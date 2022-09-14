ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virtualbx.com

Bastrop: SpaceX Slated to Break Ground on $43 Million Project Echo in Fall

Feature Photo: SpaceX’s rocket development and testing facility in McGregor, south of Waco.. Image: SpaceX. Bastrop (Bastrop County) — SpaceX is set to construct a large facility within the city this fall, according to an architectural barrier project report registered with a state regulatory agency. The spacecraft manufacturer’s...
MCGREGOR, TX
Eater

Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop

While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Austin area is seeing lower housing prices, more inventory

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-area housing market has begun to see a stabilization in price and an increase in inventory, according to a recent report. A report from the the Austin Board of REALTORS showed that the month of August saw an increase of 170.2% in active listings across the five-county area of Travis, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell. This led to an all-time inventory level of enough houses for 2.9 months, which is the highest seen in the area since September 2018.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

The 13 Best Mexican Restaurants in Austin

You may think finding a good place to sit with your friends and have a good-old-fashioned Mexican meal or sharing a plate of tacos with an ice-cold beer is easy to find when you’re in Texas, but we’re here to tell you, it’s not as easy as you may think.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microbrewery#Brewery#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Tx#Bbl Clt Hlt#Columbia Boiler#Kaiser Air Center
fox7austin.com

Hobby Lobby to open location in Kyle in 2023

KYLE, Texas - Hobby Lobby is set to open a new location in Kyle next year. The city says that the arts and crafts retail chain will join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year opening in Kyle. "Our residents have been asking for a craft store...
KYLE, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Central Texas Housing Market Shows Further Signs of Normalization

The Austin-Round Rock MSA housing market continued its normalizing trend for the third consecutive month, boosted by a more sustainable rate of price growth and more available supply, according to The Austin Board of REALTORS® August 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. Active listings in the five-county area skyrocketed...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Austonia

Six $12 million homes coming to West Lake Hills in new high-end development

A new development featuring homes worth $11.75 million and up is coming to Austin's West Lake Hills. Five well-known architecture firms will converge to create a luxury six-home development, dubbed the Wildcat Club, in the affluent Austin suburb. Prices will start at $11.75 million and will range from 5,750 to 9,500 square feet. The enclave consists of six lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres. (Foursquare Builders) Perched on lots ranging from one to 4.5 acres, the homes will be partially customized for their owners. Buyers will be able to choose the interiors, furnishings and finishes of their homes and can choose to automate their properties through two "nationally known" tech companies, Foursquare Builders owner Wes Wigginton told the Austin Business Journal.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Tech upgrades coming to Round Rock Police Department

Round Rock City Council during its September meeting approved funding for these upgrades. The two agenda items greenlighted RRPD to get the latest versions of its 3D scene rendering technology and improve its Flock camera systems, which include license plate readers.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin Monitor

Majority of Austin’s short-term rentals operating illegally

As the city struggles to enforce short-term rental regulations, a large majority of Austin’s STRs continue to operate illegally, according to a Sept. 6. presentation from the Code Department to the City Council Housing and Planning Committee. There are anywhere between 9,000 and 11,000 STR listings in Austin, depending...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says

AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy