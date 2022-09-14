Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus G3: Innovative laptop with 21:10 display is now orderable in Europe
Lenovo has started offering the ThinkBook Plus G3 in Europe, having unveiled the laptop in January at CES 2022. As we discussed at the time, the ThinkBook Plus G3 has a 17.3-inch display that operates at 3,072 x 1,440 pixels with a 21:10 aspect ratio. While that would be a selling point itself, Lenovo has also included a secondary display next to the keyboard for note-taking. For reference, the secondary display measures 8-inches across, making it considerably wider than a dedicated number pad.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Osmo Action 3 starts for US$329 with a new design, long battery life and improved waterproofing
DJI has beaten GoPro to the punch by unveiling the Osmo Action 3, which arrives just ahead of the Hero 11 Black and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Eschewing last year's modular design, the Osmo Action 3 has an additional front-facing touchscreen display, as well as superior image stabilisation and long battery life than the Action 2, among other changes.
notebookcheck.net
OneOdio Monitor 60 launch as "professional" wired headphones pitched at DJs and studio artists
Accessory Audio Business Launch Smart Home Wearable. OneOdio purports to bring "professional monitor" performance to a relatively affordable tier of the wired headphone market with its latest Monitor 60 cans. The OEM asserts that their 50mm neodymium drivers, covered in thick vegan leather cups, have attained the Hi-Res Audio certification for the "ideal sound performance" and for reproduction in "rich detail".
notebookcheck.net
GoPro Hero 11 Black and Hero 11 Black Creator Edition presented to combat the new DJI Osmo Action 3
GoPro has unveiled the Hero 11 Black, an action camera that it also available as the Hero 11 Black Creator Edition. Available to order now, the Hero 11 Black has GoPro's latest 27 MP camera sensor, plus a 1,720 mAh battery but the same GoPro GP2 processor as its predecessor. The Hero 11 Black starts at US$399.98 or US$579.98 for GoPro subscribers if you opt for the Creator Edition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro European prices leak with specifications and press images
Press images of the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have leaked, as have specifications and European prices for the pair. Surprisingly, Xiaomi is set to make the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro significantly more expensive than their predecessors. For some reason, the Xiaomi 12T will launch for as much as the Xiaomi 11T Pro did last year.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6-series display and processor configurations supposedly leak out ahead of their launch
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Touchscreen. Even in the third quarter of 2022, leaks concerning flagship smartphones destined for a 2023 release are already springing in profusion. Some of the latest of these concern the OPPO "Find X6" series, which, as such, are painted as successors for the existing Find X5 and X5 Pro.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO K10x launches as China's latest Snapdragon 695-powered Android smartphone
The Honor X40 has only just launched with the Snapdragon 695 SoC; however, the OPPO K10x has already superceded it as the latest Android smartphone with the same 5G-enabled platform. Then again, the former's 120Hz display has been graced with FHD+ OLED tech, whereas the latter's has not. At 6.59...
notebookcheck.net
Sony Xperia 10 IV: Tiny smartphone in a practical 21:9 format
Sony's Xperia 10 IV belongs to a rare breed of smartphones: At just 6 inches, the mid-range device is quite small by today's standards. In particular, the AMOLED Android smartphone shines in terms of battery life. Working For Notebookcheck. Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
GPD Win 4: Company pokes fun at Valve Steam Deck as more display specifications confirmed
GPD has shed more light on the Win 4, its next-generation gaming handheld. As we reported earlier this week, GPD has already confirmed that the Win 4 will utilise the Ryzen 7 6800U, AMD's premier APU for ultra-portable devices. Not only does the Win 4 feature the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units based on the RDNA 2 architecture, but it also supports eGPUs for superior graphics performance when connected to an external monitor.
notebookcheck.net
COLMI P8 GT smartwatch with reported SpO2 monitor available worldwide
A new COLMI wearable is available globally via AliExpress, the P8 GT smartwatch. The gadget has a wide range of features, including calling, music control and notifications when you connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.1; it is worth noting that your phone must run Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above here. The watch is reported to have several health tools, including SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring.
notebookcheck.net
Anbernic RG353V: New retro gaming handheld previewed with a vertical layout and a 3.5-inch display
Anbernic is preparing to unleash another gaming handheld, having recently introduced a new version of the Win600. This time, Anbernic has developed the RG353V, a sibling to the RG353P that the company released in June. As their names suggest, the RG353V is the vertical alternative to the RG353P, which has a portrait layout. Incidentally, the RG353V resembles the GKD Mini Plus, albeit with analog sticks at the bottom.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Ultra and Watch Series 6 may have identical processors
According to a report, both new Apple Watch models utilise the same underlying silicon as their predecessors. Unusually, Apple did not provide many details about its Apple S8 chipset during last week's Far Out launch event. So far, the company would only confirm that the Watch Ultra and Watch Series 8 rely on a 64-bit dual-core processor with 1.8 GHz CPU clock speeds, both complemented by 1 GB of RAM and 32 GB of flash storage.
notebookcheck.net
Mibro T1 smartwatch revealed with Bluetooth calling and up to 45 days battery life
The Mibro T1 smartwatch will shortly launch on AliExpress. The wearable has a 1.6-in (~41 mm) AMOLED screen with a 320 x 360 px resolution and 301 ppi. You can connect the watch to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0, enabling features such as calling and message notifications. Listed health features...
notebookcheck.net
1MORE SonoFlow over-ear headphones launch with ANC, Bluetooth and LDAC support
May be best known for its various earphones; however, it asserts that its new wireless over-ear headphones are at least as advanced, with their support for ANC, the "latest & fastest" LDAC codec and a Hi-Res Audio certification. The SonoFlow headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 rather than the newer 5.3 standard,...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22
@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
notebookcheck.net
Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC launch date revealed along with minimum system requirements
Although Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves was slated to arrive on PC, Sony was tight-lipped about its launch date. The eagerly anticipated title finally has a launch date: October 19. One can purchase it for US$49.99/€49.99 on Steam or the Epic Games Store. Copies purchased on the latter include an Uncharted-themed glider redeemable in Fortnite.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi starts selling the POCO M5 and POCO M5s in Europe at a discount
A week ago, Xiaomi launched POCO M5 and POCO M5s, two smartphones that do not look like they belong to the same family. Still, the company has started selling both simultaneously and with identical introductory offers. Incidentally, early orders will receive double POCO points too, as well as two months subscription to YouTube Premium. However, only the POCO M5s also comes with a complimentary 33 W power adapter.
notebookcheck.net
Honor MagicBook V 14 2022 launches as a new touchscreen laptop alongside the MagicBook X 16 and 14 2022 in China
Honor had confirmed that it would launch a PC called the MagicBook V 14 2022 during its major Autumn Event of today (September 15, 2022), and has certainly delivered on that and more besides. The new V 14 is a take on the 14 2022 form-factor with a 2.5K 90Hz 10-point touch display but without the option of RTX 2050 graphics.
notebookcheck.net
Honor X40 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches with a curved 120 Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chipset
Honor has presented the X40, or X40 5G, as it often refers to the device in its marketing materials. Revealed in four colours, the Honor X40 5G measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 g, within which it features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. According to Honor, the large panel operates at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Honor has included an 8 MP front-facing camera, which it complements with 50 MP primary and 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors headed to next-generation 2-in-1 convertibles
Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.
Comments / 0