Read full article on original website
Related
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
yankodesign.com
This interactive wall device tries to get you to relax at home
Life at home has become a little bit more hectic recently, especially when the boundaries between work and personal life start to blur. For many people, home no longer offered a sanctuary away from business or social stresses, at least in terms of physical location. That doesn’t have to be the case, of course, even when work-from-home arrangements are still in effect. One can always take time and space to take a breather from the hustle and bustle of life if only we had effective reminders to do so within the day. Alarm clocks are too easy to dismiss, especially those on our phones or watches, which is why this smart home device tries to offer visual and audio cues that try to get people to take a few calming breaths before going about their busy day again.
Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
ZDNet
Bad iPhone battery after installing iOS 16? Don't panic! Do this instead
IOS 16 has been out a few days and people are complaining about iPhone battery problems after installing the update. Rapid battery drop during the iOS 16 install process. A noticeable drop in "Battery Health" following the installation of iOS 16. Let's look at these separately. Also: Problems downloading iOS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yankodesign.com
Slope is an analog writing tool and organizer that takes your note-making to the next level
As someone who loves combining digital and analog elements in my workflow, you’ll even find my desk filled with my laptop, tablet, various notebooks, and of course the ubiquitous sticky notes. So you might say my workspace can become a little cluttered. While this works for me (well at least most of the time), there might be people who would prefer a less messy space and go more minimalist. While just using your desktop may be the key, there are still times when you need to write down things and normally, stick notes are the way to go.
CNET
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Review: Sorry, Sony
You may well have missed it, but Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds 2 were announced on the same day that Apple introduced the AirPods Pro 2 and iPhone 14 -- and promptly ended up getting a bit overlooked. New Apple products, especially much-anticipated ones like the AirPods Pro 2, are like a black hole that pretty much sucks up any and all other news in that week's tech solar system. But after getting my hands on the QuietComfort Earbuds 2 -- or QC Earbuds 2 as they're apt to be called -- I can say they're easily among the best earbuds of 2022.
Android Authority
How to record phone calls on your iPhone
Can you secretly record your iPhone conversations? Well, sort of. It’s the bread and butter of every TV courtroom drama. The guilty person gets caught out confessing the crime in a secretly taped phone call. But if you think you can record all your phone calls on your iPhone, you need to reconsider that strategy. First, there is no built-in call recorder on the iPhone. Secondly, laws worldwide about call recording vary wildly. You may live in a country or a state where call recording is outright banned, or you must inform the other side they’re being taped. Assuming you have consent from the other caller to record the call, here are some options to record phone calls on an iPhone.
yankodesign.com
Apple Watch Ultra or Garmin: Which sports smartwatch should you buy
Apple just launched its latest iPhone generation last week, but it might be its wearable companion that’s generating more discussions over the Internet these days. The Apple Watch Ultra, in particular, is kicking up a storm in a somewhat niche smartwatch market focused on extreme sports and very active lifestyles. It might simply look like an overgrown Apple Watch on the outside, but that’s part of the appeal of Apple’s most rugged smartwatch yet. After all, why would you settle for a rugged-looking sports smartwatch from the likes of Garmin when you can have a rugged yet stylish smartwatch from Apple instead? That’s exactly the question that we’ll try to answer, pitting the Apple Watch Ultra against Garmin’s finest to weigh the pros and cons before you bid farewell to your hard-earned money.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yankodesign.com
This nap timer concept marries simple analog controls with a digital display
Most of us probably like taking naps during the day. Some people might even find it necessary to get through a tiring workday. There are studies suggesting that even a 20 to 30-minute “power nap” can be beneficial to productivity, though the problem is getting that amount of time right without undercutting or overspending. We have alarm clocks for that, of course, including the ones that can be found on our smartphones. Despite the proliferation of these general-purpose utilities, there’s still something to be said for a specialized tool dedicated solely to counting down the minutes until you wake up. Especially when said tool is a beautiful throwback to the past with some modern conveniences thrown in as well.
The Verge
How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16
Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
Engadget
The Morning After: The verdict on the iPhone 14 Pro
It was a big day for tech reviews. Alongside the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro, there are also new action cams from both GoPro and DJI – and we’ve got detailed reviews on all of them. But let’s kick things off with the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and...
Don’t Trash Your Old Phone—Give It a Second Life
The original iPhone SE is a great little phone, and I love it. It has a headphone jack—remember those? It fits in a butt pocket. It was announced in the Obama era. Sure, the first one I owned, which I purchased in 2017, had only 16GB of storage. And yes, I was forced to stop using it after a terrifying incident in which it refused to update to the latest iOS, even after I deleted nearly everything on it, which prevented me from installing the Ticketmaster app that I needed to enter a Harry Styles concert that I had flown to California by myself to attend. (Would you believe someone at the arena simply agreed to print the ticket out? I was crying.) After that, I bought a refurbished iPhone SE with 64GB of storage for $165. I eventually stopped using this one, because the camera was so bad that it was upsetting my friends. Also, a small part of the screen stopped working—right in the spot I had to press to switch the keyboard from letters to numbers, which meant I had no access to punctuation and came off, via text, as very cold. And I couldn’t log in to my bank account.
9to5Mac
How to change the clock font on the iOS 16 lock screen
IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 accessories that pair up perfectly with Apple’s new launches
Since its foundation in 1976, Apple has been always been at the peak of modern innovation! The groundbreaking tech giant never fails to surprise us, we always find ourselves biting our nails and squirming with curiosity, whenever Apple announces a new product launch! My Apple devices are some of my most prized possessions – in the sense that I simply cannot do without them! My MacBook holds all the documents and data I hold holy in my life, whereas my iPhone stores the details of every single person I know. I would truly be lost without my gadgets. As ingenious as Apple products can be, it’s always fun to amp them up with a few exciting accessories. From luxurious + eco-friendly iPhone 14 cases to an accessory that allows your iPhone to be used as a webcam for your MacBook – these innovative accessories are the perfect sidekicks to Apple’s new launches!
yankodesign.com
This floor lamp doubles as a circulation fan, comes in peppy color options
Home accessories with a technology crossover always edge ahead of their contemporary options for the sheer multitude of use. The DAEWOO Air Circulation Fan is a perfect example of this fact. A simple idea with a very useful utility is what piqued our interest in this concept design which has the potential to be a real product.
yankodesign.com
This outdoor tarp fits as many as 6 people and can fold down to the size of a duffle bag
Designed to elevate your outdoor adventures, the rather aptly named Shelter gives you a nice, secure spot to lounge in on your camping and glamping trips. The Shelter fits inside a regular-sized duffle bag but opens up to create a sprawling tarp big enough to comfortably seat 4-6 people WITH furniture, protecting everyone from sun and rain!
CARS・
9to5Mac
Protect your new iPhone 14 with the sleek textured dbrand Grip Case
So, you’ve just got your new iPhone 14 … but how are you going to protect it from scratches and drops? The dbrand Grip Case is the answer. It’s the best sleek-yet-protective iPhone 14 case, available to order now for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple delaying some iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders originally promised for launch day delivery
The first iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro pre-orders are starting to arrive to buyers around the world. For some buyers, however, Friday won’t be “iPhone 14 Day” after all. According to reports on social media and from 9to5Mac readers, Apple is delaying some iPhone 14 pre-orders that were initially promised for September 16 launch day delivery.
buckinghamshirelive.com
The vintage electronics worth thousands you could have stashed in your attic
In the modern world of constantly updating technology many items are rapidly replaced with the older gadgets often put out of sight in the loft. But as years pass by many once redundant items can actually increase in value. Whether it is an iPhone or games console - if you...
DeWalt Tool Sales Are Going Off on Amazon Right Now
The Drive - Robert BaconYellow is the color of the day.
Comments / 0