Love of the Star: Cowboys takeaways after rewatching the tape from Week 1

Being Von Miller‘s hometown team, the Cowboys had a recruiting advantage this offseason. Miller expressed interest in returning to the Broncos, but when that did not happen, he opened the door to a hometown discount with the Cowboys. Dallas’ offer was believed to be the same one it proposed now-Denver-stationed Randy Gregory — five years, $70M. Miller moved on, choosing the Bills’ three guaranteed years ahead of the Rams' proposal that would have paid him more in the short term. After Gregory spurned the Cowboys, they opted for a thriftier trip through the pass-rushing market.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO