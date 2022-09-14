Read full article on original website
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Property destruction, Sept. 15, Ledoux Avenue, GPD. Officers will cite an 18-year-old woman...
county17.com
Body found in northern Campbell County that of missing Gillette man
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A body found in a recreation area north of Gillette earlier this week has been identified as missing Gillette man Bryan E. Morgan, Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem said Friday. Morgan, 37, was located in the Weston Hills Recreation Area on Sept. 14 around 10 a.m....
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Sept. 15
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Battery, Sept. 14, Camel Drive, GPD. A 14-year-old boy was ticketed for battery...
county17.com
Pursuit ends north of Wright, stolen vehicle recovered
GILLETTE, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man who fled from Gillette police attempting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle was stopped and apprehended north of Wright yesterday, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny said Thursday.,. Police attempted the stop after they received information from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office in...
county17.com
Campbell deputies searching for Wright man last seen at Fishing Lake
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County law enforcement are searching for a Wright man who’s been reported missing since Saturday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Martin Spencer told County 17 at 8:15 p.m. William Keith Rippy’s sister, Emily Rippy told County 17 at 6:42 p.m. today that a...
county17.com
City Attorney proposes 90 days imprisonment as possible shoplifting deterrent
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A maximum sentence of three months in jail could be on the table for shoplifting offenders with the Gillette City Council considering a potential city ordinance amendment. During the council’s regular meeting on Sept. 13, City Attorney Sean Brown suggested the council consider amending the penalties...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (9/14/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Sept. 14:. At 8:33 a.m. to mile marker 140 on Highway 51 for a single vehicle rollover. A portable loading chute trailer had rolled but the truck towing it had not and there were no injuries. Firefighters checked the trailer for fluid leakage and stability.
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (8/27/22 – 9/15/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
GPD begins accreditation process, enters self-assessment phase
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Gillette Police Department continues to make strides toward taking its police service to the next level by seeking accreditation as a law enforcement agency. During their meeting on Sept. 13, the Gillette City Council gave the go-ahead for the department to enter into an agreement...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through September 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license Sept. 4 through Sept. 10. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Sept. 10
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Sept. 4 through Sept. 10. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Sarah...
county17.com
CCH to undergo active shooter drill
GILLETTE, Wyo. — If there’s a commotion at Campbell County Health next week, don’t be alarmed; there’s going to be an active shooter drill. According to a Sept. 14 announcement from Norberto Orellana, CCH public relations lead, Campbell County Memorial Hospital will hold a full-scale code silver, or active shooter, drill on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
county17.com
Woman dies in head-on crash on Northern Drive
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A woman died yesterday after her vehicle collided head-on with a semi-tractor at the intersection of Highway 14-16 and Northern Drive, authorities said Tuesday. The woman was identified as 54-year-old Bobbi J. Underwood of Gillette by Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem on Sept. 13. Underwood had...
county17.com
Wyoming wildlife crossing project gets $500K to help reduce animal-vehicle crashes
CASPER, Wyo. — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to invest $500,000 toward the the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project along U.S. Highway 189. The multi-phase project involves adding underpasses, an overpass and game fencing in order to help reduce collisions between vehicles...
oilcity.news
One killed, one injured in crash on county road north of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — A 54-year-old Wyoming resident died and another driver was injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash on a county road north of Gillette, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. According to the report, the driver of a Buick Century was headed southbound on Highway 14-16...
county17.com
Obituaries: Underwood; Allison
Bobbi Jo Underwood: January 15, 1968 – September 12, 2022. Memorial service for Bobbi Underwood will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 19, 2022 at Gillette Memorial Chapel, inurnment to follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. It is with great sadness that the family of Bobbi Jo Underwood announces...
Wyoming Woman Killed After Crashing Head-On Into Semi
A Wyoming woman is dead after crashing head-on with a semi Monday afternoon outside of Gillette. The crash happened around 4 p.m. near milepost 9.5 on Northern Drive. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary released Wednesday, 54-year-old Bobbi Underwood was headed southbound on U.S. 14-16 when she made a left-hand turn onto Northern Drive at a high rate of speed, failed to straighten out her car, crossed the centerline, and collided with an oncoming semi.
county17.com
Friends of the Library begins book sale Sept. 20
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents and visitors can take their pick of bargain-priced books starting Sept. 20 at the library’s annual used book sale. Campbell County Friends of the Library members and library volunteers will help shoppers fill their book bags and get some new reads, a flier said.
county17.com
City pool to stay on S. Gillette Avenue
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The City Pool will remain on S. Gillette Avenue with the Gillette City Council giving the go-ahead to proceed with the original reconstruction plan amid public pressure against relocating it. During a meeting earlier this month, an idea was floated to the council concerning the possible...
Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust
In outdoor news, two men are being charged with poaching in Gillette, Wyoming. This comes… The post Severed Pronghorn Heads Next to Dumpster Lead Wyoming Officials to Major Poaching Bust appeared first on Outsider.
