ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

HS Football: No. 9 Millville calls FredEx and junior delivers game-winning TD

Facing a deficit and staring at fourth-and-19, Humberto Ayala had a play in mind. Freddie Lavan III suggested something different to Millville’s first-year head coach. “We had something else called and he’s like ‘we got this, we got this.’ I trust my guys, trust my guys enough to go with it,” Ayala said. “Jacob (Zamot) put the ball there and he’s a playmaker. He went and made a play.”
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville over Bernards - Girls soccer recap

Nicole Rinaldi, Elizabeth Cleary, and Natalie McClaine all scored goals, helping Somerville defeat Bernards, 3-1, in a battle of unbeaten clubs in Bernardsville. Isabell Kronow, Caitlyn Scott, and Kaylee Lauber all added assists for 4-0 Somerville, while Emily Kolodziej made 10 saves. Bernards dropped its first game after four victories.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys#Middletown#Recap Photo#Hillsborough
NJ.com

Graterol’s hat-trick vaults Cherokee - Boys soccer recap

Miguel Graterol pumped in three goals, and that hat trick effort propelled Cherokee to a 4-0 victory over Delsea in Medford on Saturday morning. Chris Meder also scored and chipped in on one of Graterol’s goals for the Chiefs, who are now 3-0-1 on the year. David Farnan added an assist for the winners.
MEDFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Madison over Parsippany Hills - Girls soccer recap

Erin Kleiven scored a goal in each half, helping lift Madison to a 2-1 victory over Parsippany Hills on Saturday morning in Madison. Gabby Mariani assisted on Kleiven’s second finish for the Dodgers, who are a perfect 3-0 on the season. Parsippany Hills fell to 2-1-1 on the campaign.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Lazar’s three touchdowns lift Spotswood football past Highland Park

Trey Lazar scored three touchdowns as Spotswood defeated Highland Park, 28-6, in Highland Park. Evan Baureko opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the second quarter for Spotswood (3-1), then connected with Lazar for a 30-yard TD pass to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. With the lead trimmed to 14-6, Lazar, a junior, put the game away with a pair of 2-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter.
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Nutley comes back to edge Millburn

Nutley scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Millburn, 14-7, in Millburn. Mitchell Mainiero scored a 2-yard touchdown and then Nick Bello threw a 2-point conversion pass to Vincenzo Rizzuto to put Nutley up 8-7. Brandon Lucia added on six more points with a 38-yard scoring run in...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Freshmen lead Dwight-Morrow past Memorial - Football recap

Freshmen Arieyon Williams and Sakai Maxwell each scored first quarter touchdowns for Dwight-Morrow in a 20-8 victory over Memorial at Coviello Field in West New York. Williams opened the scoring with an 18-yard touchdown run and Maxwell followed with a 5-yard score to give Dwight-Morrow (1-1) a 14-0 lead. Memorial...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NJ.com

Washington Twp over Shalick - Boys soccer recap

Savien Castro tallied two goals and one assist to lead Washington Township to a 4-0 win over Schalick in Sewell. Chris Clune and Billy Butkus combined to earn the shutout for Washington Township (2-1). Clune made three saves while Butkus recorded one save. Nick Guzak and Sean Tarsatana both tallied...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bridgeton defeated Wildwood - Girls soccer recap

Adelina Wilks tallied four goals and two assists to lead Bridgeton past Wildwood 8-4 in Wildwood. Bridgeton (2-2) led 3-2 at the half and would go on to score five more goals in the second half. It outshot Wildwood 17-13. Ana Patino Cardenas also had two goals Ana Perez Mejia...
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

Secaucus over Saddle Brook - Girls soccer recap

Alyssa Craigwell scored twice to lead Secaucus to a 2-0 win over Saddle Brook, in Saddle Brook. Mykailla Harper made 10 saves to earn the shutout for Secaucus (1-2-1). Saddle Brook fell to 0-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Pennsauken tops Maple Shade - Field hockey recap

Jaylin Fisher scored two goals as Pennsauken defeated Maple Shade 3-2 in Pennsauken. Pennsauken (5-0) led Maple Shade 2-0 at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 2-1 in the second half. Nhien Dinh also had a goal. Emily Melleady had a goal for Maple Shade...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy