Man threatening the public and officers arrested in Red Oak Friday
A man making threats to kill people was eventually arrested in Red Oak on Friday. At 11:41 a.m. Red Oak Police were called to the intersection of N 3rd Street and E Market Street for a report of a man standing in the road yelling that he was going to kill people. Upon arrival the man swung a metal object at the patrol car, attempting to hit the vehicle. The man then fled northbound on 3rd Street and refused to stop after several warnings. The man eventually turned around and attempted to strike an Officer multiple times with the metal object. At that time the Officer successfully deployed his taser and the man was placed under arrest without further incident.
Trial for Atlantic man facing multiple felony charges including Assault w/serious injury, set for Nov. 29
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A preliminary hearing was held Thursday, in the case of an Atlantic man facing four felony charges associated with an incident of assault. Online court records show arraignment for 53-year-old Edward Allen Davenport will be held 9-a.m. Oct. 3rd, with a pre-trial conference Nov. 7th at 9-a.m., and trial set for 9:30-a.m. Nov. 29th. Davenport was charged with: Burglary in the 1st Degree (a Class B felony); Assault while participating in a felony, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Going Armed with Intent, all of which are Class D Felonies.
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
2 arrested on drug-related charges in Creston; 1 person arrested for assault
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report two people were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning. 27-year-old Jose Luis Carreon, of Laredo, TX, and 23-year-old Moesha Unique Garcia, of Creston, was arrested in the vicinity of Levy and Sycamore Streets, in Creston. Both were charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were cited and released from the scene, on a Promise to Appear (in court).
Perry man arrested for alleged assault with baseball bat
A Perry man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Friday in connection with an incident on Monday in which he allegedly broke into a residence and assaulted another Perry man with a baseball bat. Brandon Jacob Sanchez, 28, of 2801 First Ave., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse...
Atlantic Police report, 9/16/22
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue, Friday (Today), released a report on arrests that took place from Sept. 1st through the 16th. On The 16th, 46-year-old Amanda Bashor, of Atlantic, was arrested for Violation of a No Contact Order. On the 15th, 23-year-old Austin Dusenberry, of Atlantic,...
Page County Sheriff identifies inmate who died & cause of death
(Clarinda, Iowa) – In an update to our previous report, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer today (Friday), said the State Medical Examiner’s Office has concluded that an inmate who died at around 7-p.m. on Sept. 3rd, died from natural causes resulting from a medical condition. The inmate was also identified, as 74-year-old Phillip Eugene Holmes, of Clarinda.
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident
A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
Omaha theft victim frustrated over new car on hold for homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Imagine the anxiety of discovering your nearly new car has been stolen, followed by the relief of a call from the police that it’s been recovered almost intact. But instead of gratitude, Omaha car theft victim Sean Yakopec feels frustration. He said feels victimized by...
Cass County Sheriff’s Dept. arrest report
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has issued a report on arrests dating from Sept. 3rd through the 12th. On Monday (Sept. 12), Deputies arrested 45-year-old Terry Squibbs, of Anita, for Simple Assault. He was being held in the Cass County Jail pending his later release.
De Soto woman allegedly assaults Cambridge man in Adel
A De Soto woman allegedly assaulted a Cambridge man in an Adel apartment Wednesday night in the course of a domestic squabble. Rebekkahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 613 Polk St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday...
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) On Monday, Creston Police arrested 20-year-old Myles James Koontz of Creston at Oak and Mills Streets. Officer’s charged Koontz with driving while barred. Authorities transported Koontz to the Union County Jail and later released him on bond.
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called at about 2:45 p.m. to Prairie Wind Elementary, located at 108th Street and Ellison Avenue. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said...
Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said this week that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and that since he took office […] The post Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Creston man arrested Monday morning
(Creston, Iowa) – Police in Creston, late Monday morning, arrested 20-year-old Myles James Koontz, of Creston. Koontz was arrested following a traffic stop, on a charge of Driving While Barred. He was later released from the Union County Jail, after posting bond. (8-a.m. News)
Jefferson Police Report September 9-14, 2022
3:03am: An officer located an Open Door at 123 North Chestnut Street. The building was secured after searching the inside. 3:44am: Jennifer Sproston reported hearing a cat fight and a cat being thrown against a vehicle at 704 North Wilson Ave. The officer did not locate anything in the area.
UPDATE: Council Bluffs Police locate missing 15-year-old on Wednesday
Council Bluffs Police located 15-year-old Logun Neemann on Wednesday night after a search was requested.
Lenox man killed in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County
(Dallas Co) A Lenox man died in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County Monday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 39-year-old Jason Lee Johnson was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup eastbound on 150th Street from S Avenue when, for an unknown reason, the pickup left the roadway and struck a field drive causing the pickup to overturn. Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and sustained fatal injuries.
