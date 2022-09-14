CENTREVILLE — The biggest event in St. Joseph County is on the horizon once again, for the 151st year. The St. Joseph County Grange Fair will commence Sunday, Sept. 18 and go through Saturday, Sept. 24 at the fairgrounds in Centreville, located on M-86. With a theme this year of “Horsing Around,” the fair draws thousands of people to Centreville every year as one of the oldest and largest fairs in southern Michigan.

CENTREVILLE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO