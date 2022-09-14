ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ridgewood hosts Northern Highlands in high school football

By NorthJersey.com
 6 days ago

NorthJersey.com will be broadcasting live from Friday's high school football game between Northern Highlands and Ridgewood.

Ridgewood (2-0) enters the game ranked No. 2 in the North Jersey Public Top 20 after knocking off then-No. 1 Clifton last week. The Maroons are also ranked No. 20 in the USA TODAY NETWORK statewide Top 25 .

Northern Highlands (1-1) is ranked No. 11 in the North Jersey Public Top 20.

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday and can be seen right at the top of this page or by following NorthJersey.com and Varsity Aces on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

For scores from all the games across North Jersey, check out our live scoreboard .

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: WATCH: Ridgewood hosts Northern Highlands in high school football

