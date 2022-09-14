ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love of the Star: Cowboys takeaways after rewatching the tape from Week 1

By Bobby Belt, Bryan Broaddus
On today's edition of Love of the Star, hosts Bobby Belt and Bryan Broaddus discuss what they saw after re-watching the Cowboys' ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on opening night. Listen to the podcast below.

Yardbarker

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to WR CeeDee Lamb: 'Beat double coverage'

In a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb struggled as the team's No. 1 receiver. On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear he expects more from the former first-round draft pick. “You’ve got to catch balls covered,” Jones said on KRLD-FM. “Every team...
Pro Football Rumors

VP Stephen Jones discusses Cowboys' failed attempt to sign Von Miller

Being Von Miller‘s hometown team, the Cowboys had a recruiting advantage this offseason. Miller expressed interest in returning to the Broncos, but when that did not happen, he opened the door to a hometown discount with the Cowboys. Dallas’ offer was believed to be the same one it proposed now-Denver-stationed Randy Gregory — five years, $70M. Miller moved on, choosing the Bills’ three guaranteed years ahead of the Rams' proposal that would have paid him more in the short term. After Gregory spurned the Cowboys, they opted for a thriftier trip through the pass-rushing market.
