Electronics

notebookcheck.net

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini arrives with a compact chassis and a new 27 MP camera

GoPro has introduced the Hero 11 Black Mini, a smaller, lighter and simpler alternative to the Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Creator Edition. As its name suggests, the Hero 11 Black Mini is the Hero 11 Black but miniaturised. Specifically, the Hero 11 Black Mini has a one-button design, which GoPro claims it has designed for those who want peak performance and quality while maximising simplicity.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

OneOdio Monitor 60 launch as "professional" wired headphones pitched at DJs and studio artists

Accessory Audio Business Launch Smart Home Wearable. OneOdio purports to bring "professional monitor" performance to a relatively affordable tier of the wired headphone market with its latest Monitor 60 cans. The OEM asserts that their 50mm neodymium drivers, covered in thick vegan leather cups, have attained the Hi-Res Audio certification for the "ideal sound performance" and for reproduction in "rich detail".
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Anbernic RG353V: New retro gaming handheld previewed with a vertical layout and a 3.5-inch display

Anbernic is preparing to unleash another gaming handheld, having recently introduced a new version of the Win600. This time, Anbernic has developed the RG353V, a sibling to the RG353P that the company released in June. As their names suggest, the RG353V is the vertical alternative to the RG353P, which has a portrait layout. Incidentally, the RG353V resembles the GKD Mini Plus, albeit with analog sticks at the bottom.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopro Camera#Gopro Accessories#Dji Osmo#Gopro Gp2#Dji Osmo Action 3
notebookcheck.net

1MORE SonoFlow over-ear headphones launch with ANC, Bluetooth and LDAC support

May be best known for its various earphones; however, it asserts that its new wireless over-ear headphones are at least as advanced, with their support for ANC, the "latest & fastest" LDAC codec and a Hi-Res Audio certification. The SonoFlow headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 rather than the newer 5.3 standard,...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus G3: Innovative laptop with 21:10 display is now orderable in Europe

Lenovo has started offering the ThinkBook Plus G3 in Europe, having unveiled the laptop in January at CES 2022. As we discussed at the time, the ThinkBook Plus G3 has a 17.3-inch display that operates at 3,072 x 1,440 pixels with a 21:10 aspect ratio. While that would be a selling point itself, Lenovo has also included a secondary display next to the keyboard for note-taking. For reference, the secondary display measures 8-inches across, making it considerably wider than a dedicated number pad.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22

@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

COLMI P8 GT smartwatch with reported SpO2 monitor available worldwide

A new COLMI wearable is available globally via AliExpress, the P8 GT smartwatch. The gadget has a wide range of features, including calling, music control and notifications when you connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.1; it is worth noting that your phone must run Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above here. The watch is reported to have several health tools, including SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors headed to next-generation 2-in-1 convertibles

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA teases AD102 GPU performance and Ada Lovelace architecture name

NVIDIA continues to tease the launch of its next-generation graphics cards on social media, having teased a September 20 arrival earlier this week. Subsequently, the company appears to have confirmed the name of the architecture powering what are thought to be RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as what VideoCardz believes are three specifications for a specific SKU.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Budget-friendly LG A2 OLED TV gets a steep 35% discount on Amazon

The 55-inch version of the comparatively affordable LG A2 OLED TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support is now on sale at Amazon with a decent US$500 discount in relation to its official MSRP of close to US$1,400. Although its main competitor Samsung has recently brought its innovative QD-OLED...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Intel showcases next gen Thunderbolt connection with 80 Gbps bandwidth

Intel recently demonstrated a next gen Thunderbolt connection with 80 Gbps bandwidth at the IDC in Haifa, Israel. As reported by Tom’s Hardware, the showcased test system featured dual Thunderbolt lanes, each running at 40 Gbps through a USB-C cable, thus effectively doubling the speeds of the current Thunderbolt 4 standard.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Honor X40 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches with a curved 120 Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chipset

Honor has presented the X40, or X40 5G, as it often refers to the device in its marketing materials. Revealed in four colours, the Honor X40 5G measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 g, within which it features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. According to Honor, the large panel operates at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Honor has included an 8 MP front-facing camera, which it complements with 50 MP primary and 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Zen 4 vs Zen 3: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X manages crucial performance efficiency gains over Ryzen 9 5950X despite huge TDP rise

It’s not too long before AMD will unleash Zen 4 properly upon us for sale and yet another benchmark appearance by a Ryzen 7000 desktop processor has suggested it will be a positive launch for Team Red. The 16-core, 32-thread high-end Ryzen 9 7950X was picked out of the Sandra database by APISAK, and it has amassed some very healthy scores in the Processor Multi-Media tests (see screenshots below). The same dataminer that shared the database entry also compared the results with those by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, with the Multi-Media Quad Int results showing a +118.56% difference in favor of the Zen 4 chip (Ryzen 9 7950X: 439.30 Mpix/s vs. Ryzen 9 5950X: 201 Mpix/s). With that kind of generational improvement, it appears we can just say Zen 4 is a massive success and Zen 3 is no longer relevant.
COMPUTERS

