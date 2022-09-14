ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A three vehicle accident occurred this evening on Seventh Street. A little after four this evening three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street. One vehicle was able to drive away, while the other two were towed. No injuries were reported. Parkersburg police, Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Person dead in Mason County crash

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School. Mason County dispatchers say at...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Murder charge among Wood County Grand Jury indictments

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been indicted on a murder charge. Derek Burton Taylor, 39, in custody at the North Central Regional Jail, was one of 92 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury, according to a release from Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure. Taylor...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man indicted for murder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man charged with Murder and a man who was shot by police following a stand-off in Waverly were among the 92 people indicted by the Wood County Grand jury. Derek Burton Taylor was indicted on one count of murder. Taylor is charged in connection...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Metro News

Accident in Mason County claims a life.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash

UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WTRF- 7News

17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
WHIZ

One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Truck turning over closes road

POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WTAP

City of Marietta begins phase one of their park project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phase one of the park project is expected to last until December. For residents that means less parking, more traffic and altered traffic routes. The main construction will take place on the 300 and 400 block of Front St. New sidewalks, new roads and lighting will be added to the two blocks.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Fire at vacant 13th Street home under investigation

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 615 13th St. on Tuesday. The call came in at 12:55 p.m. and fire and rescue were on scene in three minutes. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said the house was vacant and on the city’s demolition list.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Belpre officials consider bringing Easy Rider bus service to the area

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre government officials are thinking about bringing Easy Rider bus service to the area. With the price of gas, the age of Belpre’s population, and other factors, Belpre’s Mayor Mike Lorentz believes the need for Easy Rider bus service is there. “You don’t have...
BELPRE, OH
WDTV

17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Start Westward Memorial is set to be restored

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sculptor Gutzon Borglum completed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in 1941. Before he created that massive monument Borglum created the Start Westward Monument in Marietta. Borglum’s grandchildren are visiting that monument that represents colonials looking west and seeing what they can create. Since the monument...
MARIETTA, OH
wchstv.com

Man charged with robbing business at knifepoint in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police said a man has been charged after allegedly robbing a business at knifepoint and using the cash to purchase a motorcycle and tools in Parkersburg. Eric Lee Harmon, 33, of Parkersburg is accused of robbing the Peoples Players Club Lottery Café at knifepoint in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a man named Eric Harmon robbed the People Players Club Lottery Cafe on Blizzard Drive last Wednesday, Sept. 7th. A clerk told police a man came inside at 3:37 a.m. that morning. She says he showed her a knife and demanded that she give him money.

