Polygon
Pikmin 4 comes to Nintendo Switch next year
Pikmin 4 is launching in 2023, Nintendo and designer Shigeru Miyamoto announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct. The game only got a brief teaser and one still frame, with no gameplay shown. But the video shows players viewing the world of Pikmin 4 from the Pikimin’s ground-level perspective. “Nintendo Switch...
Polygon
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is getting a Nintendo Switch remake
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is getting a modern update. The remake will be called Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and was announced during a Nintendo Direct on Tuesday, where the developer showed off some of the game’s new features and its updated graphics on Switch. The game is set for release on Feb. 24, 2023.
Motley Fool
Is Nintendo Stock a Buy Now?
Nintendo recently revealed its slate of upcoming games. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Nintendo Download: The Second Biggest Monkey Headline Guybrush Has Ever Seen
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005435/en/ VARIOUS DAYLIFE is available now in Nintendo eShop. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNET
Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, GoldenEye, Bayonetta 3 and Everything Announced
Nintendo hit us with a bunch of exciting announcements in Tuesday's Nintendo Direct livestream, revealing the title and release date of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel, a re-release of N64 classic GoldenEye 007, a new Fire Emblem game, the next wave of Mario Kart 8 tracks and more.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Can't find a PS5 or Xbox Series X? Here's why Google Stadia is a solid alternative
Google Stadia isn't for everyone, but this cloud-based gaming service can be a strong alternative to console and PC gaming for casual or budget-concious fans.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Digital Trends
Hollow Knight: Silksong is also coming to PS4 and PS5
Team Cherry confirmed that the highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be on two more platforms at launch: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the news this morning, adding PS4 and PS5 to a list of Hollow Knight: Silksong platforms that include PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
CNET
Nintendo Switch Online's Next Wave of N64 Games Confirmed
Nintendo has revealed the next wave of classic N64 games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service. Later this year, the company is bringing Pilotwings 64, Mario Party 1 and Mario Party 2 to the service. The classic Bond game GoldenEye 007 is also "coming soon" with added online play.
Polygon
Nintendo Switch Online gets 3 more Genesis classics, including Earthworm Jim
Nintendo and Sega brought three new additions to the Sega Genesis lineup for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers on Thursday, including the addition of Earthworm Jim, a silly, well-animated side-scrolling platformer starring a space worm that you can enjoy if you’re able to separate the art from the artist.
Best Xbox Series X games to experience on Microsoft's latest console
The best Xbox Series X games you need to have in your library
Digital Trends
PlayStation VR games are not backward compatible with PlayStation VR2
Sony confirmed that games that were released for the first PlayStation VR headset are not backward compatible with the upcoming PlayStation VR2. In an episode of the Official PlayStation Podcast, Hideaki Nishino senior vice president of platform experience, says, “PS VR games are not compatible with PS VR2 because PS VR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience. PS VR2 has much more advanced features like all new controllers with haptic feedback, with adaptive triggers as they’ve said, inside-out tracking, eye tracking in it, 3D audio is coming together, of course. So this means, there will be games for PS VR2 that require a whole different approach than the original PS VR.”
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
Modern Warfare 2 wants your phone number before you can play on PC
Activision Blizzard has released the system requirements for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's open beta, including the rather oddball insistence that PC players "must" have their phone number linked to their Battle.net or Steam account. I doubt Bobby Kotick's going to be using it for late night booty calls but, all the same, why does a game need your mobile number to run on your PC?
Video Games Are Getting a Major Price Hike
The cost of a video game has changed a great deal since Atari (PONGF) first launched its now nostalgic Atari 2600, when you could pick up a copy of "Pac-Man" or "Space Invaders" for $20-$30. But that was 1982, when $20 or $30 bucks was a lot more money than...
Digital Trends
Apple Watch Series 8 review roundup: what people really think
Following the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro reviews yesterday, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple product to go under the microscope. It’s not a massive update over the Series 7, bringing in a chip that’s very much the same as the last one, a design that’s also the same (read: no square edges). It does come with new sensors to power additional health-focused features, but are those enough?
