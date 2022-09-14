Facepay has rolled out guaranteed text-to-pay to help out with credit card chargebacks for auto shops, a press release said. This will see service advisors sending text or email to customers to notify of balance due, tender payments and releasing vehicles as soon as possible. This will make sure that “every payment made is paid” with balance due payments sent by service advisors, with the simplicity made possible by the shift to a direct banking platform.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO