ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates

(The Center Square) – Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Energy Dodges Bullet With Railroad Strike Halt

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming mineral producers may have issued a collective sigh of relief Thursday morning. According to the White House and various railroad groups, a tentative agreement has been reached between railroad companies and unions, avoiding a strike that would have had a disastrous effect on Wyoming’s mineral industry and consumers nationwide.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kemmerer, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Gillette, WY
Local
Wyoming Industry
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 15, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.81, is up 1 cent from our last report of $3.80 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is down 1 cent from a week ago, and is up 21 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Misgendering” a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that “misgendering” a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Editor’s Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It’s just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Douglas Budget

Countries Wyoming exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Wyoming exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: What Are Wyoming’s 7 Greatest Man-Made Wonders

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has an almost over-abundance of “natural” wonders ranging from Yellowstone National Park to the vast Red Desert. Plus the towering Devils Tower and the even more towering Teton and Wind River Mountain Ranges. My first coffee table book,...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Greenhouse Gas#Energy Resources
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Recover Wyoming celebrates Recovery Month

Railroad and Union Workers tentative agreement’s impact on Wyoming-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Railroads and workers’ unions reached a tentative agreement early Thursday morning after almost striking prior to the compromise. According to the Biden administration and lawmakers, a strike would have created supply chain issues across many industries and sectors. In a statement, Union Pacific says, “We look forward to the unions ratifying these agreements and working with employees as we focus on restoring supply chain fluidity.”
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season’s opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Farmers And Ranchers Have ‘Tougher Than Ever’ Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the start of the growing season, many farmers and ranchers in Wyoming were looking at rising commodity prices and expecting to maybe have a good year. Then, as the cost of fertilizer, fuel, cattle feed and freight weighed on their businesses, the margins those high commodity prices would have produced began to slim.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Looming rail strike threatened Wyoming economy, coal industry

UPDATE—Unions reached a tentative agreement in the early morning hours of Sept. 15 to avoid a nationwide railroad strike, which represented a potential threat to Wyoming’s economy and coal industry. Members of all 12 unions involved in the bargain still must ratify the proposed agreements in coming weeks.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy