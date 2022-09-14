Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
A Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Is Back for Season 2
It's time to head back to Alfea College. On Friday, September 16th, Netflix officially launched the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga. The live-action series is inspired by the beloved Winx Club animated series, and has developed its own cult following ever since Season 1 debuted in 2021. This new batch of episodes will give fans a chance to check in with Bloom, Stella, Terra, Aisha, Musa, and more in their fight against the evils of their world.
ComicBook
What's Next for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean?
Mum is the word when it comes to when JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans can expect Stone Ocean's final episodes to arrive on Netflix. While fans wait for Jolyne's final installments, there are some major aspects that anime viewers should prepare for when it comes to Stone Ocean's finale. The ending for Hirohiko Araki's story following JoJo's first female protagonist is a controversial one, with some mind-bending characters and battles taking place that we're happy to break down as the Joestar community counts down the days until Stone Ocean's return.
ComicBook
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
ComicBook
Kung Fu Season 3 Premiere Synopsis Released
The CW has released the official synopsis for "Shifu", the Season 3 premiere of Kung Fu. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 5th. The end of Season 2 of Kung Fu saw some major changes for Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) and her allies. While Nicky and friends were able to stop Russell Tan, it wasn't without sacrifice and, on top of that, Henry (Eddie Liu) left town on his own journey, effectively breaking Nicky and Henry up. Now, Nicky is dealing with the aftermath of all of that as well as the arrival of a mysterious new vigilante.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now
Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
Time Out Global
Netflix doesn’t want you to binge watch its shows anymore
Everyone loves the ‘just one more…’-ness of allowing a Netflix series to drift serenely from one episode and into the next, even as the clock ticks by and bedtime comes and goes. But that binge model may be coming to an end. A new piece by tech...
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend (August 26)
Traditionally a quiet time for TV, August in 2022 has proved to be anything but. Already this month we've seen the likes of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, hugely-acclaimed Predator prequel Prey, Neil Gaiman's epic The Sandman and the MCU's latest hero, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, all arrive on streaming services.
Time Out Global
‘The Mandalorian’ season 3: everything you need to know
Since Disney took over the Star Wars franchise there have been huge hits (The Force Awakens), box-office flops (Solo: A Star Wars Story), mediocre series (The Book of Boba Fett), and those projects which are likely to be wiped even from the databanks of the Jedi library on Coruscant – we’re looking at you, The Rise of Skywalker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gives Power Her Cake
Power will win many new fans' hearts when Chainsaw Man premieres next month, as the Blood Devil holds a hatred for humans and devils that is adorable. Acting as one of the premiere devil hunters working under the mysterious Makima, Power has an affinity for felines which gets her into trouble and sets her on a path similar to Denji. Now, one cosplay has shared a new take on the popular anime character while also hinting at a "birthday surprise".
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals First Look at Hannah Waddingham's New Witch
Over the weekend came the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel which arrives on Disney+ in a few weeks. While offering not only a fresh look at the return of the Sanderson sisters but also a better idea for fans of what the plot will be. One of the fresh reveals in the trailer however is the introduction of a new character, played by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, known simply as "The Witch." In the trailer it seems like Waddingham's character only has a small role, guiding the Sanderson sisters into becoming witches themselves, but get a first look at her below!
ComicBook
Pokemon Fans Celebrate Ash's Major Journeys Victory
Pokemon Journeys has brought Ash Ketchum further in his career than any other season in the long-running anime's history, with the Pokemon television series spending decades following the main trainer's journey to becoming "the best there ever was" in the pocket monster world. Following the latest episode, Ash has defeated Cynthia in the Masters 8 Tournament, setting him on a collision course with the current world champion, Leon, bringing him closer than ever before in becoming the new top trainer in the Pokemon franchise.
ComicBook
Gargoyles Comic Creative Team Revealed
Today, Dynamite Entertainment revealed the first creative team for their adaptation of Disney's beloved animated series Gargoyles. The characters, who were featured in cartoons and comics in the mid-'90s, are returning to comics this December to kick off the holiday season and the new year. Creator and preeminent driver of the characters Greg Weisman (Gargoyles/Young Justice) returns to chronicle the latest adventures of everyone's favorite nocturnal New York City protectors, with art by George Kambadais and a battery of variant covers.
Collider
'Ghost Files' Trailer Teases Return of the Ghoul Boys
Halloween season is upon us and all our favorite spooky programming is back. This includes paranormal shows like Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures, but the new series Ghost Files looks to take horror lovers' hearts later this month. The literal spiritual successor to Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural hosted by Shane Madej and Ryan Bergara premieres on September 23 and, to celebrate, the world’s favorite Ghoul Boys have released a spooky new trailer.
ComicBook
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Intense Battle! Robo Dad Strikes Back Free Online
Crayon Shin-chan: Intense Battle! Robo Dad Strikes Back. Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi Emi Takei. A diabolical plot to empower pushover dads causes Shin-chan's father to return home as a robot. The Nohara family bond is about to be put to the test!. Is Crayon Shin-chan:...
ComicBook
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
ComicBook
Every Movie Release Date Change Disney Just Made to the 2023 and 2024 Schedule
Disney just made yet another sweeping change to its 2023-2024 movie release slate, and we have all the latest updates for your below. The new changes affect every corner of Disney's movie brands: Marvel and Star Wars will both have significant shuffles in previous release plans; major Disney live-action films are moving release dates (or finally revealing them), and even Disney Animation and Pixar have new release date updates.
ComicBook
The Handmaid's Tale Stars Bradley Whitford and Max Minghella Reveal Why They Stayed in Gilead
Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale debuted earlier this week on Hulu with two new episodes that picked up the story in the immediate aftermath of June's (Elisabeth Moss) murder of Commander Fred Waterford at the end of Season 4. The season finds each of its primary characters in different places, at least metaphorically as both June and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) deal with their new situations but for Max Minghella's Nick Blane and Bradley Whitford's Commander Lawrence, the season finds both men, at least physically, where they started: in Gilead. ComicBook.com recently spoke with Minghella and Whitford about why their characters chose to stay behind in Gilead rather than escape to Canada and it turns out, both men have very different reasons for staying.
thedigitalfix.com
The best cartoon characters of all time – from Vegeta to Homer Simpson
Who are the best cartoon characters of all time? The world of cartoons is inconceivably large and incredibly diverse, with characters of all shapes and sizes (and species) filling the realm of animated series across the world. Cartoons are not just confined to small screen adventures in TV series either, with many of the best characters finding their way into animated movies on the silver screen, too.
ComicBook
Here's Why G4's WWE Themed Episode Didn't Air Today
G4 and WWE have been teaming up quite a bit since Xavier Woods joined the network, and they even created a true G4 WWE combo in the recently relaunched Arena series. The latest example of this ongoing partnership was a WWE-heavy takeover of Attack of the Show, which was set to feature Bayley, Tyler Breeze, Big E, and Kofi Kingston. Unfortunately, that didn't happen today, as the episode was cancelled. G4 announced the news on their social media pages, and while they didn't specify why it was cancelled, there was news today that G4 just suffered major layoffs, and that is likely the reason the episode was cancelled. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today's layoffs, and hopefully, everyone bounces back soon.
WWE・
Comments / 0