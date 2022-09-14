Read full article on original website
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Republican incumbent Sid Miller
DALLAS — Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he has some unfinished business, so he’s seeking a third term. But when asked what he hopes to accomplish, the Republican specifically mentioned China and that country’s effort to buy farmland in Texas and other parts of the country.
Poll: Gov. Abbott's busing policy is popular among Texas voters
Gov. Greg Abbott's busing program has gotten some backlash. But a new poll from the Texas Politics Project found the policy is pretty popular with voters.
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Democrat Susan Hays
DALLAS — Attorney Susan Hays says she knows the marijuana issue is garnering most of the headlines in her race for Texas agriculture commissioner. But the Democrat wants the public to know the position is also responsible for rural health care in Texas, and she says she has a plan to save it.
Texan on a mission to do everything on her bucket list after receiving ALS diagnosis
AUSTIN, Texas — ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive and terminal neuromuscular disease. It affects as many as 30,000 people in the U.S., according to John Hopkins Medical Center. Thirty-seven-year-old mom, Sara Wheeler, is one of the few who has the rare disease. Her journey...
