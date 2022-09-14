Read full article on original website
Bastrop: SpaceX Slated to Break Ground on $43 Million Project Echo in Fall
Feature Photo: SpaceX’s rocket development and testing facility in McGregor, south of Waco.. Image: SpaceX. Bastrop (Bastrop County) — SpaceX is set to construct a large facility within the city this fall, according to an architectural barrier project report registered with a state regulatory agency. The spacecraft manufacturer’s...
Developer to bring new retail center to Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in coming years
Fruition Developments LLC anticipates breaking ground on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard in Cedar Park in late spring 2023. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Fruition Developments LLC will begin construction on The Shoppes at Bell Boulevard, located at 1804 N. Bell Blvd., Cedar Park, in late spring 2023. Construction of the...
Eater
Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop
While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
dailytrib.com
BIZ: Newly open Marble Falls Bealls Outlet first in country for rebrand
A new Bealls Outlet and Home Centric opened in Marble Falls on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 1400 RR 1431 West across from H-E-B, the first rebranding of Burkes Outlet to Bealls Outlet in the nation. Combined with Home Centric, the store offers discount apparel, accessories, home goods, and decor. Bealls...
Austin area is seeing lower housing prices, more inventory
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-area housing market has begun to see a stabilization in price and an increase in inventory, according to a recent report. A report from the the Austin Board of REALTORS showed that the month of August saw an increase of 170.2% in active listings across the five-county area of Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell. This led to an all-time inventory level of enough houses for 2.9 months, which is the highest seen in the area since September 2018.
IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home
The tech titan filed a request Thursday for a proposal for new office space in Austin.
thetexastasty.com
The 13 Best Mexican Restaurants in Austin
You may think finding a good place to sit with your friends and have a good-old-fashioned Mexican meal or sharing a plate of tacos with an ice-cold beer is easy to find when you’re in Texas, but we’re here to tell you, it’s not as easy as you may think.
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
fox7austin.com
Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023
KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
newsradioklbj.com
Central Texas Housing Market Shows Further Signs of Normalization
The Austin-Round Rock MSA housing market continued its normalizing trend for the third consecutive month, boosted by a more sustainable rate of price growth and more available supply, according to The Austin Board of REALTORS® August 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. Active listings in the five-county area skyrocketed...
KVUE
Austin housing market sees highest increase in stock since September 2018
The Austin area has seen a cooling of home prices after two years of exponential growth. A recent report stated that inventory is the highest since September 2018.
San Antonio-area towns have some of the fastest-rising home prices in Texas
One Far Northside neighborhood returns to the list.
Six $12 million homes coming to West Lake Hills in new high-end development
A new development featuring homes worth $11.75 million and up is coming to Austin's West Lake Hills. Five well-known architecture firms will converge to create a luxury six-home development, dubbed the Wildcat Club, in the affluent Austin suburb. Prices will start at $11.75 million and will range from 5,750 to 9,500 square feet. The enclave consists of six lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres. (Foursquare Builders) Perched on lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres, the homes will be partially customized for their owners. Buyers will be able to choose the interiors, furnishings and finishes of their homes and can choose to automate their properties through two "nationally known" tech companies, Foursquare Builders owner Wes Wigginton told the Austin Business Journal.
Tech upgrades coming to Round Rock Police Department
Round Rock City Council during its September meeting approved funding for these upgrades. The two agenda items greenlighted RRPD to get the latest versions of its 3D scene rendering technology and improve its Flock camera systems, which include license plate readers.
Majority of Austin’s short-term rentals operating illegally
As the city struggles to enforce short-term rental regulations, a large majority of Austin’s STRs continue to operate illegally, according to a Sept. 6. presentation from the Code Department to the City Council Housing and Planning Committee. There are anywhere between 9,000 and 11,000 STR listings in Austin, depending...
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
LIST: Central Texas cities, counties with license plate readers
Here's a list of cities and counties in Central Texas where the LPRs are being used by local law enforcement.
Georgetown residents to see increased rate in waste services
The city of Georgetown contracts with Texas Disposal Systems for all city limit trash services. (Courtesy Texas Disposal Systems) The Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding increased rates for all solid waste disposal services in Georgetown at a meeting Sept. 13. Assistant Public Works Director Jack Daly informed...
Austin begins first phase of major corridor construction on Airport Boulevard
A major construction project is underway on Airport Boulevard. Construction spans from North Lamar Bouleavard to East Koenig Lane. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The city of Austin has started construction to improve Airport Boulevard as one of its largest Corridor Construction Program projects to date from the 2016 mobility...
Eater
Two Cool Restaurants to Know About in North Austin, Offering Baklava and Dumplings
There have been two fun restaurant openings to know about this year, both found in the North Lamar neighborhoods. The first is Arabic desserts and pastry shop Baklava House, and the second is Chinese restaurant Taste of Home Handmade Dumplings. Baklava House opened on 10205 North Lamar Boulevard in March,...
