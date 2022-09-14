ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Books To Add To Your TBR After Watching Prime Video's "A League Of Their Own"

By Jay Hogan
It seems like everyone has been talking about Prime Video's A League of Their Own, as they should be! This American period piece is the perfect sports dramedy. Full of female empowerment and weaved together with a beautiful sapphic love story that ends on a cliffhanger, fans are already demanding a Season 2. If you, like me, are one of those fans awaiting new content, these books are a must-read to tide you over until the next season is inevitably announced!

1. The Incredible Women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League by Anika Orrock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmbT0_0hvC8yIc00

What it's about: This illustrated history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League tells the stories of the first women to play professional baseball in the first-ever women's league beginning in 1941. With beautiful illustrations and firsthand stories told by the women who played in the league, this book is a one-of-a-kind resource that proves once and for all that the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League really were in a league of their own.

How it compares: With stories directly from actual players in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball league, this book gives A League of Their Own fans a look into the reality of the league the show is based on, as well as the history of the league itself. It's a must-read for anyone who watched for the historical fiction plots, as well as anyone interested in women's sports history.

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Chronicle Books / Via chroniclebooks.com

2. Running with Lions by Julian Winters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kc0Km_0hvC8yIc00

What it's about: Sebastian Hughes' senior year of high school is shaping up to be everything he'd hoped for: He's the star goalie on his school's team, he has excellent relationships with his fellow teammates, and he has a coach who is supportive of his openly queer players. But when his estranged childhood best friend Emir Shah shows up at summer training camp, Sebastian realizes that his team's fate may be in the hands of the one teammate who hates him. To ensure the team's success, Sebastian sets out to reconnect with Emir. What neither boy expects is that the more time they spend with one another, the more their relationship will grow, and the more complicated their feelings for one another will become.

How it compares: Although set in a much more progressive time than A League of Their Own , Julian Winters' debut novel is sure to evoke many of the same feelings from readers. The book features a diverse and largely queer team that supports one another on and off the field, and two teammates who (at first) secretly fall for one another, learning more about themselves and their sexuality along the way.

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Duet Books / Via store.interludepress.com

3. Bruised by Tanya Boteju

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Zaji_0hvC8yIc00

What it's about: Ever since Daya Wijesinghe's parent's died in an accident that she survived, bruises have been a comforting coping mechanism for her, a way to keep her pain on the surface instead of shoving it all down. So, when Daya comes across the sport of roller derby by chance, she is instantly hooked. While Daya usually makes a point to avoid the human interaction and teamwork that roller derby requires, she realizes that the opportunities for bruising are endless, and that roller derby is a way to keep her emotional pain at bay. But the more Daya immerses herself in the world of roller derby, the more she discovers about the sport, her teammates, and herself. This sport she discovered may be more than surface-level pain, and she may be forced to confront more than she'd bargained for.

How it compares: Those who watched the show for the team dynamic, strong female friendships, and badass women are bound to love this coming-of-age story about self-discovery and healing, set in the female-dominated world of roller derby.

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Simon & Schuster / Via simonandschuster.ca

4. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8NX8_0hvC8yIc00

What it's about: Carrie Soto has trained her whole life to be the best of the best at tennis. Starting at age 2 with her former-champion father, Javier, as her coach, she had broken every record and claimed three Grand Slam titles by the time she retired, making her the best player the world had ever seen. But six years after her retirement, Carrie finds herself at the 1994 US Open watching her record being taken from her by up-and-coming player, Nicki Chan. Not content with losing her place in tennis history, Carrie makes the monumental decision to come out of retirement at the age of 37 to be coached by her father for one last year in order to reclaim her record. This novel follows Carrie through one final, epic season before leaving the game behind forever. Will she reclaim her place in tennis history or lose it all?

How it compares: A riveting story that promises to be appealing to sports fans and non-sports fans alike. With a cutthroat and determined protagonist who is guaranteed to remind readers of so many of the women in the show, Carrie Soto Is Back is a heartwarming story of determination and defining success for oneself. Taylor Jenkins Reid has written another standout novel!

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Penguin Random House / Via penguinrandomhouse.com

5. Icebreaker by A. L. Graziadei

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WwMY_0hvC8yIc00

What it's about: Seventeen-year-old college freshman Mickey James III is all but destined to be a hockey superstar. With a father and grandfather who have gone down in the sport's history, and the only boy in a family of six, a career in the NHL is all he ever thought his future could hold. The only thing standing in the way of his #1 spot is his annoying (and infuriatingly attractive) teammate and rival, Jaysen Caulfield. When the rivalry between the two boys evolves into something more, Mickey will have to decide what he wants for his future, and what he's willing to give up to get it.

How it compares: Like many of the women in the show, Icebreaker 's protagonist is faced with the question of whether to hide his sexuality and be a star in his chosen sport, or leave the sport to live his life more comfortably. This is reminiscent of many of the players who must hide themselves in an unaccepting world in order to live their dream.

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Macmillan Publishers / Via us.macmillan.com

6. Bright Lights of Summer by Lynn Ames

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1X54_0hvC8yIc00

What it's about: In March 1941 in Phoenix, Arizona, 16-year-old Theodora "Dizzy" Hosler took the field to try out for the World Champion P.B.S.W. Ramblers Softball Team, where she met her lover, Frannie. Bright Lights of Summer is a historical lesbian romance told through the eyes of present-day Diz, one of the last survivors of the American Women's Softball League. In a time and place where same-sex love is far from accepted and women playing sports is a new concept, will Diz and Frannie's love bring them closer together or drive them apart?

How it compares: Though this takes place two years prior to A League of Their Own , Diz and Frannie face almost identical obstacles to Carson and Greta. Both are lesbian couples brought together by a revolutionary females-only sports team, and both must hide who they are to succeed. This is probably the most similar book to the show on this list, and it's a beautiful and quick read that should be added to your TBR, like, yesterday!

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Phoenix Rising Press / Via lynnames.com

7. Like Real People Do by E. L. Massey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ofX0_0hvC8yIc00

What it's about: When 19-year-old NHL hockey prodigy Alexander Price meets out-and-proud retired figure skater Elijah Rodriguez, the last thing he expects is a love story. After all, Alex is the youngest captain in NHL history, and his choice of career doesn't exactly allow for him to be open about his sexuality. But when the two begin a friendship that both surprises and charms their online following, they must navigate their developing feelings for one another alongside their public images. Falling for your best friend is confusing enough without doing so in front of the whole world — can Alex and Eli's relationship survive under public scrutiny?

How it compares: This feel-good rom-com has a bit of a different vibe than the show, but contains the disaster gay trope we all know and love. Alex and Eli both face obstacles aside from their queer identities: Eli is physically disabled, and Alex deals with mental illness, and these are things that are dealt with well. The dynamic of Carson and Greta comes to mind with this book as well, with Eli being an out-and-proud queer man, reminiscent of the more experienced Greta, and Alex being newer to exploring his identity, much like Carson. It's a different time, but things are still difficult for queer folks, and this book reminds us both of how far we've come, and how far we have left to go.

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Nine Star Press / Via ninestarpress.com

8. She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ST8R_0hvC8yIc00

What it's about: Scottie Zajac just lost the first game against her ex-girlfriend's team since their break-up, and immediately finds herself getting into a fender bender with her arch nemesis, the incredibly mean and equally beautiful Irene Abraham. Scottie doesn't think things could get any worse — that is until the girl's moms get involved and force them to carpool together until Irene's car is out of the shop. Due to their forced proximity and Irene's need for money to fix her car, Scottie comes up with the idea for the two to fake-date to get back at her ex-girlfriend, and she's willing to pay Irene to play along. This laugh-out-loud YA fake-dating rom-com is a lighthearted read that is sure to appeal to readers of all ages.

How it compares: Looking for something both funny and sapphic to fill the void in your heart after finishing the show? Look no further! This book features women in sports and is chock-full of complicated relationship dynamics that is bound to fill the void the show left in your gay little hearts!

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Macmillan Publishers / Via us.macmillan.com

9. Cheer Up: Love and Pompoms by Crystal Frasier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u9S7B_0hvC8yIc00

What it's about: Ex-friends Annie and BeBe each have their own reasons for joining the cheerleading squad. For Annie, the pressure of senior year and rounding out her college applications is what draws her to the team, and for BeBe, it's keeping her parents happy enough with her social life to continue supporting her gender transition. Despite their past, the pressures of training for the team manages to bring the two girls closer together, and they may find that there are more than just platonic feelings between them.

How it compares: Cheer Up! is a fun graphic novel about the power of strong female friendship featuring the friends-to-lovers trope among teammates. Need I say more?

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Simon & Schuster / Via simonandschuster.com

10. Like Other Girls by Britta Lundin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPF7k_0hvC8yIc00

What it's about: After getting kicked off the school's basketball team for fighting, Mara longs to find another sport to play in order to prove to her coach that she can be a team player. Armed with a lifelong knowledge of football and the support of her best friend, Quinn, and her brother, Noah, Mara decides to join the football team alongside them, and it turns out, she's a natural. Soon after Mara joins the team, four other girls join in solidarity, inspired by what they see as a political statement. Mara ends up being lumped in with these girls, none of whom can actually play football, and worst of all, she knows two of the new players well, with one being her crush, Valentina, and the other her nemesis, Carly. The new team dynamic will challenge Mara's preconceived notions of gender, sexuality, and sports, forcing her to overcome her own internalized misogyny to become a better player and a better person.

How it compares: While the women in A League of Our Own deal with the pushback that comes from being in the first professional women's baseball league, the women in this book deal with similar discrimination when they choose to play on their school's previously all-male football team. Though it takes place over 70 years later, the obstacles faced by the girls in Like Other Girls prove that the need for feminism is as dire as ever, as is the need for female solidarity.

Get it from Bookshop or your local indie bookstore via Indiebound here .

Disney Books / Via books.disney.com

