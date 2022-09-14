Starbucks Workers United organizer testifies before House Committee on Labor

Washington, D.C. (WBEN) - Michelle Eisen, a Buffalo Starbucks worker and organizer of Starbucks Workers United, testified against Starbucks in front of the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Education & Labor.

On Wednesday morning, the House of Representatives' Committee on Education & Labor had a hearing titled: “ In Solidarity: Removing Barriers to Organizing.” Michelle Eisen, who assisted in spearheading the first unionization of a Starbucks location on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, N.Y. spoke of the injustices that she and many others have faced as a result of efforts to unionize.

"Over the last several years, things began to shift within the company. The cost of the benefits increased while the coverage decreased and wages did not keep up. Other benefits were completely taken away without warning or explanation. But the clearest difference was the overall decline in the everyday working conditions on the floors of the cafes. This decline became drastic during the COVID 19 pandemic, when Starbucks boasted record profits, but simply treated us its workers as disposable. This nearly led to me leaving a company I devoted over a decade of my life to but instead, I was presented with the opportunity to try to unionize my store," said Eisen in her testimony.

The response from the company was not what she expected and the result was closing stores that the thought were attempting to unionize, "They also quickly shipped in over 100 out of town, mass managers and upper level corporate to infiltrate our cafes, surveil and intimidate workers and shut down our stores in order to hold anti-union meetings, which workers needed to attend in order to get paid. They went from offering us the world if we voted no to threatening to take away our benefits if we voted to unionize and when that didn't work, and we won our union anyway, they began to discipline us, then fire us then permanently close our stores."

Now with over 6,300 workers and 237 stores nationwide a part of the movement Eisen is calling again, for action, "We need Starbucks to recognize our desire to organize which the NLRA explicitly states is our right. We need Starbucks to stop mistreating the workers that claims to care about and to fill fulfill its legal obligation to come to the table and negotiate with us in good faith. We are tired of fighting a company that can afford to do better by its hourly workers. We are tired of listening to billionaire CEO's take sole credit for the billions of dollars of profit made off our labor. We are tired of watching Starbucks continue to violate workers rights, knowing that the law will fail to offer any meaningful consequences."

"We need people in power to call Starbucks out for this repulsive behavior because worker rights are human rights. We need labor law reform like the ProAct so that the laws work to protect the people they were put in place for. We need better funding for the NLRB so that the agency has the resources it needs to enforce the law."

Eisen also explained to the committee that the process of getting Starbucks to negotiate a deal, event though there first union store unionized nine months ago, is simply because they don't want to. In addition, the NLRB has only been able to process 30% of the unfair labor charges.

"We sent our demand to bargain a few days later after our store unionized. It took them far longer than it should have to respond to a simple email. It took two months to get to that first bargaining session. The sticking point mostly have been delayed tactics," said Eisen.

Click here to hear the full remarks and hearing.

See the player below to see hear the full testimony: