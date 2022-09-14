Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro European prices leak with specifications and press images
Press images of the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have leaked, as have specifications and European prices for the pair. Surprisingly, Xiaomi is set to make the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro significantly more expensive than their predecessors. For some reason, the Xiaomi 12T will launch for as much as the Xiaomi 11T Pro did last year.
notebookcheck.net
GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini arrives with a compact chassis and a new 27 MP camera
GoPro has introduced the Hero 11 Black Mini, a smaller, lighter and simpler alternative to the Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Creator Edition. As its name suggests, the Hero 11 Black Mini is the Hero 11 Black but miniaturised. Specifically, the Hero 11 Black Mini has a one-button design, which GoPro claims it has designed for those who want peak performance and quality while maximising simplicity.
notebookcheck.net
OneOdio Monitor 60 launch as "professional" wired headphones pitched at DJs and studio artists
Accessory Audio Business Launch Smart Home Wearable. OneOdio purports to bring "professional monitor" performance to a relatively affordable tier of the wired headphone market with its latest Monitor 60 cans. The OEM asserts that their 50mm neodymium drivers, covered in thick vegan leather cups, have attained the Hi-Res Audio certification for the "ideal sound performance" and for reproduction in "rich detail".
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic RG353V: New retro gaming handheld previewed with a vertical layout and a 3.5-inch display
Anbernic is preparing to unleash another gaming handheld, having recently introduced a new version of the Win600. This time, Anbernic has developed the RG353V, a sibling to the RG353P that the company released in June. As their names suggest, the RG353V is the vertical alternative to the RG353P, which has a portrait layout. Incidentally, the RG353V resembles the GKD Mini Plus, albeit with analog sticks at the bottom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
1MORE SonoFlow over-ear headphones launch with ANC, Bluetooth and LDAC support
May be best known for its various earphones; however, it asserts that its new wireless over-ear headphones are at least as advanced, with their support for ANC, the "latest & fastest" LDAC codec and a Hi-Res Audio certification. The SonoFlow headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 rather than the newer 5.3 standard,...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus G3: Innovative laptop with 21:10 display is now orderable in Europe
Lenovo has started offering the ThinkBook Plus G3 in Europe, having unveiled the laptop in January at CES 2022. As we discussed at the time, the ThinkBook Plus G3 has a 17.3-inch display that operates at 3,072 x 1,440 pixels with a 21:10 aspect ratio. While that would be a selling point itself, Lenovo has also included a secondary display next to the keyboard for note-taking. For reference, the secondary display measures 8-inches across, making it considerably wider than a dedicated number pad.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO K10x launches as China's latest Snapdragon 695-powered Android smartphone
The Honor X40 has only just launched with the Snapdragon 695 SoC; however, the OPPO K10x has already superceded it as the latest Android smartphone with the same 5G-enabled platform. Then again, the former's 120Hz display has been graced with FHD+ OLED tech, whereas the latter's has not. At 6.59...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro is touted to become the world's loudest smartphone on its launch
Ulefone may have taken inspiration from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in designing its next new rugged smartphone; however, where that 2022 flagship smartphone centers top-end cameras in its round rear hump, the Power Armor 16 Pro rocks a markedly huge speaker grille instead. This is because its maker intends to...
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6-series display and processor configurations supposedly leak out ahead of their launch
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Touchscreen. Even in the third quarter of 2022, leaks concerning flagship smartphones destined for a 2023 release are already springing in profusion. Some of the latest of these concern the OPPO "Find X6" series, which, as such, are painted as successors for the existing Find X5 and X5 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
COLMI P8 GT smartwatch with reported SpO2 monitor available worldwide
A new COLMI wearable is available globally via AliExpress, the P8 GT smartwatch. The gadget has a wide range of features, including calling, music control and notifications when you connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.1; it is worth noting that your phone must run Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above here. The watch is reported to have several health tools, including SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors headed to next-generation 2-in-1 convertibles
Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.
notebookcheck.net
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC launch date revealed along with minimum system requirements
Although Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves was slated to arrive on PC, Sony was tight-lipped about its launch date. The eagerly anticipated title finally has a launch date: October 19. One can purchase it for US$49.99/€49.99 on Steam or the Epic Games Store. Copies purchased on the latter include an Uncharted-themed glider redeemable in Fortnite.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Arc A770 desktop GPU can be overclocked from 2.1 to 2.7 GHz with just 3 W over default TBP
In a recent Q&A session with the HotHardware community, Intel Fellow Tom Petersen revealed a few new details about the top-of-the-line Arc A770 desktop GPU. Unfortunately, the release date was not even hinted at, but Petersen did provide some interesting overclocking tidbits. The default core clock of the A770 model...
notebookcheck.net
Updated | Rampant Ryzen 9 7900X further exposes UserBenchmark bias as AMD's 12-core Zen 4 chip rips up Raptor Lake rivals
Update September 16: Another Ryzen 9 7900X UserBenchmark run has been recorded, with this second test resulting in a huge bench of 143%. This is in contrast with the 135% recorded by the sample discussed below, and it now leaves the upcoming Zen 4 part on a stunning average of 139% based on two samples.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA teases AD102 GPU performance and Ada Lovelace architecture name
NVIDIA continues to tease the launch of its next-generation graphics cards on social media, having teased a September 20 arrival earlier this week. Subsequently, the company appears to have confirmed the name of the architecture powering what are thought to be RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as what VideoCardz believes are three specifications for a specific SKU.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Budget-friendly LG A2 OLED TV gets a steep 35% discount on Amazon
The 55-inch version of the comparatively affordable LG A2 OLED TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support is now on sale at Amazon with a decent US$500 discount in relation to its official MSRP of close to US$1,400. Although its main competitor Samsung has recently brought its innovative QD-OLED...
notebookcheck.net
Intel showcases next gen Thunderbolt connection with 80 Gbps bandwidth
Intel recently demonstrated a next gen Thunderbolt connection with 80 Gbps bandwidth at the IDC in Haifa, Israel. As reported by Tom’s Hardware, the showcased test system featured dual Thunderbolt lanes, each running at 40 Gbps through a USB-C cable, thus effectively doubling the speeds of the current Thunderbolt 4 standard.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches with a curved 120 Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chipset
Honor has presented the X40, or X40 5G, as it often refers to the device in its marketing materials. Revealed in four colours, the Honor X40 5G measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 g, within which it features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. According to Honor, the large panel operates at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Honor has included an 8 MP front-facing camera, which it complements with 50 MP primary and 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
notebookcheck.net
Zen 4 vs Zen 3: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X manages crucial performance efficiency gains over Ryzen 9 5950X despite huge TDP rise
It’s not too long before AMD will unleash Zen 4 properly upon us for sale and yet another benchmark appearance by a Ryzen 7000 desktop processor has suggested it will be a positive launch for Team Red. The 16-core, 32-thread high-end Ryzen 9 7950X was picked out of the Sandra database by APISAK, and it has amassed some very healthy scores in the Processor Multi-Media tests (see screenshots below). The same dataminer that shared the database entry also compared the results with those by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, with the Multi-Media Quad Int results showing a +118.56% difference in favor of the Zen 4 chip (Ryzen 9 7950X: 439.30 Mpix/s vs. Ryzen 9 5950X: 201 Mpix/s). With that kind of generational improvement, it appears we can just say Zen 4 is a massive success and Zen 3 is no longer relevant.
Comments / 0