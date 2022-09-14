ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, KY

clayconews.com

KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
LONDON, KY
WTVQ

Whitley County murder suspect arrested

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) Canada was arrested Friday morning in Whitley County, according to Kentucky State Police. He is charged with murder. Kentucky State Police are looking for a Williamsburg man they say murdered another man after a physical altercation Wednesday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, KSP was called to a...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Elderly woman shoots husband during domestic altercation

A Pulaski County woman shot her husband during a domestic altercation. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:30, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Science Hill, a small community about eight miles north of Somerset, on the report of a shooting. Sheriff Greg Speck told the Commonwealth...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

London Man Arrested After Behaving Erratically

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Brian France was dispatched to a business parking lot off West Laurel Road where a man was reportedly acting erratic, talking to himself, rolling on the ground, slinging his arms, and throwing things. A woman who works at a nearby store was afraid to get out of her car to open the store and called 911 dispatch. Deputy France arrived to find 38-year-old Ryan Morgan and determined that he was under the influence. During his arrest, Morgan refused to get into the patrol car and had to be assisted in. Morgan was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication – controlled substances. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating A Shooting

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called out to investigating a shooting in Science Hill. Deputies say the shooting happened on Fairview Road. Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say there was an argument between Claudius Blevins and his wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins. During the argument, police say Margaret Blevins shot Claudius Blevins multiple times. Claudius Blevins was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital where at last report he was recovering. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
SCIENCE HILL, KY
Johnson City Press

State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"

GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WKYT 27

Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
MANCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Police searching for London liquor store theft suspect

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who they say stole a bank deposit money bag from Buddy’s Liquor in London. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took the money bag at about...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. firefighter loses home in fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

