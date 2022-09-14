ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

CBS LA

Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home

A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
The Independent

Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital

A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
People

Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter

Shannon Cox, 48, of Boone County, Arkansas allegedly claimed he was Jesus and Satan as he got "verbally abusive" with his wife Sandy Cox, 30, before amputating his leg in front of their 5-year-old daughter Grisly details have emerged in the case of an Arkansas couple who are both charged with first-degree felony endangerment of a minor. According to an affidavit filed in the Circuit Court of Boone County, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Shannon Cox, 48, was arrested early last month after he used a chop...
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years

Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police

On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
WBEN 930AM

Arrest in Monday murder

29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
NBC News

A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say

Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
rolling out

Woman charged in connection to death of 7-year-old is a close relative

The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old’s death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to Atlanta police. Kameka Springfield is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her charges have not been upgraded to murder. She was denied bond during a court appearance.
