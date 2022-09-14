Read full article on original website
Youngsville residents outraged over running water issues
Some residents oppose site of new Camellia Boulevard fire station
Some residents in Lafayette want the city to find a different location for a new fire station
Lafayette mayor wants to charge media $100 per page for public records because 'they pry and pry'
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, fond of saying his administration is transparent, recently enacted a $1 per page fee for the news media and public to obtain public records via email. Lafayette Consolidated Government now is requiring payment prior to obtaining documents electronically that a month ago were free. It's costing...
Arnaudville town clerk suffers heart attack, dies during investigation into stolen funds
Mansura man sought for shooting in Fifth Ward Community
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting in the Fifth Ward Community back on Sept. 11. Charles Jacob, 28, is described as a Black male, approximately five-foot-ten inches tall. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said he could possibly be driving...
Lafayette neighborhood residents meet with police to express crime concerns
Concerns over the recent crime spree in their neighborhood forced the residents in the area to meet with police.
APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
Paywalled: Records requests cost hundreds each under new LCG policy
Inflation is rising, but not as fast as the price of transparency in Lafayette. In August, Lafayette Consolidated Government rolled out a new fee schedule for digital copies of public records. What had been free for years will now cost citizens $1 a page, a rate that can rack up thousands in fees for expansive requests.
Lafayette police chief finalist withdraws from consideration
One of the four finalists contending to become the City of Lafayette's next police chief has withdrawn from consideration, according to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG).
NEW IBERIA: Roundabouts Coming Up Near Highway 90
More roundabouts for Acadiana, this time in New Iberia. KATC TV3 is reporting that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development began work this week on two brand new roundabouts in Iberia Parish. The roundabouts will be built on either side of Highway 90 at its intersection with Louisiana Highway...
Pine prairie student arrested for terrorism
A 19 year old student in Evangeline Parish was arrested for terrorism after threatening his school.
LPD: Man walks behind counter at Lafayette gas station, steals cash from employee wallet then flees
Northside High School student arrested, accused of threatening to shoot SRO
Gunshots fired near MACA Academy in Opelousas, police say
Victim dies following shooting near Martin Luther King Drive; juvenile arrested
Police said one person was shot and later died after running towards a grocery store in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
Charter authors say Lafayette mayor-president job supposed to be full time, exclude outside work
Two authors of the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter that is the basis for Lafayette Consolidated Government said the intent was for the mayor-president position to be a full-time job. Mayor-President Josh Guillory closed his brick-and-mortar law office after he was elected in 2019 and took the oath of office...
Bus driver turns himself in after allegedly kidnapping student in West Baton Rouge
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, the Brusly Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Shortly after this article was posted, Taplin turned himself in at the Brusly Police Department. Taplin was accused of stalking and kidnapping a 13-year-old student who goes...
LPD traffic investigators respond to vehicle wreck involving motorcyclist
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators and local fire department are on the scene of a vehicle accident and injuries have been reported.
Man dies following shooting on Fitzgerald Drive; teen arrested
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on Martin Luther King Dr.
Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas Surprised by Large Crowd of Supporters During Emotional Release from Hospital
After a month-long stay, Lafayette Police Officer Brian Rozas was finally released from the hospital on Thursday. Rozas was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being dragged by a vehicle as the driver tried fleeing during an attempted traffic stop in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14th.
One of Acadiana’s most wanted fugitives arrested in Vermilion Parish
According to the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO), one of Acadiana's most wanted fugitives has been arrested.
