California beheading victim identified, suspected killer is her child's father who had restraining order
A Northern California mother of two who was beheaded with a sword last week has been identified and the father of one of her children has been accused of committing the brutal murder. The family of 27-year-old Karina Castro has confirmed that she was beheaded on the street outside her...
A 93-year-old California assisted living resident died after she was served dishwashing liquid instead of juice
(CNN) — One woman died and two others were hospitalized after they were served dishwashing liquid instead of juice at their California assisted living facility on Sunday night, officials said. Police responded to Atria Park, an assisted living facility in San Mateo, on a report that a resident had...
Ashley Tropez from ‘Beyond Scared Straight’ found dead in abandoned home with suspect arrested in California
A WOMAN who appeared on the program Beyond Scared Straight as a teen has been found dead in an abandoned home, said police. The body of Ashley Tropez was found inside a home in Victorville, California with “traumatic injuries” on Friday said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home
A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Female inmate given $480,000 after she lost her baby as police stopped for Starbucks en route to hospital
A former inmate will be given $480,000 after she lost her baby when jail staff stopped at a Starbucks en route to the hospital after her water broke. Court records reveal that Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant when she was serving a 70-day sentence at the Central Jail in Orange County, California. When her water broke in March 2016, she pressed the call button in her cell repeatedly. Two hours passed without a response. When county staff eventually came to her aid, they stopped at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, Quinones’s lawyer claimed in a...
Cops Said She Hung Herself With Her Underwear in Jail. Her Family Says She Was Murdered.
A 30-year-old woman from a small town in the state of Oaxaca was arrested last week by local police officers and found dead five hours later in her jail cell. Abigail Hay Urrutia was arrested in the town of Salina Cruz by a group of local police officers after having a discussion with her boyfriend that, allegedly, turned physical.
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
Arkansas Couple Arrested After Man Saws Off His Own Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter
Shannon Cox, 48, of Boone County, Arkansas allegedly claimed he was Jesus and Satan as he got "verbally abusive" with his wife Sandy Cox, 30, before amputating his leg in front of their 5-year-old daughter Grisly details have emerged in the case of an Arkansas couple who are both charged with first-degree felony endangerment of a minor. According to an affidavit filed in the Circuit Court of Boone County, which was obtained by PEOPLE, Shannon Cox, 48, was arrested early last month after he used a chop...
Federal Jury Awards $100 Million to Man Who Was Left Paralyzed After Being Tasered by Police
Four years after an encounter with police left him paralyzed, a 65-year-old Atlanta man scored a victory in the courtroom last week, with a federal jury awarding him $100 million. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a jury on Friday ruled that police officer Jon Grubbs used an unreasonable amount of force...
Woman raped in bushes by stranger she met at bus stop as cops release CCTV of wanted man
A WOMAN has been raped by a stranger she met at a bus stop. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled. The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf...
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years
Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
‘It was not suicide’: Son of woman found hanged and burned in LA’s Griffith Park hits back at police
On 9 August, at around 12.30pm, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) found a body engulfed in flames and hanging from a tree in Griffith Park.It was the body of a woman who was found northeast of the Griffith Observatory, near a carousel and the Los Angeles Zoo, said the LAPD.“There are no indicators of foul play,” said detective Michael Ventura, who added that there were no indications to suggest that someone committed an act against her will.The LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) arrived at the scene, and were in charge of locating the human remains and extinguishing...
Suspect in sensational Palm Springs killing is found dead in jail
A suspect who was set to be retried in a sensational 2008 killing is found dead in a Riverside jail. Another inmate is charged with murder, deputies say.
Arrest in Monday murder
29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
US Marshals offering $5,000 reward for info on suspect accused of shooting California police officer
The U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of being involved in the shooting of a California police officer. Jose Ortega, 25, is being sought after allegedly playing a role in an attack on a detective...
Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
A woman jumped from a moving car after being kidnapped by a man who asked for water, authorities say
Authorities in Washington state identified a suspect Tuesday who they say carjacked a woman and held her at knifepoint until she escaped by jumping from a moving car. The woman had given water to Jeremy Alexksa, 31, after he approached her vehicle asking for some in an incident that began in Vancouver, Washington, early Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Woman charged in connection to death of 7-year-old is a close relative
The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old’s death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to Atlanta police. Kameka Springfield is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her charges have not been upgraded to murder. She was denied bond during a court appearance.
