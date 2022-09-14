Lenovo has started offering the ThinkBook Plus G3 in Europe, having unveiled the laptop in January at CES 2022. As we discussed at the time, the ThinkBook Plus G3 has a 17.3-inch display that operates at 3,072 x 1,440 pixels with a 21:10 aspect ratio. While that would be a selling point itself, Lenovo has also included a secondary display next to the keyboard for note-taking. For reference, the secondary display measures 8-inches across, making it considerably wider than a dedicated number pad.

