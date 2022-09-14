ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

First ever Jeep Infestation taking place in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford. The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Kenny Fetterman […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Somerset County tunnel restrictions slated overnight on Pennsylvania Turnpike

Motorists can expect single-lane, bi-directional traffic through the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Allegheny Tunnel in Somerset County beginning Thursday night. Officials said the westbound lanes of the tunnel are set to close at 8 p.m. Thursday, with all traffic switching to the eastbound lanes until 6 a.m. on Friday. The traffic shift will allow crews to perform routine maintenance.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bedford County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bedford County, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Scammed Out of Over $9,000

BRISBIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported scam of over $9,000 to an area man. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an unknown individual opened a Verizon Wireless account with a Brisbin, Clearfield County man’s...
BRISBIN, PA
WTAJ

Route 22 cleared after reported crash in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 22 through Hollidaysburg is free and clear after a Thursday morning crash left lanes restricted. According to 511PA, The crash happened near the Geeseytown Fire Hall not far from Canoe Creek State Park. The lane restriction was in place between Juniata Valley Road and Campbell Hill Road. While details […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ebensburg Interchange on Route 22 closing for construction

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be implemented Monday as workers begin work on the West Ebensburg Interchange of Route 22, PennDOT announced. Starting Sept. 19, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will implement a detour on the West Ebensburg Interchange. PennDOT said westbound traffic will be detoured using Route 160, Route 3031 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Services#Infrastructure
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Somerset County school named 1 of 10 ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ in PA

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Somerset County elementary school was recognized as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools after being nominated as an exemplary high-performing school. Rockwood Area Elementary School received this recognition on Friday from the U.S. Department of Education. The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

SCI Somerset to conduct training exercise

SOMERSET, Pa (WTAJ) – Area residents are reminded that the upcoming SCI exercise is only an exercise, and there is no cause for alarm. The State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Somerset will host a full-scale training exercise. The training begins at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The exercise will simulate a significant emergency […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Search continues for stolen Ford from Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a blue 2012 Ford Focus that was stolen overnight from someone’s driveway in Somerset. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 30 to 9 a.m. July 31 from a home at the 3100 block of Coxes Creek Road in Somerset Township, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIALS ADDRESS FALSE RESTROOM RUMOR

In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday, officials with the Homer-Center School District addressed false rumors concerning accommodations in school buildings. Officials said that the district received numerous calls regarding a post on the Homer City Crime Watch Facebook page suggesting that the district placed...
HOMER CITY, PA
WTAJ

Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Ferndale Bridge Dedication

On Thursday, the Bridge Street Bridge, which crosses the Stonycreek River in Ferndale Borough was officially renamed as the Private First Class Lee David Meadows Bridge. Lee David Meadows, also called Leo by friends and family, was born on October 1, 1951 and graduated from Ferndale Area High School in 1969. After graduation, when he was just 18 years old, Meadows decided to enlist in the army.
FERNDALE, PA
WTAJ

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy