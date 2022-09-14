ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Customers step in when 13-year-old boy is assaulted inside California doughnut shop

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
 3 days ago

( KTLA ) – Police are looking for witnesses who intervened after a boy was sexually assaulted inside a California doughnut shop late last month.

The incident, which was caught on video, occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 as a mother and her two sons were getting breakfast the Glendale shop, police said.

A still from surveillance video provided by Glendale police shows a man allegedly sexually assault a boy on Aug. 31, 2022.

While the family was paying for their breakfast at the counter, the suspect, identified as Farid Lalezarzadeh, walked behind the victim and allegedly “pinched him on the buttocks,” police said in a news release.

Video released by police on Tuesday shows the man then get hand sanitizer at the counter.

A witness saw what occurred and stepped in to protect the boy. The witness and his friend then confronted the suspect, who left the area.

Police were notified and were able to identify Lalezarzadeh, who was ultimately arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14.

Police have not found the witnesses who intervened.

“Their witness statements are crucial to the successful prosecution of the suspect,” police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crime or similar crimes related to Lalezarzadeh is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 15

ladyshyye-g
21h ago

you can tell by the mother's reaction that she asked her son something and he must have said yes to what happened because she walked towards the guy. he must be freaking desperate or just really really sick to do that in front of witnesses. it's some really creepy people in the world

ladyshyye-g
21h ago

okay the boy can't speak up for himself? especially if he felt the pinch and it was already told who did it to him and the guy is on camera when they standing up to the counter. if the creep was identified and caught and arrested they should go on what the boy says and don't have to have the extra Witnesses!

ann czubachowski
1d ago

I hope the witnesses come forward to put this creep away.

