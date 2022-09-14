Read full article on original website
threeriversnews.com
County Fair to go 'horsing around' for 2022 edition
CENTREVILLE — The biggest event in St. Joseph County is on the horizon once again, for the 151st year. The St. Joseph County Grange Fair will commence Sunday, Sept. 18 and go through Saturday, Sept. 24 at the fairgrounds in Centreville, located on M-86. With a theme this year of “Horsing Around,” the fair draws thousands of people to Centreville every year as one of the oldest and largest fairs in southern Michigan.
Fire in bathroom at Mendon Middle/High School, no one injured
MENDON — A fire in a boys’ bathroom at a local high school led to an early dismissal for students Wednesday. According to Mendon Community Schools, the fire occurred at Mendon Middle/High School at 9:30 a.m. and was quickly put out by staff members before the Mendon Fire Department arrived. The fire department stayed on scene to inspect.
Centreville school board members defend principal after duties questioned by fellow member
CENTREVILLE — Members of Centreville Public Schools’ Board of Education expressed confidence in their junior/senior high school principal’s fulfillment of duties following a concern raised by one of their fellow board members at their meeting Monday. Board Trustee Pam Riley expressed her opinion and concern that Junior/Senior...
Future east walkway improvements to be discussed between DDA, city
THREE RIVERS — With the City of Three Rivers about to embark on improvements to the east parking lot elevated walkway, future maintenance of the walkway could fall on the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority (DDA). Discussions on the upcoming project and future considerations were held by the DDA’s...
