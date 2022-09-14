Read full article on original website
Local toddler set to debut on Jumbotron in Times Square
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local toddler born with Down Syndrome is about to make it to a very big screen: a Jumbotron in Times Square. Oliver Schwab is an 18-month-old twin. He and his brother, Parker, were born five weeks early in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When does it cool off for good?
The summer of 2022 ended up being one of the hottest summers on record. For records dating all the way back to the 1870s, this ended up being the fourth hottest. Recently, we have seen lots of rain and cooler temperatures. Earlier this week, Shreveport dropped into the 50s for the first time since May. Unfortunately, we are not quite done with the summer heat as most of the next few weeks will see highs in the 90s. That may make you wonder when will we cool off for good.
Shriners Children’s Shreveport celebrating 100th anniversary
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport will be celebrating its 100 years of providing life-changing care to children on Friday. “Obviously, this anniversary is very important to us,” says Shriners Children’s Shreveport Director of Marketing and Communications Christian H. Berg. “So, our facility right here in Shreveport is celebrating 100 years.”
Cares Krewe is PUMP-ed to pay for gas for our community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cares Krewe has been surprising members of the community at random locations. On a recent stop, they headed to the Raceway gas station on Bert Kouns in Shreveport. There, they took care of gas for multiple locals, who all seemed to be expressing the same frustrations in their everyday lives.
Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant Scores & Highlights: Week 4
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week four of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, we had big pre-district matchups and exciting highlights. Check below for scores from your favorite team!. Louisiana. Cpt. Shreve 31, Union Parish 21. Bossier 0, Parkway 49. Airline 28,...
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
Red River defeats Woodlawn for first win of season
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Red River Bulldogs defeated the Woodlawn Knights 39-8 on Thursday for their first win of the season. Red River moves to 1-2, while Woodlawn falls to 0-3. The Bulldogs will face Loyola College Prep next week, the Knights will play Booker T. Washington.
Missed field goal lifts Liberty-Eylau over Atlanta
TEXARKANA, Tx (KMSS/KTAL) – A missed field goal late in the fourth quarter helped Liberty-Eylau hang on to beat Atlanta 16-14. The Leopards are now 4-0 and will travel to Sulphur Springs next week. Atlanta falls to 3-1 and will host Brook Hill.
KTAL Sports Texas Power Rankings: Week 4 | Presented by Signature Care Texarkana
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Every week during the 2022 season, the KTAL Sports Team will release weekly power rankings for each state in our coverage area. Here’s the KTAL Sports power rankings for our Texas teams after week three, heading into week four. Each week the rankings are presented by Signature Care Texarkana.
Suspected arson damages Shreveport apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators say an arsonist may have been the cause of an apartment fire Wednesday evening that damaged multiple units. Firefighters were called to the scene at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton St. around 5:20 p.m. after officials say an off-duty firefighter saw the door of an apartment open and flames inside. He closed the door to stop the fire from spreading while crews rushed to the scene.
Ochsner LSU Health defends Shreveport health insurance plans
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the region’s largest healthcare providers weighed in Friday on the debate over City of Shreveport’s health insurance coverage plans for employees and retirees. Ochsner LSU Health plays a major role in the region’s health care. As the City of Shreveport debates...
NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 4 Preview & Predictions
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On this week’s Friday Night Blitz, we head into week four in Texas and Arkansas, while Louisiana rolls into week three. Wesley Boone will look to retain his lead in our KTAL Sports Pick ‘Em contest. Rankings reflect our KTAL Sports Power Rankings in Texas and Louisiana.
Salute the Badge: Sgt. Rod White promoted
Each week NBC 6 News Salutes the Badge by recognizing a law enforcement officer that stands out in his or her own special way. Many times we receive help from a given law enforcement agency in getting the telling of those stories coordinated. Tonight we are recognizing a law enforcer we work with on a weekly basis, Sergeant Rod White.
Bowie County to make voting more accessible to people with disabilities
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County officials are taking steps to make voting more accessible for the midterm elections this November, particularly for people with disabilities. Come election day, every polling location in the county will be handicap-accessible and offer an ExpressVote machine. The ExpressVote machine caters to...
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
3 Shreveport men charged in hammer attack on co-worker
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the...
1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision
Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash with injuries in South Shreveport on Thursday morning. 1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision. Bowie County to make voting more accessible to people …. Louisiana is in an insurance crisis and lawmakers …. Man arrested in W. Shreveport road rage...
Man arrested in W. Shreveport road rage shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that left one person wounded early Thursday morning in West Shreveport. It happened just before 8 a.m. on West 70th and Terry Bradshaw Passway. Officers called to the scene were notified before they arrived that the victim drove to a local hospital and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
Byrd outlasts Calvary to remain unbeaten
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Missed opportunities cost the Calvary Cavaliers in their upset attempt on Thursday night, falling to C.E. Byrd 14-7. Dixon Poirier’s touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave the Yellow Jackets a 14-7 lead. Christian Jones intercepted a Bryce Carpenter pass in the redzone to seal the win for Byrd.
