College Sports

247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
State
Kansas State
CNBC

Mark Cuban fires business partners and NBA players for the same reason: 'A team can have 1 knucklehead, you can't have 2'

In boardrooms and on basketball courts, billionaire Mark Cuban says he's noticed one factor that consistently leads to success: team culture. On an episode of the "Re:Thinking with Adam Grant" podcast this week, the "Shark Tank" investor and Dallas Mavericks owner said creating collaborative working environments is more important than amassing raw talent. He said he's fired business partners and traded basketball players because of their personalities — especially when the team has multiple self-centered or combative members.
DALLAS, TX
extrainningsoftball.com

Oklahoma Head Coach Patty Gasso to Make $1.625 Million with New Contract

The Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a new contract for head softball coach Patty Gasso on Thursday, a deal that will bump the Sooner head coach’s salary to a cool $1.625 million in 2023. The new deal includes a base salary of $300,000, $825,000 coming from “private funds”, a...
NORMAN, OK
BlueDevilCountry

Former Blue Devil gets waived once again in Sacramento

Last week, the Sacramento Kings signed former Duke basketball guard DJ Steward to a one-year league-minimum contract with $50,000 guaranteed. At the time, it looked like he at least had an outside chance, alongside 2015 Blue Devil national champ Quinn Cook, at making Sacramento's 15-man roster. ...
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

Marcus Freeman pregame on how Notre Dame can get first win: 'We have to execute better when it matters'

Marcus Freeman knows what Notre Dame needs to do if they want to get their first victory of 2022. Welcoming California to town for their third game of the season, the Fighting Irish are looking for not just their first win, but Freeman’s first as a head coach. Speaking with the NBC crew pregame on the field, Freeman explained what his team must accomplish on Saturday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FOX Sports

Oklahoma-Nebraska: A rivalry with a history of great memories

There is a historic nature to the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry. They're two of the most successful programs in college football history — Oklahoma's 930 wins ranks sixth all-time among FBS teams and Nebraska's 909 ranks eighth. They've had a host of legendary coaches, ground-breaking players and, of course, unforgettable moments.
NORMAN, OK
The Associated Press

FBS ADs urge college football reform, but not NCAA breakaway

WASHINGTON (AP) — The athletic directors who lead the schools that play Division I college football at the highest level want the sport to continue be governed by the NCAA — if that governance can be streamlined. LEAD1, an association of Football Bowl Subdivision ADs, convened 105 of its 131 members Wednesday for a meeting that focused mostly on how best to govern major college football. There has been some momentum in the past year to seriously explore breaking FBS away from the NCAA and creating another structure to run the biggest revenue generator in college sports. For now, though, the preference is for reform within the current structure.
COLLEGE SPORTS

