Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NFL analyst impressed with Lions new OC Ben Johnson, says team ‘is for real’
Albeit in defeat, the strides the Detroit Lions offense made in just one game under new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson impressed many, including NFL insider Brian Baldinger. Detroit totaled 386 yards offense and averaged 6.1 yards per carry against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Lions posted nearly 160 more...
Pistons Reportedly Signing Former Pacers Player
According to James Edwards III of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons signed former Indiana Pacers player Keifer Sykes.
Lions draw familiar broadcast crew for Week 2
This week’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders will feature some familiar voices for Lions fans. The broadcast crew from FOX Sports includes play-by-play man Kenny Albert. Albert will be joined by longtime NFL LB Jonathan Vilma, who is providing the color commentary. The duo has done...
saturdaytradition.com
Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers
Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Michigan Is Getting Criticized For Its Weak Schedule
The Michigan Wolverines have two blowout victories to start the 2022 season — earning them the No. 4 spot in the AP top-25 poll. That being said, Jim Harbaugh and the reigning Big Ten champs haven't exactly been tested so far. The team's first win came over Colorado State,...
Joel Klatt shares his thoughts on J.J. McCarthy starting for Michigan football
2022 has already seen a shift in Ann Arbor with J.J. McCarthy winning the starting quarterback job for Michigan football, stealing away incumbent starter Cade McNamara’s role from a year ago. McNamara was ahead through most of fall camp, one person with knowledge of the situation told WolverinesWire, but...
MLive.com
Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022
There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
Detroit Lions tout run defense despite Eagles' 216-yard day: 'Who lined up and ran on us?'
The numbers tell one story, but Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard saw something totally different on film. Five days after the Lions allowed 216 yards rushing in a season-opening 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Sheppard touted his unit's effort in stopping the Eagles' rushing attack. Eagles quarterback Jalen...
RELATED PEOPLE
LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Ole Miss Has First Road Test at Georgia Tech
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon.
Cal Football: Notre Dame In-Game Thread
Golden Bears rarely have won road games vs. high-profile non-conference foes.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0