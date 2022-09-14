Read full article on original website
Related
Football: Passaic Tech’s defense shines again in win over No. 13 West Orange
The aesthetics don’t matter for Passaic Tech. For years, the calling card for the program has been a strong defense buoyed by a strong running attack on offense. It had followed that recipe through the first three games of the season, with its defense playing at an elite level- surrendering just 10 points in those games.
HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD
Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
Phillipsburg football remains unbeaten by overwhelming North Hunterdon in 4th quarter
Phillipsburg football hosts North Hunterdon on Sept. 16, 2022 — The last dramatic shift in momentum belonged to thePhillipsburg High School football team during its home opener on Friday night. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Somerville over Bernards - Girls soccer recap
Nicole Rinaldi, Elizabeth Cleary, and Natalie McClaine all scored goals, helping Somerville defeat Bernards, 3-1, in a battle of unbeaten clubs in Bernardsville. Isabell Kronow, Caitlyn Scott, and Kaylee Lauber all added assists for 4-0 Somerville, while Emily Kolodziej made 10 saves. Bernards dropped its first game after four victories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Field Hockey: No. 11 Ocean City, No. 19 Rancocas Valley battle to 2-2 tie (PHOTOS)
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes later today. Much to its distaste, Ocean City has a knack for a slow start every once in a while. Fortunately, regardless of the situation, Julia Neff has ice water in her veins and Taryn Dolka is as unflappable in the cage as they come.
Cross-country results, links and featured coverage for Saturday, Sept. 17
It is the second weekend of the 2022 cross-country season and we are set to bring you results from around the state. The Magee Memorial Class Meet is on tap at Oak Ridge Park in Clark and the South Jersey Shootout is set in Logan Township. We have reporters at both sites.
No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep football recovers, holds off No. 14 Delbarton in final seconds
St. Peter’s Prep might have been jolted when it had a 19-point lead disappear on Friday night. But rather than let the sudden shift in momentum overwhelm them, the Marauders, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, bounced back and left Caven Point with a win. Champ Long’s third...
Graterol’s hat-trick vaults Cherokee - Boys soccer recap
Miguel Graterol pumped in three goals, and that hat trick effort propelled Cherokee to a 4-0 victory over Delsea in Medford on Saturday morning. Chris Meder also scored and chipped in on one of Graterol’s goals for the Chiefs, who are now 3-0-1 on the year. David Farnan added an assist for the winners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madison over Parsippany Hills - Girls soccer recap
Erin Kleiven scored a goal in each half, helping lift Madison to a 2-1 victory over Parsippany Hills on Saturday morning in Madison. Gabby Mariani assisted on Kleiven’s second finish for the Dodgers, who are a perfect 3-0 on the season. Parsippany Hills fell to 2-1-1 on the campaign.
Lazar’s three touchdowns lift Spotswood football past Highland Park
Trey Lazar scored three touchdowns as Spotswood defeated Highland Park, 28-6, in Highland Park. Evan Baureko opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the second quarter for Spotswood (3-1), then connected with Lazar for a 30-yard TD pass to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. With the lead trimmed to 14-6, Lazar, a junior, put the game away with a pair of 2-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter.
Football: No. 18 Ridgewood wins game of inches against Northern Highlands (WATCH)
Ridgewood, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, took Dave Cord’s best shot. It was silly to expect anything less from the ex-Maroons assistant, but anytime Northern Highlands (1-2) knocked on the door of a lead on Friday night, Ridgewood (3-0) closed it, and then did so for good on a Jack Schultz interception with less than a minute to go for a 7-6 home victory.
Boys soccer: Top 50 daily stat leaders for Friday, Sept. 16
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Friday, Sept. 16, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.*
Football: Nutley comes back to edge Millburn
Nutley scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Millburn, 14-7, in Millburn. Mitchell Mainiero scored a 2-yard touchdown and then Nick Bello threw a 2-point conversion pass to Vincenzo Rizzuto to put Nutley up 8-7. Brandon Lucia added on six more points with a 38-yard scoring run in...
Freshmen lead Dwight-Morrow past Memorial - Football recap
Freshmen Arieyon Williams and Sakai Maxwell each scored first quarter touchdowns for Dwight-Morrow in a 20-8 victory over Memorial at Coviello Field in West New York. Williams opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run and Maxwell followed with a 5-yard score to give Dwight-Morrow (1-1) a 14-0 lead. Memorial...
Washington Twp over Shalick - Boys soccer recap
Savien Castro tallied two goals and one assist to lead Washington Township to a 4-0 win over Schalick in Sewell. Chris Clune and Billy Butkus combined to earn the shutout for Washington Township (2-1). Clune made three saves while Butkus recorded one save. Nick Guzak and Sean Tarsatana both tallied...
Football: Mace and Cook each score 3 TDs as Mainland runs past Atlantic City
Ja’Briel Mace scored ran in two touchdowns and scored another off a blocked punt to lead Mainland to a 56-26 win over Atlantic City, in Linwood. Mace racked up 75 yards on 13 carries for Mainland (3-1). Cohen Cook ran for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
Bridgeton defeated Wildwood - Girls soccer recap
Adelina Wilks tallied four goals and two assists to lead Bridgeton past Wildwood 8-4 in Wildwood. Bridgeton (2-2) led 3-2 at the half and would go on to score five more goals in the second half. It outshot Wildwood 17-13. Ana Patino Cardenas also had two goals Ana Perez Mejia...
Secaucus over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap
Alyssa Craigwell scored twice to lead Secaucus to a 2-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Mykailla Harper made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Secaucus (1-2-1). Saddle Brook fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Davis’ three touchdowns fuel Cinnaminson past Burlington City - Football recap
Eddie Davis scored three touchdowns as Cinnaminson defeated Burlington City, 31-6, in Burlington City. Davis ran the ball 12 times for 91 yards, highlighted by a 31-yard touchdown run in the third quarter that made it 21-0 in favor of Cinnaminson (3-0). The senior also caught TD passes of 45 and 6 yards from Jack Zarnawski for his two receptions of the game.
Pennsauken tops Maple Shade - Field hockey recap
Jaylin Fisher scored two goals as Pennsauken defeated Maple Shade 3-2 in Pennsauken. Pennsauken (5-0) led Maple Shade 2-0 at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 2-1 in the second half. Nhien Dinh also had a goal. Emily Melleady had a goal for Maple Shade...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0