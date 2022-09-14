A Wyoming woman is dead after crashing head-on with a semi Monday afternoon outside of Gillette. The crash happened around 4 p.m. near milepost 9.5 on Northern Drive. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary released Wednesday, 54-year-old Bobbi Underwood was headed southbound on U.S. 14-16 when she made a left-hand turn onto Northern Drive at a high rate of speed, failed to straighten out her car, crossed the centerline, and collided with an oncoming semi.

3 DAYS AGO