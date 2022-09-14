Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: New tiny-home village aims to provide low-barrier housing for the homelessEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: SE Portland's Sunnyside neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshieldsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Bed Bath & Beyond store closure list includes one Oregon store: full list
The beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced plans to close about 150 stores around the country. This week, the company released a list of which 56 stores would close their doors by the end of 2022. The exact closing dates have not yet been announced. The...
WWEEK
A Storefront on North Interstate Avenue Has Never Held a Tenant
Address: 5826 N Interstate Ave. Square footage: 35,941 (includes apartments above) How long it’s been empty: Since it was built. Why it’s empty: Shhhhhh. As vacant spaces go, this one has a pretty tame story. No burst water pipe drove the tenant out. It has never been infested by rats. It isn’t owned by a hoarder who has filled it with old machinery. It’s not stuck in red tape at the Portland Bureau of Development Services.
WWEEK
Liberty Mutual Insurance to End Lease in Lloyd District Building That Bears Its Name and Move to Lake Oswego
Today, Liberty Mutual Insurance told its Portland employees that they’ll be reporting to an office building in Lake Oswego starting next year, after vacating their current office building in the Lloyd District by the end of 2022. That means Liberty is departing the building in inner Northeast Portland that...
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
idesignarch.com
Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis
Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
$2 cheeseburgers offered at Burgerville for National Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day is just around the corner and the Northwest-based restaurant chain Burgerville isn’t missing an opportunity to reward its customers with a juicy deal to celebrate.
Forest Grove still planning for downtown grocery store
Plans for housing units above the proposed store near the Jesse Quinn Apartments have been scrapped.While plans have changed in recent years and work hasn't proceeded as quickly as hoped, Forest Grove officials say a new grocery store is still likely to be built at the corner of B Street and Pacific Avenue. The city had hoped to break ground at that site in spring 2021 on a mixed-use building to go alongside the Jesse Quinn Apartments. It would have housed a first-floor grocery store, with low-income apartments on the second floor. The previously planned development would have contained 20...
KXL
The Result Of Portland Democrats Legalizing Drugs…
Dawson Park is a hidden gem in North Portland, an oasis in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons, a Pilates studio, an $6 oat milk lattes, and a $2,400/month apartment building. But has this hidden oasis recently turned into an open-air drug market? For more information, Lars speaks with Aaron Mesh, the News Editor for Willamette Week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 6000
Bringing another hot spot to his neighborhood: Portland man opens Mexican cantina in Cully Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A NE Portland ice cream shop owner is branching out to create out with a Mexican cantina in the Cully Neighborhood. Nico Vergara owns Nico’s Ice Cream shop, where he serves up New Zealand-style sweets with a Latin influence. On Sept. 24, just a few blocks away from his ice cream store, Vergara will open Nico’s Cantina.
oregonbusiness.com
Grand Ronde: 23-Acre Oregon City Site is Now Tumwata Village
The 'new' name restores the Native name for the falls and community. Last week the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde announced a name for the 23-acre Oregon City site the tribe is working to redevelop: Tumwata Village. The announcement of the village name is recent, but the name isn’t new:...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Classic Neskowin Beach House with a Stylish Standalone Sauna
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Neskowin retreat with floor-to-ceiling glass for ocean views. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
KATU.com
Portland clears camp and trash along 33rd Drive, only pushing problem down the road
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland has aggressively removed homeless camps this summer, and it looks like one stretch of road in Northeast Portland is next on the list. KATU reporter Angelica Thornton and photographer Mike Warner spent a week visiting the camps along NE 33rd Drive. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and more
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Sept. 15 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland International Airport installing new hand-crafted wooden roof.
Former Oregon-based company paid to move migrants from Florida
KOIN 6 News has learned a transportation company with ties to Oregon was paid by Florida to transport migrants and may be connected to those flown to Martha's Vineyard.
Longtime Portland business says it's losing customers due to large homeless camp
PORTLAND, Ore. — Off North Columbia Boulevard sits a junk yard-turned RV storage facility that's been in the White family since the '70s. It’s now being overrun by a nearby homeless camp, according to the family. Walking through the yard on Wednesday, Jeffrey White pointed out different RVs...
Yes, Fred Meyer is carding all customers for alcohol purchases — and scanning driver license barcodes
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Fred Meyer customer recently reached out to KGW about his experience with the grocery chain's new carding policy for alcohol purchases. He went to buy beer at a Fred Meyer in Beaverton and was asked to show his ID. That part wasn't too unusual, he said, but what came next was a surprise.
‘Squatter’ house in SE Portland officially has a new owner
The house near 52nd and SE Flavel has been sold, and the squatters are out.
KGW
Florida paid Oregon-based aviation company $615K to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The state of Florida paid $615,000 to an Oregon-based aviation company to fly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Massachusetts as part of the state's "relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations," according to Florida government records. Vertol Systems Company is registered through the Oregon Secretary...
SW Portland’s Fanno Creek changes to a milky white color
In early September, reports started coming in about a strange occurrence happening in Fanno creek. The water had started turning white.
Comments / 0