First ever Jeep Infestation taking place in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Jeep lovers and car enthusiasts can eye over 100 jeeps Saturday at the first-ever Jeep Infestation in Bedford. The event is free admission taking place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Fort Bedford Park. Registration for any Jeeps begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Kenny Fetterman […]
Region targeted for aerial geological survey to map underground mineral deposits
Residents in parts of Westmoreland, Fayette, Indiana and Somerset counties may see a low-flying plane or helicopter carrying a torpedo-like probe in the sky over the next few months. It’s part of a U.S. Geological Survey initiative to map underground rocks that may contain rare earth minerals or pockets of...
Somerset County tunnel restrictions slated overnight on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Motorists can expect single-lane, bi-directional traffic through the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Allegheny Tunnel in Somerset County beginning Thursday night. Officials said the westbound lanes of the tunnel are set to close at 8 p.m. Thursday, with all traffic switching to the eastbound lanes until 6 a.m. on Friday. The traffic shift will allow crews to perform routine maintenance.
Principals respond after ‘kitty litter’ hoax hits school district in Indiana County
HOMER CITY, Pa. — The principals of the Homer-Center High School and Elementary Schools are shutting down Facebook rumors that kitty litter boxes were placed in the restroom of the district’s schools to accommodate students who allegedly identify as cats. The principals sent home a letter to parents...
Area Man Scammed Out of Over $9,000
BRISBIN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported scam of over $9,000 to an area man. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident occurred around 10:58 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7. Police say an unknown individual opened a Verizon Wireless account with a Brisbin, Clearfield County man’s...
Route 22 cleared after reported crash in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 22 through Hollidaysburg is free and clear after a Thursday morning crash left lanes restricted. According to 511PA, The crash happened near the Geeseytown Fire Hall not far from Canoe Creek State Park. The lane restriction was in place between Juniata Valley Road and Campbell Hill Road. While details […]
Ebensburg Interchange on Route 22 closing for construction
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A detour will be implemented Monday as workers begin work on the West Ebensburg Interchange of Route 22, PennDOT announced. Starting Sept. 19, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will implement a detour on the West Ebensburg Interchange. PennDOT said westbound traffic will be detoured using Route 160, Route 3031 […]
Pennsylvania school district denies that students identify as animals
A Pennsylvania school district is letting the public know that the rumors are false regarding kitty litter boxes and students identifying as various animals in their schools. Homer-Center High School, in Homer City PA, responded to deny rumors going around in the school. The school said they received a lot of phone calls regarding a […]
Plans for a new market specializing in Asian food, retail goods in Happy Valley move forward
The Patton Township Supervisors are expected to vote on the land development plan Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
Somerset County school named 1 of 10 ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ in PA
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Somerset County elementary school was recognized as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools after being nominated as an exemplary high-performing school. Rockwood Area Elementary School received this recognition on Friday from the U.S. Department of Education. The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all […]
Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
Updated maps, guide released for 228-mile Pa. water trail
More than two years of research and on-the-ground/water checking went into the new, updated Susquehanna River Water Trail-West Branch Map & Guide just released by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. It’s been 18 years since the first map and guide were published for the 228-mile water trail that runs from Cherry...
SCI Somerset to conduct training exercise
SOMERSET, Pa (WTAJ) – Area residents are reminded that the upcoming SCI exercise is only an exercise, and there is no cause for alarm. The State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Somerset will host a full-scale training exercise. The training begins at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The exercise will simulate a significant emergency […]
Search continues for stolen Ford from Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a blue 2012 Ford Focus that was stolen overnight from someone’s driveway in Somerset. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 30 to 9 a.m. July 31 from a home at the 3100 block of Coxes Creek Road in Somerset Township, […]
HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIALS ADDRESS FALSE RESTROOM RUMOR
In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday, officials with the Homer-Center School District addressed false rumors concerning accommodations in school buildings. Officials said that the district received numerous calls regarding a post on the Homer City Crime Watch Facebook page suggesting that the district placed...
Arrest made in Blair County construction crime wave
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Williamsburg man faces dozens of felony charges after state police discovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in excavating equipment stolen from around the area. Wayne Baker, 46, is facing a slew of charges after police say he was the leader of a group of people who traveled around Blair […]
Ferndale Bridge Dedication
On Thursday, the Bridge Street Bridge, which crosses the Stonycreek River in Ferndale Borough was officially renamed as the Private First Class Lee David Meadows Bridge. Lee David Meadows, also called Leo by friends and family, was born on October 1, 1951 and graduated from Ferndale Area High School in 1969. After graduation, when he was just 18 years old, Meadows decided to enlist in the army.
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
Gov. Wolf orders Pa. flags to half-staff to honor former state rep
In honor of former Pa. State Representative Jeff Pyle, who died Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately. He was 57. Pyle served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th...
