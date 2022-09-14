ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
bitcoinist.com

Web3 Wallet Omni Raises $11 Million USD With MEXC Ventures’ Partnership

According to media sources, Web3 wallet Omni announced that it had completed an equity financing of $11 million USD at a valuation of $50 million USD in May this year. The investors included MEXC Ventures, a fund under MEXC, as well as the Spartan Group, GSR Markets, Eden Block, OP Crypto, and more.
TechCrunch

Announcing the stellar VC judges for the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield Finals

The Startup Battlefield is an incredibly unique experience for all involved. Not only do companies pitch their businesses (Y Combinator style), but they also demo their wares live onstage. It’s where legends are made. Plus, we recruit some of the top VCs in the world to prod and poke at these startups in the very best way.
TechCrunch

Rephrase.ai lands fresh investment to grow its synthetic media platform

Rephrase was founded in 2019 by Malhotra, Shivam Mangla and Nisheeth Lahoti. Since their early college days, Lahoti wanted to build a “text-to-movie” engine that could take a script or storyboard as input and generate a film, Malhotra tells TechCrunch. That proved to be too ambitious, so instead, the Rephrase team developed an AI system that creates avatars of human actors by mapping their faces, synchronizing their lip movements, and mimicking the tone and tenor of their voices.
The Associated Press

Taqtile Announces $5M Equity Raise Supporting Global Deployment of Manifest, the Leading AR-Enabled Work Instruction Platform for Industry and Defense

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Taqtile, Inc., maker of Manifest®, the leading augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction platform for deskless workers, announces completion of a $5 million preferred equity round. The Seattle-based company will utilize proceeds to increase sales and marketing efforts, reinforce engineering and development teams and increase its global footprint through its extensive partnership network. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005088/en/ Taqtile announces $5M equity raise supporting global deployment of Manifest, the leading AR-enabled work instruction platform that is fundamentally changing how companies support their employees with modern digital tools, and improve the overall safety and performance of their businesses. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Stratix Completes Equity Recapitalization with LLR Partners

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of Managed Mobility Services (MMS), today announced an equity recapitalization with LLR Partners. The new partnership with LLR will help support Stratix’s continued rapid and uniquely “customer-obsessed” growth. Stratix’s previous investor, Tailwind Capital, remains a minority shareholder in the business. Stratix CEO Louis Alterman and the existing management team will continue to lead the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005015/en/ Stratix is Now Part of LLR Partners (Graphic: Business Wire)
zycrypto.com

The interaction of two crucial elements of investment: risk and return

Chocodoge, an NFT gaming project created for Dogechain, is concerned with the surging rate of fraud and investment risks looting investors of their funds. Hence, according to a recent press release, Chocodoge is set to provide the industry with an innovative platform that guarantees security for investors. Naturally, it has...
TechCrunch

4 views on unpaid venture internships

When Fortune reported that Dorm Room Fund, a student-powered investing group, had spun out from First Round Capital with $12.5 million in capital for its newest fund, it was almost an easy feel-good story. Here was a venture capital vehicle bent on providing experience to the next generation of would-be VCs, now flush with more dollars to further its work — what was not to like?
The Associated Press

MyyShop Sponsors Themed Cruise Boat Party Hosted by Overseas Student Services Corporation to Celebrate Generation Z and Social Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHGATE Group in 2020, sponsors the Yves Klein Blue Themed Cruise Boat Party in New York. Hosted by Overseas Student Services Corporation (OSSC), more than one thousand guests, including overseas students and social influencers attended the Yves Klein-themed cruise party in New York on September 10, wearing ultramarine blue, painted a unique attraction on the water. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005353/en/ MyyShop - Themed Cruise Boat Party (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com

Optiva Launches 5G Telecom Charging Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace

Optiva, a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native monetization and revenue management software, announced the launch of the first 5G telecom charging solution to be transacted through Google Cloud Marketplace. Optiva Charging Engine is pre-integrated with Google Cloud, enabling CSPs to rapidly procure the software and subsequently connect to other parts...
ambcrypto.com

Luart officially rebrands to Arcnes!

Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
Engadget

Adobe acquires collaborative design platform Figma for $20 billion

Adobe just made a big move into team-based creative work. The company is acquiring the online collaborative design platform Figma for roughly $20 billion in cash and shares. That's the largest buyout of a private software company to date, according to Bloomberg's Katie Roof. Adobe hopes the deal will "accelerate" web creativity and put more of the Creative Cloud suite's technology on the internet. You can expect to see Adobe's visual editing features find their way into Figma's platform.
The Associated Press

Intuitive Machines, a Leading Space Exploration Company, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

HOUSTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Intuitive Machines, LLC (“Intuitive Machines” or the “Company”), a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company founded in 2013, and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IPAX, IPAXU, IPAXW) (“Inflection Point”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have signed a definitive business combination agreement that will result in Intuitive Machines becoming publicly listed. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005076/en/ (Photo: Intuitive Machines)
cryptoglobe.com

Luart Officially Rebrands to Arcnes as the Platform Looks to Be More Than Just an NFT Marketplace

Luart has announced an official rebranding to Arcnes, a move that will better position the NFT platform to innovate and grow to its fullest potential, and this is because Arcnes is more than just a marketplace; it’s a tool for blockchain-based gaming and NFT projects. In addition, the platform will assist project founders in successfully launching and selling their in-game assets alongside an unparalleled user experience.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Big tech supplier NCR is splitting into two companies

NCR Corp., a major supplier of restaurant POS systems as well as ATMs, will split into two companies, separating its digital commerce business from the ATM side. The move concludes a strategic review at the Atlanta-based company that at one point included the possibility of a sale. But the board of directors said Friday it determined that dividing the company was the best way to deliver value to shareholders.
