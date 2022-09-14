Read full article on original website
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
Narcity
BC's Fall Weather Forecast Shows Snow Might Come Early & Get Ready For A Ton Of Rain
The B.C. weather forecast for the upcoming fall season is looking rainy, stormy, chilly and possibly even snowy. The weather last fall brought devastating floods to the province, and a Pacific storm track is expected to bring "above-normal rainfall," this year. According to AccuWeather's 2022 Canada fall forecast, the conditions...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather
The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones. The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the...
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
Forecasters watch Earl and Danielle, tropical storm watch issued in Bermuda
Forecasters are watching four systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which formed Tuesday night ahead of forecaster’s predictions. None of the storms are currently a threat to Florida or the United States, models show. Newly-formed Hurricane Earl was nearly 500 miles south of Bermuda. moving north at 6...
Typhoon Merbok remnants bring flooding, hurricane winds to Alaska
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok began slamming into Alaska early Saturday as one of the state's worst storms in years, bringing high winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding.
2022 fall foliage map: How drought conditions could create lackluster colors this year
This year's dry, hot summer could leave leaf peepers with less vibrant fall colors to enjoy.
Narcity
Alberta & BC's Weather Forecasts Are Calling For Snow Next Week & It's Supposed To Be Summer
Summer might technically still hanging around but parts of Alberta and B.C. are likely to see some snow next week. The latest forecast from The Weather Network, Western Canada is next in line for some snow as a "strong upper-level trough" brings cooler temperatures and snowy conditions to both Alberta and B.C. next week.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Watch Over the Caribbean as Fiona Brings Gusty Winds, Heavy Rains
Following hurricanes Danielle and Earl last week, Tropical Storm Fiona shaped up in the Atlantic on Wednesday night. It is currently moving toward Puerto Rico and the northeastern Caribbean islands, where some areas are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Between Friday and Sunday, Fiona's wind and rain effects are anticipated...
natureworldnews.com
False Fall Season will Fuel Temperatures to Skyrocket: US Meteorologists Warn
A false fall season will show a glimpse of cooler temperatures for some parts of the US, but will eventually fuel temperatures to skyrocket in the coming days, according to US meteorologists warn. As the summer season is about to end, forecast indicates that the country will experience further above-average temperatures, especially in the Central US.
