committee Chairman Terry Feltner. “We’re hoping that we can give everybody an opportunity to have some fun for a few days and get their minds off of what’s been going on.”
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
middlesboronews.com
One day, three festivals in Cumberland Gap
Frequent visitors to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee will know that, over the past several years, there has been a growing number of high-quality community events and festivals taking place in the historic town. The last Saturday in September is shaping up to be no exception to that pattern. These three favorite events have teamed-up to create a triple-threat festival weekend for the entire family. For the first time, Cumberland Gap will host The Mountain Fiesta, The Last Saturday Antique Event and The Harvest Moon Festival – all on the same day.
middlesboronews.com
Sears Hometown Store holds ribbon cutting for new owner
Jim Fortner’s career at Middlesboro’s Sears Hometown store has come full circle. Fortner, who originally started at the store behind the counter, cut the ribbon recently as the store’s new owner. On hand to help him commemorate the occasion were Bell County Chamber of Commerce Director Shelia Durham, as well as several other members of the community.
k105.com
School district warns parents (and kids) about ‘One chip challenge.’ Over a dozen Harlan Co. students suffer adverse reactions.
School officials in at least one Kentucky school district are warning parents that the Paqui “One chip challenge” is causing adverse reactions in children. Paqui, a maker of spicy tortilla chips, advertises the “One chip challenge” with the following statement on its website: “This year’s high voltage chip contains the super-charged Carolina Reaper Pepper and stinging Scorpion Pepper with a shocking twist, it’ll turn your tongue BLUE!”
Pilot in fatal Sevier County chopper crash faces charges he duped victim, defrauded others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Utah man who flew a leased helicopter that crashed last year in Sevier County, killing his passenger, faces charges he duped the woman and others in various illegal would-be business deals. Matthew Jones, 36, was set to appear Tuesday afternoon in Salt Lake City federal...
Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
middlesboronews.com
Miracle leads Bell County cross country
Bell County cross country coach Jason Stewart began his 12th season at Bell County this year. Numbers aren’t too high for the school this season, but Stewart has high hopes. “We have 10 boys varsity runners and nine girls,” said Stewart. “We have five middle school boys, two elementary boys, and an elementary girl.”
wymt.com
Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge health care facility president releases statement on FBI raid
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
q95fm.net
Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect in Laurel County Theft
Law enforcement in Laurel County is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a theft case. Deputies are searching for a person, along with a car, they believe was involved in the theft of a bank deposit money bag that happened early Thursday morning. The theft...
Oak Ridge elementary teacher dies after car crash
A teacher at an elementary school an Oak Ridge has has died after she was involved in a car wreck earlier this week.
Scammers pretending to be police continue in Laurel County
Phone scams are continuing in Laurel County, with scammers pretending to be authorities.
k105.com
Elderly woman shoots husband during domestic altercation
A Pulaski County woman shot her husband during a domestic altercation. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:30, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Science Hill, a small community about eight miles north of Somerset, on the report of a shooting. Sheriff Greg Speck told the Commonwealth...
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to identify a suspect in Laurel County theft case
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to identify a suspect in a theft case. Deputies are searching for a car and the person they believe was involved in the theft of a bank deposit money bag early Thursday morning. It happened just...
WTVQ
Police searching for London liquor store theft suspect
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who they say stole a bank deposit money bag from Buddy’s Liquor in London. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took the money bag at about...
