UConn settles with ex-coach Kevin Ollie for $3.9M
UConn reached a settlement worth $3.9 million with former head coach Kevin Ollie on Thursday, putting to end a protracted
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Ole Miss Has First Road Test at Georgia Tech
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are taking on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon.
FBS Athletic Directors Want to Keep Football Under NCAA
When more than 100 FBS athletic directors joined a meeting on Wednesday held by their representative organization, Lead1, they disagreed over whether to break FBS football away from the NCAA. The idea had been floating around for a few years and has gained steam according to several surveys. By the...
Sacramento Kings Waive Former Duke Star
Recently, the Sacramento Kings waived former Duke star DJ Steward.
CNBC
Mark Cuban fires business partners and NBA players for the same reason: 'A team can have 1 knucklehead, you can't have 2'
In boardrooms and on basketball courts, billionaire Mark Cuban says he's noticed one factor that consistently leads to success: team culture. On an episode of the "Re:Thinking with Adam Grant" podcast this week, the "Shark Tank" investor and Dallas Mavericks owner said creating collaborative working environments is more important than amassing raw talent. He said he's fired business partners and traded basketball players because of their personalities — especially when the team has multiple self-centered or combative members.
extrainningsoftball.com
Oklahoma Head Coach Patty Gasso to Make $1.625 Million with New Contract
The Oklahoma Board of Regents approved a new contract for head softball coach Patty Gasso on Thursday, a deal that will bump the Sooner head coach’s salary to a cool $1.625 million in 2023. The new deal includes a base salary of $300,000, $825,000 coming from “private funds”, a...
Coach Speak: Brownsburg (Ind.) Steve Lynch breaks down recent Purdue commit Kanon Catchings
Four-star small forward Kanon Catchings out of Brownsburg (Ind.) became the second commit for Purdue in the 2024 class when he announced his commitment while on his official visit on Sept. 2. Following his commitment, Boiler Sports Report caught up with Brownsburg head coach Steven Lynch to talk Catchings. Here...
Grayson Gibson, 2025 Calvary Christian standout commits to Ole Miss baseball
The defending national champs recently got a new 2025 commitment in the form of Grayson Gibson, a left-handed pitcher and versatile defensive option from Calvary Christian High School in Tampa, Florida. The 6-foot, 180 pounder batted .386 during his freshman season, getting 14 runs, 17 hits and 13 RBI. In...
CBS Sports
West Virginia vs. Towson: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Towson Tigers can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road at 1 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Towson beat the Morgan State Bears 29-21...
Florida football: Biggest stars shine brightest in Chaminade's win over American Heritage
HOLLYWOOD — Sometimes in recruiting, guys have a lot of stars next to their names because they're workout warriors who look good and have all the measurables but they don't exactly stand out on the field. That certainly wasn't the case Friday when Chaminade-Madonna outlasted Plantation-American Heritage 42-34. In...
Former Blue Devil gets waived once again in Sacramento
Last week, the Sacramento Kings signed former Duke basketball guard DJ Steward to a one-year league-minimum contract with $50,000 guaranteed. At the time, it looked like he at least had an outside chance, alongside 2015 Blue Devil national champ Quinn Cook, at making Sacramento's 15-man roster. ...
Nebraska Fan’s Custom T-Shirt About Urban Meyer Goes Viral
Cornhusker fans continue to recruit the former Ohio State head coach.
Marcus Freeman pregame on how Notre Dame can get first win: 'We have to execute better when it matters'
Marcus Freeman knows what Notre Dame needs to do if they want to get their first victory of 2022. Welcoming California to town for their third game of the season, the Fighting Irish are looking for not just their first win, but Freeman’s first as a head coach. Speaking with the NBC crew pregame on the field, Freeman explained what his team must accomplish on Saturday.
2023 Power Forward Arrinten Page Lists Top Four Schools
Arrinten Page, a four-star power forward in the class of 2023, announced on Wednesday that he will decide between Indiana, Cincinnati, USC and Miami (FL).
FOX Sports
Oklahoma-Nebraska: A rivalry with a history of great memories
There is a historic nature to the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry. They're two of the most successful programs in college football history — Oklahoma's 930 wins ranks sixth all-time among FBS teams and Nebraska's 909 ranks eighth. They've had a host of legendary coaches, ground-breaking players and, of course, unforgettable moments.
Ohio State more than holding its own in combined basketball and football winning percentage
College programs are often referred to as “basketball schools” or “football schools,” but rarely both. However, there are a few schools out there that have a very good pedigree in both. Take Ohio State, for instance. The Buckeyes are near the top of the Big Ten...
FBS ADs urge college football reform, but not NCAA breakaway
WASHINGTON (AP) — The athletic directors who lead the schools that play Division I college football at the highest level want the sport to continue be governed by the NCAA — if that governance can be streamlined. LEAD1, an association of Football Bowl Subdivision ADs, convened 105 of its 131 members Wednesday for a meeting that focused mostly on how best to govern major college football. There has been some momentum in the past year to seriously explore breaking FBS away from the NCAA and creating another structure to run the biggest revenue generator in college sports. For now, though, the preference is for reform within the current structure.
Michigan football vs. UConn: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
The Michigan Wolverines play the Connecticut Huskies on Saturday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.
Nick Saban talks about the impact Bobby Bowden had on his life, career
Nick Saban has seen and done it at all in his nearly 50 years of coaching. He’s coached college and pro football, been an assistant and a head coach, and he’s won at the highest level. And he still hasn’t forgotten what then-West Virginia head coach Bobby Bowden did for him.
