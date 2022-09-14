ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police investigating car found in Hillsborough River

The Tampa Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a vehicle that was found partly submerged in the Hillsborough River Saturday afternoon. Investigators and members of the agency’s dive team were sent to the Temple Crest area — a residential, riverfront neighborhood near Tampa’s Busch Gardens theme park — after a vehicle was spotted in the water near the intersection of Riverview Drive and North Renfrow Place, the agency said.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy