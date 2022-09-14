Read full article on original website
WTAP
Three vehicle crash on Seventh Street
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A three vehicle accident occurred this evening on Seventh Street. A little after four this evening three vehicles were involved in an accident on Seventh Street. One vehicle was able to drive away, while the other two were towed. No injuries were reported. Parkersburg police, Parkersburg...
WTAP
Person dead in Mason County crash
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person died Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 2 just outside of Point Pleasant, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said. The accident involved three cars. According to the sheriff, the accident happened near Roosevelt Elementary School. Mason County dispatchers say at...
UPDATE: 1 dead in Mason County 3-vehicle crash
UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash. According to Mason County 911 […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Murder charge among Wood County Grand Jury indictments
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been indicted on a murder charge. Derek Burton Taylor, 39, in custody at the North Central Regional Jail, was one of 92 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury, according to a release from Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure. Taylor...
WTAP
Parkersburg man indicted for murder
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man charged with Murder and a man who was shot by police following a stand-off in Waverly were among the 92 people indicted by the Wood County Grand jury. Derek Burton Taylor was indicted on one count of murder. Taylor is charged in connection...
Metro News
Accident in Mason County claims a life.
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — One person was killed and at least one hospitalized after a three car crash in Mason County Friday evening. f. Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was a crash on Route 2 near Roosevelt Elementary just outside of Point Pleasant. The names of the...
WDTV
West Union woman was drunk while driving child to school, authorities say
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union woman was arrested after driving her child to school while she was drunk, authorities said. Court documents show the 42-year-old was charged with felony child neglect creating risk of injury. Deputies wrote in a criminal complaint that the woman was seen by the...
Road in Point Pleasant back open after semi crash
UPDATE (3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022): Mason County dispatchers say the road where the crash happened is now open. They say the crash is cleaned up and no injuries are being reported POINT PLEASANT, WV (WOWK) – One lane of Viand Street/Jefferson Boulevard in Point Pleasant is closed after a semi crashed this […]
17-month-old dies by drowning in West Virginia pond
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
WHIZ
One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
WSAZ
Truck turning over closes road
POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
WTAP
City of Marietta begins phase one of their park project
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Phase one of the park project is expected to last until December. For residents that means less parking, more traffic and altered traffic routes. The main construction will take place on the 300 and 400 block of Front St. New sidewalks, new roads and lighting will be added to the two blocks.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Fire at vacant 13th Street home under investigation
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 615 13th St. on Tuesday. The call came in at 12:55 p.m. and fire and rescue were on scene in three minutes. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said the house was vacant and on the city’s demolition list.
Ohio man critically injured after crash into school bus with children
An Ohio man is currently in critical condition after a vehicle he was in crashed into a school bus that had 22 students on board. According to YourRadioPlace, a man from out of state was speeding and crashed into the bus near a construction site on US 40 near West Muskingum High School. The passenger, […]
WTAP
Belpre officials consider bringing Easy Rider bus service to the area
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre government officials are thinking about bringing Easy Rider bus service to the area. With the price of gas, the age of Belpre’s population, and other factors, Belpre’s Mayor Mike Lorentz believes the need for Easy Rider bus service is there. “You don’t have...
WDTV
17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
WTAP
Start Westward Memorial is set to be restored
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Sculptor Gutzon Borglum completed the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in 1941. Before he created that massive monument Borglum created the Start Westward Monument in Marietta. Borglum’s grandchildren are visiting that monument that represents colonials looking west and seeing what they can create. Since the monument...
wchstv.com
Man charged with robbing business at knifepoint in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police said a man has been charged after allegedly robbing a business at knifepoint and using the cash to purchase a motorcycle and tools in Parkersburg. Eric Lee Harmon, 33, of Parkersburg is accused of robbing the Peoples Players Club Lottery Café at knifepoint in...
wchstv.com
Tractor-trailer crash spills produce, closes one lane of I-77 in Jackson County, W.Va.
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One southbound lane of Interstate 77 was closed Wednesday morning after officials said a tractor-trailer carrying produce crashed into a bridge in Jackson County, West Virginia. The crash was reported overnight near the Fairplain exit. Deputies said the tractor-trailer crashed into the bridge and...
WTAP
Man arrested for armed robbery in south Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police say a man named Eric Harmon robbed the People Players Club Lottery Cafe on Blizzard Drive last Wednesday, Sept. 7th. A clerk told police a man came inside at 3:37 a.m. that morning. She says he showed her a knife and demanded that she give him money.
