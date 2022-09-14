ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

South Dakota prep volleyball scores from 9-15-22

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 26-24, 25-9, 25-14 Belle Fourche def. Hot Springs, 21-25, 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10 Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Deubrook, 25-14, 25-18, 25-23 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Tea Area, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-11, 25-22, 25-10 Estelline/Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 26-28, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21 Ethan...
Emily Ehman ranks B1G volleyball impact players for Week 3

Before B1G volleyball goes into week No. 4, Emily Ehman looks back at last week’s top players who had a huge impact in week 3. Raina Terry, Whitney Laurenstein, Taylor Tramell, Megan Miller, and Taylor Landfair all made her list:. No. 1: Taylor Landfair, Minnesota. No. 2: Megan Miller,...
Marcus Freeman pregame on how Notre Dame can get first win: 'We have to execute better when it matters'

Marcus Freeman knows what Notre Dame needs to do if they want to get their first victory of 2022. Welcoming California to town for their third game of the season, the Fighting Irish are looking for not just their first win, but Freeman’s first as a head coach. Speaking with the NBC crew pregame on the field, Freeman explained what his team must accomplish on Saturday.
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: South Sioux City vs Omaha South football highlights

South Sioux City plays Omaha South in football action Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Dakota Valley High School in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Sioux City Journal

SIOUXLAND FOOTBALL CAPSULES: West Lyon looking for Beef Bowl upset of CL/GLR

The Beef Bowl showdown features a pair of Class 2A ranked teams as second-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock hosts eighth-ranked West Lyon in Rock Rapids Friday night. The 3-0 Lions have wins of 45, 42 and 38 points in their first three games. In last week’s 44-6 win over the top-ranked West Sioux of Class 1A, Zach Lutmer threw for 260 yards and three scores on 9-of-12 passing. He added 30 yards on six rushes.
