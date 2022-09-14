Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
More details emerging after Jeep Cherokee crashes into a Port Charlotte home
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - More details are emerging on following a mysterious crash that sent a Jeep Cherokee crashing into a Port Charlotte Home. The crash happened around noon Wednesday at a home on Broad Ranch Drive. “I heard sirens going like crazy. They all stopped here and I...
WINKNEWS.com
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run on Palm Beach Boulevard
A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night on Palm Beach Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on September 10. The driver is possibly driving a Toyota Rav4, which would be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front quarter panel. The bicyclist was...
WINKNEWS.com
44-year-old Pompano Beach man killed in motorcycle crash in Lee County
A 44-year-old Pompano Beach man died Friday night when he lost control of his motorcycle in Lee County. The crash happened on San Carlos Boulevard, near Bayside Boulevard, at around 8 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the man was traveling north on the outside lane,...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice. That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic. Earlier this afternoon there was a crash...
WINKNEWS.com
Airplane fire simulator ready to train Charlotte County firefighters
You might soon see what looks like a plane burning alongside I-75 in Charlotte County, but there is no need to worry. The life-sized plane model is a fire simulator for airplane firefighting training to prepare firefighters to respond to aviation emergencies. For weeks, thousands of drivers heading north on...
Mysuncoast.com
Lee County schools put on alert after ‘swatting’ prank
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - An apparent prank call caused a search of every school in Lee County Friday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. At least one school, South Fort Myers High School, was put in lockdown for a short time. According to notices on the sheriff’s...
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in crash off North 2nd Street in North Fort Myers
On Wednesday night, a man was killed in a crash off North Second Street in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 34-year-old Fort Myers man was traveling north on North Second Street, north of Pine Drop Lane, approaching a dead end around 10:40 p.m. He traveled off the roadway and collided with several poles, trees and bushes.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Port Authority officer fired, accused of attempting to meet with a minor
A Port Authority Police Officer is no longer on the job after he got caught up in an undercover sting while out of town. When the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office conducted operation ‘Keystroke’ and the results were quite disturbing. Bill Leeper, a Nassau County sheriff said, “I...
WINKNEWS.com
1 person killed in shooting on Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres
Lee County homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on East Jersey Road in Lehigh Acres on Thursday morning. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead. The scene is secure and detectives will be there throughout the morning. One neighbor tells WINK News that...
NBC 2
Authorities searching for suspect accused of robbing man at gunpoint in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in Fort Myers. The victim met up with the suspect on Alexandria Court around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to sell an iPhone 13, which he posted online.
Cape Coral Police arrest 12-year-old for threatening to blow up a school bus
A 12-year-old middle school student was arrested for a school threat there this week. Cape Coral Police say on Thursday they called out to 1809 SW 36th Terrace at Gulf Middle School.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man arrested for demanding drug money, crushing truck with excavator
A 36-year-old Englewood man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted a woman and wreaked havoc on her vehicle after she couldn’t find money for drugs. Richard Hamilton faces charges of criminal mischief, more than $1,000, domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment of a person against their will.
WINKNEWS.com
17-year-old faces manslaughter, other charges in Lehigh Acres shooting
A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the deadly shooting of another teenager in Lehigh Acres. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Javier Dior Adolphus shot a 15-year-old boy in the head on the 1300 block of Clayton Avenue in June. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. Homicide detectives learned that Adolphus was present when the shooting occurred.
Arrest made in Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June
Deputies have made an arrest in the Lehigh Acres death investigation that began in June of this year, when a15-year-old boy was shot and killed.
Mysuncoast.com
4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said. First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people killed, 2 severely injured in Englewood SUV crash
Two people were killed and another two badly injured in a crash between two SUVs on SR-776 in Englewood on Monday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 25-year-old man from Englewood was traveling south in the outside lane of SR-776, north of Artists Avenue, at around 6:25 p.m. A second SUV, driven by a 73-year-old woman from Englewood, was stopped at the stop sign on Artists Avenue, west of SR-776. The second SUV’s two passengers were a 68-year-old woman from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and a 68-year-old woman from Grand Forks, North Dakota.
WINKNEWS.com
Troopers investigating crash on I-75 ramp on State Road 80
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight crash near the I-75 exit ramp on State Road 80. The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. and injured two people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 27-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was making a left turn off the exit ramp...
WINKNEWS.com
Police: Man tried to run over bouncers at downtown Fort Myers restaurant
A man was arrested Wednesday night after police say he tried to run over a group of bouncers outside a downtown Fort Myers restaurant where he had earlier been removed. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Junior Lopez, 23, was arrested after crashing his car into the Firestone Skybar and Martini Bar at 2224 Bay Street. Lopez had been removed from Firestone by staff earlier that night.
FHP: 2 dead, 2 injured in Englewood crash
Two people were killed in a Sarasota County crash on Monday evening, deputies said.
WINKNEWS.com
New information on Sunday’s Lehigh Acres hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol Homicide Division is still investigating Saturday’s hit-and-run fatal crash on Sunshine Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. According to FHP, the investigation has determined the vehicle involved is a silver Toyota Sienna made between 2004 and 2010. The Sienna should also have damage to the front passenger side near the headlamp.
