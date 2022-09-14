10 Books To Add To Your TBR After Watching Prime Video's "A League Of Their Own"

What it's about: This illustrated history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League tells the stories of the first women to play professional baseball in the first-ever women's league beginning in 1941. With beautiful illustrations and firsthand stories told by the women who played in the league, this book is a one-of-a-kind resource that proves once and for all that the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League really were in a league of their own.

How it compares: With stories directly from actual players in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball league, this book gives A League of Their Own fans a look into the reality of the league the show is based on, as well as the history of the league itself. It's a must-read for anyone who watched for the historical fiction plots, as well as anyone interested in women's sports history.

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .