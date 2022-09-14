Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Four SD schools named Blue Ribbon schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students and staff at four South Dakota elementary schools are celebrating a national recognition Friday. Sonia Sotomayor Elementary in Sioux Falls, Ethan Elementary, Holy Spirit Elementary in Sioux Falls and Timber Lake Elementary were among 297 schools across the country selected as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.
dakotanewsnow.com
After-school programs changing at Sioux Falls Public Schools next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the last school bell rings and the kids leave for an after-school program, many take a bus to get to the program. Sioux Falls public schools, which operates the kids inc program, says next year, the kids will stay put, and the after-school programs will come to them.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Sidewalk Arts Festival gives artists opportunities for exposure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 2022 Sidewalk Arts Festival took to the streets of Downtown Sioux Falls on Saturday. The free outdoor event featured more than 230 vendor booths with the region’s best artwork. It all took place on the streets surrounding the Washington Pavilion. Artist...
dakotanewsnow.com
LifeScape utilizes volunteering opportunities to give back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week is “Direct Support Professionals” week. DSP’s are those who work on the front lines of caring for kids and adults who sometimes need some extra supervision to get through life. It can be challenging and at the same...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fundraiser helps residents have fun at Orchard Hills
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Annual Orchard Hills Shine and Show Car Show will raise money to help better the lives of residents at Orchard Hills. The fundraising event will take place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Hills in Dell Rapids. Donations and proceeds from food sales will also go towards the purchase of an eight-person golf cart. Organizers want to gift the residents fun golf cart rides to help them have some fun while they reside at Orchard Hills.
KELOLAND TV
Tearing down and repurposing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – Buildings get torn down all the time, but it’s not every day that almost every single piece of material is salvaged and repurposed. That’s what is happening to a former cabinetry building just outside of Harrisburg. Noteboom RV in Harrisburg bought this building...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford Health offers screenings and classes for Fall Prevention Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fall Prevention Week begins Sept.19, and a representative from Sanford Health shared actions you can take to prevent yourself from falling. Karla Cazer with Sanford Health said fall accidents are the reason most seniors 65 and older end up in the emergency room,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Four South Dakota schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including four schools in South Dakota. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona...
Vermillion Plain Talk
Keeping The Lights On In Vermillion
Joni Prescott, Vice President of Member Services and Communications at Missouri River Energy Services, MRES, gave a presentation to the Vermillion Rotary Club this summer to share information about the agency. This joint-action agency was formed by its members and is owned by the members which include Vermillion as well...
dakotanewsnow.com
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 4 (9-16-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The regular season hits the halfway mark in our fifth edition of Football Friday, and we add in a little golf to boot!. Click on the video viewer for all the results, action and FUN from the week in prep football featuring 14 games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota:
dakotanewsnow.com
Levitt at the Falls celebrates a successful 2022 season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Levitt at the Falls has successfully concluded the 2022 concert season of 50 free, professional, outdoor summer concerts. The 2022 concert season was presented by Sanford Health and featured free outdoor concerts from June 3 to Sept. 10 at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West. The season also included the successful Innoskate Festival offered by Levitt at the Falls in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center of Invention and Innovation and USA Skateboarding.
dakotanewsnow.com
Two veterans make Midwest Honor Flight despite absence of brother
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hattervig family has a strong military history even before three brothers served during the Vietnam War. Jack served in the Navy, Mike in the Army, and Roger in the Marines. Their father also served in the military in the Army Air Corp in World War II.
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
dakotanewsnow.com
Midwest Honor Flight unites veterans at the nation’s capital
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A total of 84 veterans and their guardians gathered at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport this past weekend before making the journey to our nation’s capital for the Midwest Honor Flight. A chorus of cheers preceded and followed the veterans throughout most...
KELOLAND TV
Bagel Boy east under new management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
KELOLAND TV
Serving up beef at the Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford International doesn’t tee off until Friday, but there’s no shortage of activity at Minnehaha Country Club. Pro-Am events are underway at the Sanford International and the players won’t go hungry. “We are serving the prime rib sandwiches,” South Dakota...
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Plains Zoo earns prestigious accreditation by AZA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) has achieved accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). AZA accreditation is among the most prestigious achievements in the zoo industry, with fewer than 10 percent of attractions earning the distinction. The AZA requires facilities to complete its rigorous accreditation process every five years as a condition of membership.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: “Ask The Question” campaign fights increase in South Dakota suicides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 2019 survey showed that 25% of high school-age students had seriously considered committing suicide. It’s a number that shocked many. But those who work daily to try and prevent people from taking their own lives say this is a problem that’s not getting better. It is indeed getting worse and in South Dakota, it has sounded an alarm.
dakotanewsnow.com
Neighbors react to latest Sioux Falls shooting on S. Willow Ave
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest shooting in Sioux Falls rocked neighbors near the 3600 block of S. Willow Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident shook the local neighborhood, with many wondering why this happened. However some say it’s only another knot on a string of crime and incidents that have happened in the area.
