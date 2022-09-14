WATCH: Ridgewood hosts Northern Highlands in high school football

NorthJersey.com will be broadcasting live from Friday's high school football game between Northern Highlands and Ridgewood.

Ridgewood (2-0) enters the game ranked No. 2 in the North Jersey Public Top 20 after knocking off then-No. 1 Clifton last week. The Maroons are also ranked No. 20 in the USA TODAY NETWORK statewide Top 25 .

Northern Highlands (1-1) is ranked No. 11 in the North Jersey Public Top 20.

