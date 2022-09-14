Read full article on original website
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
Whitley County murder suspect arrested
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) Canada was arrested Friday morning in Whitley County, according to Kentucky State Police. He is charged with murder. Kentucky State Police are looking for a Williamsburg man they say murdered another man after a physical altercation Wednesday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, KSP was called to a...
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother.
Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend’s bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. A man is dead after hitting a deer on Lakeview Road in Lenoir City Wednesday evening, according to officials. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from...
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
Elderly woman shoots husband during domestic altercation
A Pulaski County woman shot her husband during a domestic altercation. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:30, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Science Hill, a small community about eight miles north of Somerset, on the report of a shooting. Sheriff Greg Speck told the Commonwealth...
London Man Arrested After Behaving Erratically
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Brian France was dispatched to a business parking lot off West Laurel Road where a man was reportedly acting erratic, talking to himself, rolling on the ground, slinging his arms, and throwing things. A woman who works at a nearby store was afraid to get out of her car to open the store and called 911 dispatch. Deputy France arrived to find 38-year-old Ryan Morgan and determined that he was under the influence. During his arrest, Morgan refused to get into the patrol car and had to be assisted in. Morgan was charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication – controlled substances. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating A Shooting
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called out to investigating a shooting in Science Hill. Deputies say the shooting happened on Fairview Road. Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say there was an argument between Claudius Blevins and his wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins. During the argument, police say Margaret Blevins shot Claudius Blevins multiple times. Claudius Blevins was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital where at last report he was recovering. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
Sheriff’s office: Duo arrested after attempted murder in Knox County
A Knox County duo were arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder.
Somerset Woman Arrested After Narcotics Seized During Traffic Stop On Kentucky 90 In Wayne County
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Sheriff Tim Catron the Sheriff's Office K-9 Narcotic/Drug Interdiction Team has made another drug trafficking arrest after a vehicle traffic stop. On September 13, 2022, Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis were assigned to East Kentucky Highway...
Fight turns deadly, Kentucky State Police search for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a murder suspect after a fight between two mean turned to deadly gunfire late Wednesday night. At approximately 11:45 PM, Kentucky State Police said they were notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"
GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
Police asking for your help to identify a suspect in Laurel County theft case
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to identify a suspect in a theft case. Deputies are searching for a car and the person they believe was involved in the theft of a bank deposit money bag early Thursday morning. It happened just...
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
Police searching for London liquor store theft suspect
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who they say stole a bank deposit money bag from Buddy’s Liquor in London. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took the money bag at about...
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
