Harleton, TX

KTAL

Local toddler set to debut on Jumbotron in Times Square

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local toddler born with Down Syndrome is about to make it to a very big screen: a Jumbotron in Times Square. Oliver Schwab is an 18-month-old twin. He and his brother, Parker, were born five weeks early in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

When does it cool off for good?

The summer of 2022 ended up being one of the hottest summers on record. For records dating all the way back to the 1870s, this ended up being the fourth hottest. Recently, we have seen lots of rain and cooler temperatures. Earlier this week, Shreveport dropped into the 50s for the first time since May. Unfortunately, we are not quite done with the summer heat as most of the next few weeks will see highs in the 90s. That may make you wonder when will we cool off for good.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shriners Children’s Shreveport celebrating 100th anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport will be celebrating its 100 years of providing life-changing care to children on Friday. “Obviously, this anniversary is very important to us,” says Shriners Children’s Shreveport Director of Marketing and Communications Christian H. Berg. “So, our facility right here in Shreveport is celebrating 100 years.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Cares Krewe is PUMP-ed to pay for gas for our community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cares Krewe has been surprising members of the community at random locations. On a recent stop, they headed to the Raceway gas station on Bert Kouns in Shreveport. There, they took care of gas for multiple locals, who all seemed to be expressing the same frustrations in their everyday lives.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Red River defeats Woodlawn for first win of season

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Red River Bulldogs defeated the Woodlawn Knights 39-8 on Thursday for their first win of the season. Red River moves to 1-2, while Woodlawn falls to 0-3. The Bulldogs will face Loyola College Prep next week, the Knights will play Booker T. Washington.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Missed field goal lifts Liberty-Eylau over Atlanta

TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – A missed field goal late in the fourth quarter helped Liberty-Eylau hang on to beat Atlanta 16-14. The Leopards are now 4-0 and will travel to Sulphur Springs next week. Atlanta falls to 3-1 and will host Brook Hill.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Suspected arson damages Shreveport apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators say an arsonist may have been the cause of an apartment fire Wednesday evening that damaged multiple units. Firefighters were called to the scene at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton St. around 5:20 p.m. after officials say an off-duty firefighter saw the door of an apartment open and flames inside. He closed the door to stop the fire from spreading while crews rushed to the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Ochsner LSU Health defends Shreveport health insurance plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the region’s largest healthcare providers weighed in Friday on the debate over City of Shreveport’s health insurance coverage plans for employees and retirees. Ochsner LSU Health plays a major role in the region’s health care. As the City of Shreveport debates...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 4 Preview & Predictions

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Friday Night Blitz, we head into week four in Texas and Arkansas, while Louisiana rolls into week three. Wesley Boone will look to retain his lead in our KTAL Sports Pick ‘Em contest. Rankings reflect our KTAL Sports Power Rankings in Texas and Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Salute the Badge: Sgt. Rod White promoted

Each week NBC 6 News Salutes the Badge by recognizing a law enforcement officer that stands out in his or her own special way. Many times we receive help from a given law enforcement agency in getting the telling of those stories coordinated. Tonight we are recognizing a law enforcer we work with on a weekly basis, Sergeant Rod White.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Bowie County to make voting more accessible to people with disabilities

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County officials are taking steps to make voting more accessible for the midterm elections this November, particularly for people with disabilities. Come election day, every polling location in the county will be handicap-accessible and offer an ExpressVote machine. The ExpressVote machine caters to...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTAL

BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTAL

3 Shreveport men charged in hammer attack on co-worker

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision

Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash with injuries in South Shreveport on Thursday morning. 1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision. Bowie County to make voting more accessible to people …. Louisiana is in an insurance crisis and lawmakers …. Man arrested in W. Shreveport road rage...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Man arrested in W. Shreveport road rage shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that left one person wounded early Thursday morning in West Shreveport. It happened just before 8 a.m. on West 70th and Terry Bradshaw Passway. Officers called to the scene were notified before they arrived that the victim drove to a local hospital and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
MOORINGSPORT, LA
KTAL

Byrd outlasts Calvary to remain unbeaten

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Missed opportunities cost the Calvary Cavaliers in their upset attempt on Thursday night, falling to C.E. Byrd 14-7. Dixon Poirier’s touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave the Yellow Jackets a 14-7 lead. Christian Jones intercepted a Bryce Carpenter pass in the redzone to seal the win for Byrd.
SHREVEPORT, LA

