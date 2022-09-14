Read full article on original website
South Dakota prep volleyball scores from 9-15-22
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 26-24, 25-9, 25-14 Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10 Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Deubrook, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-11, 25-22, 25-10 Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 26-28, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 Ethan...
saturdaytradition.com
Emily Ehman ranks B1G volleyball impact players for Week 3
Before B1G volleyball goes into week No. 4, Emily Ehman looks back at last week’s top players who had a huge impact in week 3. Raina Terry, Whitney Laurenstein, Taylor Tramell, Megan Miller, and Taylor Landfair all made her list:. No. 1: Taylor Landfair, Minnesota. No. 2: Megan Miller,...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: South Sioux City scores 67 points in high-scoring game against Omaha South
NORTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School football team won a doozy of a game at Dakota Valley High School with a 67-60 victory over Omaha South. The game was played at DV due to construction still being done at South Sioux’s facility. The Cardinals...
Briar Cliff baseball to play Luther at Field of Dreams
Briar Cliff will play in the first ever college baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.
Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City football is playing its first game at temporary home field
SOUTH SIOUX CITY — For the first time during the 2022 football season, South Sioux City will be the home team on the scoreboard Friday night, but it won’t be on its home turf. As the school works on renovations to its athletic facilities, the Cardinals are playing...
Marcus Freeman pregame on how Notre Dame can get first win: 'We have to execute better when it matters'
Marcus Freeman knows what Notre Dame needs to do if they want to get their first victory of 2022. Welcoming California to town for their third game of the season, the Fighting Irish are looking for not just their first win, but Freeman’s first as a head coach. Speaking with the NBC crew pregame on the field, Freeman explained what his team must accomplish on Saturday.
Sioux City Journal
METRO FOOTBALL CAPSULES: Sioux City North and Bishop Heelan do battle on Friday night
SIOUX CITY — The North High School football team is looking to get on a winning streak Friday night when it faces Bishop Heelan at Memorial Field. The Stars (2-1) earned a 45-22 win over Des Moines North at Elwood Olsen Stadium last Friday. Carson Strohbeen had a strong...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: South Sioux City vs Omaha South football highlights
South Sioux City plays Omaha South in football action Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal
SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: West Lyon looking for Beef Bowl upset of CL/GLR
The Beef Bowl showdown features a pair of Class 2A ranked teams as second-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock hosts eighth-ranked West Lyon in Rock Rapids Friday night. The 3-0 Lions have wins of 45, 42 and 38 points in their first three games. In last week’s 44-6 win over the top-ranked West Sioux of Class 1A, Zach Lutmer threw for 260 yards and three scores on 9-of-12 passing. He added 30 yards on six rushes.
