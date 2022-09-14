Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
BigCommerce Advances Crypto Payments with BitPay, CoinPayments
Open SaaS eCommerce platform BigCommerce is bringing cryptocurrency payment solutions to its clients in select countries through strategic partnerships with the crypto app BitPay and global crypto payment gateway CoinPayments. The partnerships will widen BigCommerce’s crypto ecosystem, which will open up opportunities for its merchants to offer payment options, expand...
Flutterwave Launches eNaira Payments for Businesses in Nigeria
In what will be perceived as a victory for Nigeria’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), FinTech Flutterwave announced Wednesday (Sept. 14) that merchants using its platform can now accept eNaira payments from their customers. Flutterwave merchants can now enable the payment option on their dashboard for customer use. To...
Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service
UK-based FinTech Paysend Thursday (Sept. 15) announced in a press release the launch of Instant Account Payments which allow consumers and businesses to send instant cross-border payments between accounts up to a value of $100,000 to just $1 per payment. Paysend users can now send payments using the firm’s global...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers
Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
Alibaba.com Launches $750K Manifest Grants Program for US SMBs
B2B eCommerce market Alibaba.com has rolled out its second annual small business grants program, a press release said Wednesday (Sept. 14). Called the Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program, the $750,000 fund will promote innovation in U.S. small and midsized businesses (SMBs) and boost competition. The grants are in partnership with Hello...
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Tackles X-Border Payments, SaaS Billing
Today in B2B payments, LianLian Global adds a cross-border payments guarantee to China, while Maxio launches a one-stop solution for Software-as-a-Service companies’ billing and financial operations. Plus, B2B payments firm Bottomline buys Nexus Systems to extend into the real estate vertical. Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global has announced...
APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise
Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ownera Raises $20M to Deploy Network for Trading Tokenized Securities
Digital assets software company Ownera has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round and will use it to accelerate the deployment of its global interoperability network for trading tokenized securities. Ownera’s network is based on the open-source FINP2P protocol and seamlessly connects securities tokenization engines on any public...
Roofr Raises $12M to Advance SaaS Platform for Roofers
All-in-one roofing software startup Roofr has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round to build out its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and provide roofers with an easy way to manage their projects. The fresh infusion of capital was backed by past investors Bullpen Capital and Crosslink Capital, along with...
Trust Software Debuts B2B Checkout Platform ‘Market’
Marketing payment FinTech Trust Software has rolled out a new B2B checkout platform for the marketing ecosystem called Market, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release. Trust Software said Market will come with features including immediate payouts, the ability to offer flexible payment terms, streamlined billing and payment-integrated loyalty...
Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion
Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
Today in Crypto: Epic Games Lists First NFT Game; Coinbase Debuts US Politician Crypto Scorecard
The marketplace for Epic Games has listed its first NFT Web3 title, Mythical Games’ “Blankos Block Party,” a Coindesk report said Thursday (Sept. 15). “Blankos Block Party” is a free multiplayer game that works with digital vinyl toys called Blankos, which are NFTs that can be bought, upgraded and sold in the game.
Payments Platform Facepay Debuts Guaranteed Text-to-Pay for Auto Repair Shops
Facepay has rolled out guaranteed text-to-pay to help out with credit card chargebacks for auto shops, a press release said. This will see service advisors sending text or email to customers to notify of balance due, tender payments and releasing vehicles as soon as possible. This will make sure that “every payment made is paid” with balance due payments sent by service advisors, with the simplicity made possible by the shift to a direct banking platform.
Today in B2B Payments: B2Bs Book Triple Play of Fund Raisings in Tight Market
Today in B2B payments, Axle Payments, GETIDA and Candis announce they’ve raised funds to scale their B2B solutions. Plus, BigCommerce brings cryptocurrency payment solutions to clients in select countries. Freight and logistics financial enablement platform Axle Payments is rebranding itself as Denim following the close of a $126 million...
German Software Firm Candis Raises $16M to Expand AP Automation
German accounts payable (AP) automation software provider Candis has reportedly raised $16 million in funding and said it will use the new investment to continue to expand. The platform has recorded 20 billion processed invoices — a ninefold increase in two years, Tech Funding News (TFN) reported Wednesday (Sept. 14).
Banking Platform Oportun Gains $150M Secured Loan From Neuberger Berman
Mission-driven FinTech and digital banking platform Oportun Financial Corporation closed a $150 million senior secured term loan from funds managed or sub-advised by Neuberger Berman Specialty Finance. “The capital provided by this loan will support the continued investment and growth in our business that we expect, even under the tighter...
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools
Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
NCR’s Corporate Cleave Leverages ATMs to Boost Self-Service, Digital Banking
For NCR Corp., the goal is to capitalize on the continued shift to digital banking. Underpinning its newly-announced split into two independent companies, we see some other shifts taking root: A shift from roots as a hardware-centric vendor towards software and a shift from manufacturing to an asset-lite model. As...
Indian FinTech Zaggle Launches AP, Credit Card Payments Platform
Indian FinTech company Zaggle has reportedly launched a product called Zoyer that brings accounts payable (AP) and credit card payments together on a single platform. The platform simplifies and automates B2B payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, streamlining B2B payables and enabling effective management of operating cash flows and business performance, IBS Intelligence reported Thursday (Sept. 15).
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0